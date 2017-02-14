First Look: Contender 39 Fisharound

Optimized for speed and comfort without sacrificing “fish-ability” the Contender 39 Fisharound has creature comforts and the attention to detail that only a captain would craft.
SPECIFICATIONS
- LENGTH: 39′
- FUEL: 500 gal.
- BEAM: 10′ 8″
- DEADRISE: 24.5 Deg
- DRAFT: 24″
- MAX HP: 1,400 HP
- WEIGHT15: 14,000 lbs.
- WEIGHT (LOADED): 15,000 lbs
A CAPTAIN’S HELM
Powered by triple Yamaha 350hp engines, the Contender 39 Fisharound is an open water speed demon topping out at over 70 MPH. With a standard 500-gallon fuel tank capacity, you’re boundaries won’t be limited by range. Get there fast, get there dry, get in the game.
A CAPTAIN’S TOWER
Contender’s custom fishing towers built to sight fish, or spot birds for miles. A complete second station setup will keep you informed of position and other important information. The captain’s view from the tower is critical in directing championship crews and always staying at the helm. Once you’ve been in one, you’ll see the distinct competitive advantage of a captain level crows nest and why Contenders are built for offshore fishing performance.
PRECISION ENGINEERED
Hull & Deck
- Hand-Laid Fiberglass Throughout High Tech Construction Using
- Multi-Directional Fabric & Foam Cored Glass Stringer System
- Foam Floatation
- Integral Dive Platform, Full Transom & Transom Door
- Self-Bailing Cockpit
- Non-Skid Cockpit Sole & Deck
- Heavy Duty Rub Rail
- Choice of Hull & Deck Gelcoat Colors
- Hand-Painted Boot & Pin Stripe
RIGGED TO FISH
Unlike some mass production boat builders, Contender takes pride in offering a personal experience: your Contender is made for you. You can team with the finest craftsmen in a “hands-on” boat-building process, choosing whether to customize each component of the vessel from the hull size and power option to the electronics package, livewell rigging, down to the type of stitching on your upholstery, and more.
CABIN COMFORT
There’s no reason to sacrifice comfort for fishability, and the Contender fisharound offers both. Microwave, TV, refrigerator, freshwater sink, and bed offer comfort with all the details fishermen love.