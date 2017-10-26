First Look: Grady-White Introduces Premium 32-Foot Dual Console

Grady-White has introduced an all-new boat that they are billing as the “perfect coastal dayboat.” Of course, perfection is in the eye of the boat owner, but Grady appears to have designed a versatile, crowd-pleasing winner with the striking 32-foot Grady-White Freedom 325. The luxury dual console has room for a crowd and comfort for all, with singular features including ready access to the portside head, and a starboard daybed console. Add in the unmatched saltwater performance of Grady’s exclusive SeaV2 hull and consider the fishing-savvy heritage that Grady’s nearly 60 years of being at the top of the coastal sportfishing game uniquely brings, and you might have to agree that the Freedom 325 is your family’s perfect platform.

Christian Carraway, product designer at Grady-White, states, “Even a very quick look at this boat tells you that we’ve taken a real step ahead not only in practical ease of use–access to the head is just the most obvious example–but also in style. The hardtop is standard–as it is in all of our models over 30 feet. But this one is different, and sleeker than ones you see on other brands. First, it’s larger by comparison and comes complete with an overhead rail and flush mount electronics area, plenty of rod holders, LED lighting, and a self-contained retractable SureShade® shade system. The windshield configuration and its integration with the hardtop is a striking look. The windshield is more curved, more ‘wraparound’ than others, and also offers an all-new, well-engineered ventilation feature that allows greater air circulation even in rain and wind, yet buttons up tight when need be.”

“We talked to customers about how they use their boats day-to-day,” says David Neese, Grady-White’s vice president of engineering. “What we heard from so many is that, most of all, they want a boat that is comfortable and roomy, with all the elements that make it extremely easy to use. They want a feature-rich boat that could be equipped with exactly what they need. Our customers want a boat that is superbly engineered and built with exceptional attention to detail: a boat that will do it all, providing the comfort of a luxury cruiser with built-in amenities, along with savvy fishing features, seaworthiness, and performance. With such a high level of input and inspiration, it was only a matter of time before our incredibly experienced team created and built this new-generation dual console Freedom 325!”

Amenities like the standard portside boarding/diving door, and the incredibly deep and sumptuous cushioned seating and lounging areas in the bow, at the helm, and in the cockpit, make the 325 unbeatable for spending the day with family and friends. The built-in swim/boarding platforms to stern, along with a super-sturdy and safe transom door, certainly enhance the in-water activities your happy boating day might include, as do fine touches like the recessed cockpit shower and six-speaker stereo system. The large and roomy portside head and shower compartment with easy entry for anyone, the perfect-for-a-nap starboard console compartment daybed, and the push-button adjustable lounge seating in the starboard cockpit make this the boat everyone wants to relax on.

Beam Amidships: 10’9″ (3.28 m)

Center Line Length w/o Engines: 31’2″ (9.50 m) (swim platforms not included)

LOA w/Swim Platforms: 33’1″ (10.08 m)

Bridge Clearance: 8’10” (2.69 m)

Cockpit Depth: 27″ (0.69 m)

Hull Draft: 24″ (0.61 m)

Transom Deadrise: 20 degrees (SeaV2® progression)

Maximum HP: 700 (522 kW)

Fuel Capacity – Standard: 288 gal. (1090 l)

To amplify the comfort even more, there’s a console air conditioning option with helm outlets, and for the ultimate in onboard entertaining there’s an optional wet bar with refrigerator, and a grill, available to serve as an on-deck galley, making this boat all-day cruise worthy by any measure!

The 325 is a fisherman’s dream, too, ready for a full day offshore with signature Grady-White details like large bow storage boxes (a 180-quart starboard insulated box, and dry storage to port with rod pass-through from the head compartment), a 32-gallon livewell at the stern, a 254-quart aft insulated fish box, and the luxurious patented quick-to-fold-away aft bench seat that opens up the aft cockpit when you’re ready for action. All the fishing features are intuitively located for fishing enthusiasts–everything is right where it needs to be.

For every captain, the ergonomically designed helm with well-placed controls and switches, and room for large screen electronics, plus the fully adjustable deluxe helm chair, make for a great day on the water whether running offshore or cruising the waterways. Combine ride and handling superiority with the extraordinary safety and performance of a SeaV2® hull, powered by either 300 HP or 350 HP twin Yamaha four-stroke engines, and the new Freedom 325 will be your next boat that comes standard with the ultimate boating experience. Today’s technology-loving captains can add Yamaha’s Helm Master® with Set PointTM control system, for even more performance and handling capabilities.

All 26 Grady-White models from 18 to 37 feet are available in two paint colors and five gelcoat colors, in addition to the standard cream hull. Every Grady-White comes standard with the Captain Grady app, with systems operations guides, manuals, how-to checklists, and helpful videos. With all the answers at your fingertips, Captain Grady makes a Grady-White the easiest boat to own and operate. process. Tours are available by calling 252-752-2111, or by emailing custserv@gradywhite.com to make arrangements.