First Look: Everglades Boats 335 Center Console

Everglades Boats has unveiled a new 33-foot center console fishing boat.

Everglades Boats has announced its most recent addition to the ﬂeet – the all-new 335cc. The new model made its world debut at the 2017 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show on November 1. Mimicking the best features of the proven 325cc, the 335cc was designed with luxurious comfort in mind, making the 33-foot center console one the whole family can get behind. Its reﬁned layout allows for improved seating throughout – check out the enhanced luxurious bow seating including removable forward-facing bow backrests. The new model also features larger, more lavish fold-down transom seating, providing a comfortable ride from virtually any seat.

In addition to its abundant amenities, the 335cc continues Everglades Boats’ commitment to ﬁshability. It’s larger console and hardtop, plus the bigger built-in coolers and ﬁshbox storage, will serve Northeast anglers well whether chasing stripers inshore or trolling for tuna. The 325cc’s bait prep area and tackle storage were reconﬁgured to provide a more intuitive experience.

Everglades’ latest model also includes more standard features than its predecessor, including the “diveutility” door and premier stereo system with JL Audio speakers and a Fusion head unit. And of course, the easily recognized RAMCAP unsinkable hull continues to set the standard for safe, smooth-riding boats.

