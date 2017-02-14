First Look: Contender 39 Fisharound

Optimized for speed and comfort without sacrificing “fish-ability” the Contender 39 Fisharound has creature comforts and the attention to detail that only a captain would craft.

SPECIFICATIONS

LENGTH: 39′

39′ FUEL: 500 gal.

500 gal. BEAM: 10′ 8″

10′ 8″ DEADRISE: 24.5 Deg

24.5 Deg DRAFT: 24″

24″ MAX HP: 1,400 HP

1,400 HP WEIGHT15: 14,000 lbs.

14,000 lbs. WEIGHT (LOADED): 15,000 lbs

A CAPTAIN’S HELM

Powered by triple Yamaha 350hp engines, the Contender 39 Fisharound is an open water speed demon topping out at over 70 MPH. With a standard 500-gallon fuel tank capacity, you’re boundaries won’t be limited by range. Get there fast, get there dry, get in the game.

A CAPTAIN’S TOWER

Contender’s custom fishing towers built to sight fish, or spot birds for miles. A complete second station setup will keep you informed of position and other important information. The captain’s view from the tower is critical in directing championship crews and always staying at the helm. Once you’ve been in one, you’ll see the distinct competitive advantage of a captain level crows nest and why Contenders are built for offshore fishing performance.

PRECISION ENGINEERED

Hull & Deck

Hand-Laid Fiberglass Throughout High Tech Construction Using

Multi-Directional Fabric & Foam Cored Glass Stringer System

Foam Floatation

Integral Dive Platform, Full Transom & Transom Door

Self-Bailing Cockpit

Non-Skid Cockpit Sole & Deck

Heavy Duty Rub Rail

Choice of Hull & Deck Gelcoat Colors

Hand-Painted Boot & Pin Stripe

RIGGED TO FISH

Unlike some mass production boat builders, Contender takes pride in offering a personal experience: your Contender is made for you. You can team with the finest craftsmen in a “hands-on” boat-building process, choosing whether to customize each component of the vessel from the hull size and power option to the electronics package, livewell rigging, down to the type of stitching on your upholstery, and more.

CABIN COMFORT

There’s no reason to sacrifice comfort for fishability, and the Contender fisharound offers both. Microwave, TV, refrigerator, freshwater sink, and bed offer comfort with all the details fishermen love.

