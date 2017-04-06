First Look: Grady-White’s Freedom 235

Grady-White’s Freedom 235 is designed to feel far bigger than any typical 23-foot dual console. Its loaded with “big boat” features, like an oversized enclosed head, built-in swim platform extensions port and starboard, and stern auxiliary anchor storage. There’s even an available wet bar w/sink, drink holders and 35-quart removable Yeti cooler. And being a Grady, you can expect this family fishing boat to deliver exceptional quality, safety, reliability and performance.

Main Specifications

Beam Amidships: 8’6″ (2.59 m)

Center Line Length w/o Engine: 23’7″ (7.18 m) (swim platforms not included)

LOA w/Swim Platforms: 25’7″ (7.80 m)

Bridge Clearance: 5’7″ (1.70 m)

Bridge Clearance- w/Hardtop: 7’9″ (2.36 m)

Cockpit Depth: 25″ (0.64 m)

Hull Draft: 20″ (0.51 m)

Transom Deadrise: 20 degrees (SeaV2® progression)

Maximum HP: 300 (224 kW)

Fuel Capacity – Standard: 115 gal (435 l)

Passenger Capacity: 10

Weight w/o Engine: 4050 lb. (1837 kg)