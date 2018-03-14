First Look: Grady-White 45-Foot Canyon 456 Luxury Sportfishing Yacht

Re-imagine your concept of the luxury sportfishing yacht. Announcing Grady-White’s new flagship, the Canyon 456 center console–incredibly spacious, technically sophisticated, and more richly appointed than any other outboard sportfishing boat. This fabulous Grady-White is a well-crafted, superbly engineered center console that represents an entirely new level of elegance and sophistication among outboard powered fiberglass boats of any size, and likewise has by far the widest beam in the category. It is also the largest unsinkable boat of its kind.

The Canyon 456 is more than a little different; it creates a new dimension. This flagship reveals in every inch and every detail so many of the reasons Grady-White has a following of raving fans. From the beginning, the Canyon 456 was created for those looking for the top-of-the-line alternative to traditional luxury sportfish yachts, whether moving up from a boat they’ve outgrown or transitioning from a large inboard. The Canyon 456 is the best choice in either case, with a perfect blending of tough battlewagon fishing machine and superior cruising yacht. With onboard storage for a total of 32 rods, she is packed and ready for adventure!

Beam Amidships: 14′ (4.27 m)

Center Line Length w/o Engines: 45′ (13.72 m)

Bridge Clearance: 10′ 5″ (3.18 m)

Hull Draft: 30″ (.76 m)

Transom Deadrise: 21 degrees (SeaV2® progression)

Fresh Water Capacity: 80 gallons (303 liters)

Livewell Capacity: 70 gallons (265 liters)

Fuel Capacity: 616 gallons (2,332 liters)

Diesel: 30 gallons (114 liters)

Weight w/out Engines: 24,500 lb. (11,113 kg)

Power: Quad Yamaha 350 Outboards

Ease of use and technical achievement aboard the Canyon 456 start with Grady’s exclusive Sea Command CenterTM–aesthetically striking, exceptionally comfortable, and offering an amazing assembly of technology. The center’s ultra-comfortable forward-facing seating features four premium individual electronically adjustable seats, each replete with rich upholstery and stainless supports for the armrests. A fold down footrest for each adds even more comfort. The starboard center seat accommodates the captain, who has an easy reach to the ergonomically arranged array of systems, electronics, and controls at the helm. CZone® digital switching technology enables one-touch control of on-board systems including power, electrical, lighting, heat and air conditioning–even the seacocks. A software application allows remote command of these functions from your phone! Grady’s sea chest raw water reservoir allows remote electronic control for livewells, generator, air conditioning, washdowns, and more. The helm also holds the Fusion Signature Series stereo system controls for the bow and T-top speakers. A separate Fusion Signature unit is located in the console cabin.

The superb Grady-White SeaV2® ride of the Canyon 456 is indeed unparalleled, exhibiting performance and seaworthy reliability for which Grady-White’s signature hull design is known. She handles like a fine sports car on the water and feels like a majestic ship at rest. Without question, this is an impressive vessel that is likely to please even the most experienced and discerning captain:

Cruise: 31.4 MPH at 3700 RPM with .65 MPG

Top End: 55.2 MPH at 5900 RPM with .40 MPG

0 to 30 MPH: 8.57 seconds

Tested with Quad Yamaha 350 HP engines, 15 ¼ x 19 SWS II SDS props

The 456 is equipped with a Seakeeper® gyro stabilizer to give an added element of control in the most extreme sea conditions. The Yamaha Helm Master® system with Set PointTM is also standard, further providing enhanced performance. The revolutionary Zipwake® dynamic auto-leveling trim control system also assures maximum capability. This Canyon packs a variable speed bow thruster standard as well. The entire helm area is covered by a stylish, sophisticated, enclosed AV2 T-topTM with an integrated wraparound windshield for maximum visibility and protection. Electronic side windows and a large overhead hatch allow plenty of fresh air when the heating or air conditioning system is not needed. This top includes a built-in SureShade® electronically retractable cockpit shade and LED spreader lights forward and aft. Top-of-the-line deluxe GEMLUX® carbon fiber outriggers are available. The underneath of the top features digital lighting and a huge netted storage area–a Grady specialty. Ten rod holders here are fishing-ready, and four deluxe stereo speakers provide the soundtrack to any adventure. For extra convenience, this Canyon comes equipped with a remote-controlled anchor light on the T-top, making the transition from day to night as simple as a press of a button. Safety handrails are seamlessly built-in, just where you need them.

Few if any luxury sportfish builders can boast of a better “business end” of the cockpit than the engineers at Grady-White. The extra beam on this Canyon allows the integration of the Sea Command Center’s amazing aft-facing fishing station, with dedicated air conditioning/heating vents and seating for three in high, dry, and exceedingly comfortable seats. The middle seat sports a flip-up bolster that serves as a lean bar. Tackle storage is truly spacious, with room for six tackle boxes plus two additional gear drawers that slide from under the bolstered seating. Portside there is a sink with an adjustable pull-out faucet hose with a spray nozzle. The starboard side has an outdoor galley featuring a refrigerator and grill for those on-board celebrations of fresh-caught seafood, or just for snacks and hors d’oeuvres.

Aft port and starboard cockpit side doors are positioned perfectly for landing fish or boarding. Another useful feature is the hot and cold freshwater shower mounted near the starboard side door, ready for a quick rinse after a swim or dive, or to wash off your rods after a catch. There is handy storage for six rods under the aft gunwales and, just forward, additional lockable storage for four more. Twin livewells are located in the transom area port and starboard, adjacent to the expansive aft refrigerated/freezer fish box. This aft box comes with two partitions so it can be sectioned in three sizes, to adjust for your catch of the day. On the interior transom wall is a thoughtfully designed area to mount an up to 24″ electronic display screen so the aft facing crew can see navigation direction, fish sounder, and the exact position of the last strike—all the information a fish fighter needs. The aft transom itself includes a brand new high volume overboard draining scupper system, plus a Glendenning 35-foot, 50 amp motorized retractable shore power cord. The Canyon 456 is powered by quad Yamaha outboard engines and boasts the Reverso® pre-programmed engine flushing system to keep them running perfectly. This Grady shines at night with water level LED lights.

Access to the expansive console cabin is via a sliding door with screen, located just forward of the portside bridge seat. To port of the integrated cabin steps is a cedar-lined closet. Large side windows provide ample ambient light to fill the interior space. A dazzling combination of exotic wood, superb cabinetry, luxurious fabrics, and Corian® countertops greet the eye. Below the portside countertop is a full-size microwave drawer and a six-bottle wine cooler for entertaining. A stainless steel sink and a cooktop are located amidships on the starboard counter, with a refrigerator drawer below. Lighted glass shelves are above the counters on each side. Forward center, there’s an electronically controlled solid sapele wood dining table inlaid with teak and brushed aluminum accents, seating up to four. Simply lower the table for a forward berth that sleeps two comfortably. Overhead, the screened hatch offers plenty of fresh air and ocean breezes on demand. A 32″ flat screen television is centered on the forward bulkhead. Retractable vertical storage for four rods, neatly set under the portside countertop, hides away when not in use. Alongside the berth, port and starboard, are the innovative, patent-pending Integrated Rod Storage Slides™ securely stowing four more rods. The generous console head is starboard and includes a lighted, mirrored glass cabinet over the stainless steel sink, and a shower with a classic teak grid floor. A clever, elegant hinged fiberglass door partitions off the shower area, keeping the rest of the compartment dry, and creates an additional locker for another four rods. This luxurious cabin hosts lockable storage for a total of 12 rods.

On deck, forward of the cabin, the Canyon 456 proves it has a double life as an elegant lounge-and-leisure platform. Atop the forward cabin, very comfortable lounge cushions create an incomparable space for sun worshippers. The bow seating area continues the theme of exceptional detail, comfort, and elegant style. There are two large plumbed, insulated boxes portside (43 and 123 quarts), and a huge 210-quart box starboard. Atop the boxes, deeply cushioned seating complemented by three-way positioned stowable backrests surrounds two motorized semi-circular fiberglass tables. When the tables are in the down position, they can be covered with cushions for yet another lounging platform. One notable advantage of the semicircular tables is that they allow access all the way to the bow and windless, and loungers need not move out of the way! Anchor rode storage include up to 400 feet of rode and 30 feet of chain. Drop the plow anchor anywhere the crew wants to stop. If fishermen are sight casting off the bow, remove the cushions, and–voila!–there’s an ample, strong casting platform.

The new flagship Canyon 456 epitomizes Grady-White’s storied legacy of 59 years of building comfortable, superbly engineered, superior quality boats built for the toughest conditions, shaped for the best ride, and fine-tuned for the highest fishing functionality. Here’s a superb fishing yacht, true to its purebred sportfishing heart and soul, that takes luxury and versatility to a new dimension.

The full Grady-White line-up for 2018 includes 28 models ranging from 18 feet to 45 feet (5.44 -13.72 m), and features express cabin, walkaround cabin, center console and dual console style boats, offering unparalleled versatility for any water activity from offshore fishing to watersports to evening cruises. The company has been under private ownership by National Marine Manufacturers Association Hall of Fame member Eddie Smith since 1968. Grady-White Boats has been recognized for top-ranking excellence in customer satisfaction in every third-party study ever done in the marine industry including the 16th consecutive National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) CSI Award for excellence in customer satisfaction awarded in February 2018.

Grady-White Boats invites interested guests to meet the company’s skilled and motivated craftsmen and learn about the Grady-White difference. Personal factory tours with guided explanations of the unique Grady-White boatbuilding process are available by calling 252-752-2111 or by mailing custserv@gradywhite.com to make arrangements. Grady-White’s factory is located at 5121 M.L. King Jr. Highway in Greenville, NC, and the company welcomes and encourages guests to visit.