First look: Ocean Kayak Malibu Pedal

New Ocean Kayak Malibu Pedal merges effortless transport, versatility, and proven pedal drive technology

The kayak pioneers at Ocean Kayak are proud to announce the launch of a revolutionary pedal-driven kayak that merges effortless transport, versatility, and proven pedal drive technology. Welcome Malibu Pedal, Ocean Kayak’s latest—a watercraft that raises the bar for effortless transport, ease of use, pedal performance, and hands-free fun! It’s fun, zippy, stable and offers turn-on-a-dime performance. Ocean Kayak Malibu Pedal is the most versatile pedal-driven kayak on the water, a boat that will accommodate any watery pursuit imaginable—from lunch-break fitness and easy vacation fun to blue-water adventures. Plus, it’s lightweight, easily car-topped by almost anyone, and has a footprint ideal for easy off-the-water storage. A kid’s jump seat makes family outings a breeze, and it even has plenty of room to bring your dog along for complete family adventure.

The Ocean Kayak Malibu Pedal features the most advanced (and industry-proven) pedal drive system on the planet—the same rugged and fast foot-powered engine found in the award-winning Old Town Predator PDL.

With an impressive 10.3:1 gear ratio for efficient pedaling, the PDL Drive System is capable of reaching 5.5 MPH. It mounts into the Malibu Pedal in seconds and tips into a docking position for skinny water situations. The PDL Drive System console also doubles as dry storage with a 6-inch access hatch. The pedals are padded for barefoot comfort and grip. The boat is beyond comfortable; the Malibu Pedal’s Element Beach Seat (EBS) is ergonomic and quick drying, and no less than three cup holders ensure the proper placement of your favorite hydration. Seriously, who knew fitness could be so easy and fun?

“The Malibu Pedal is the perfect choice for those looking for quick and easy family fun on the water,” said David Hadden, Brand Director for Johnson Outdoors Watercraft, Inc.

What has emerged in the form of the Ocean Kayak Malibu Pedal is the culmination of countless hours in the lab, in a variety of water applications, and discussions with customers and outdoors enthusiasts around the globe.

“The Malibu Pedal shares several components found on the 2016 ICAST Best Boat winner, Old Town Predator PDL, including the tried and true PDL Drive unit and a redesigned element seat with quick-drying air cooled fabric, waterproof storage for small items and maximum pedaling or relaxing comfort,” added Hadden.

Features:

Proven PDL Drive System with splash resistant storage

Slide track adjustable seating

Element Beach Seat (EBS) with mesh storage pocket underneath

Click Seal hatch (under seat)

Pet-friendly bow tankwell with bungees

Three cup holders

Stern tankwell jump seat

Bow and stern carrying handles

8-inch accessory tracks

Price: $2199 MSRP

Length: 12’

Width: 34.5”

Weight: 100 lbs

Maximum Capacity: 450 lbs

Available in four colors: Sea Glass, Envy, Sunrise, and Ahi.

For More information on the Ocean Kayak Malibu Pedal, checkout malibupedal.com