First Look: PENN Clash Spinning Reel

Coming fall 2015:

PENN’s new Clash spinning reel is a lightweight, technical spinning reel designed for shallow saltwater fishing with artificials or live bait. The reel was designed to provide smooth operation over a long life and is worth a look for inshore striper and bluefish fishermen in the Northeast.

Smoothness comes courtesy of the computer-controlled “CNC gear technology system,” the precision aluminum/brass main gear and brass pinion, machined for exact tolerances.

Built to withstand years of saltwater conditions, the full-metal aluminum body and sideplate, and eight-plus-one sealed ball bearings, add to the reel’s durability.

A carbon rotor on the ultra-light smaller reels (2000-5000) and aluminum on the bigger sizes (6000 and 8000), along with the heavy-duty aluminum bail, is built for a long life. A slow oscillation system produces tight, near-perfect line lay for improved casting and reduced occurrences of “wind knots.” A sealed HT-100 drag system is protected from corrosion.

Seven Clash models in black with gold trim finish are available, from the 8.2-ounce 2000 to the 27.2-ounce 8000. Prices start at $179.95 MSRP.

