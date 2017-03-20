First Look: Cobia’s New 280 Dual Console

Cobia to Debut New 280 Dual Console at Miami International Boat Show

Cobia Boats, built by Maverick Boat Group, will be introducing its newest model, the 280 Dual Console, at this year’s Miami International Boat Show. The new 280 DC is built off the hull of Cobia’s 277 CC, the top selling 28′ center console in the country. The debut of this boat marks the 15th new Cobia model introduced since MBG acquired the brand in 2005.

At 27′ 7″ in length and with a beam of 9′ 6″, the 280 DC was designed to maximize usable deck space and still allow for numerous amenities and plush seating for up to 12 passengers. The standard aft seating and optional port and starboard benches all stow away underneath covering boards creating a wide open cockpit gunwale to gunwale. A standard kitchenette just behind the adjustable deluxe helm seat comes with a cooler, wine rack, and sink, all surrounded by a Corian countertop. Optional galley add-ons include a 12 V refrigerator and a grill with AC shorepower. Additional seating comes by way of a multi- positional lounge seat aft of the standard head area and bow benches forward that can double as forward facing lounges. Standard USB outlets and cupholders are within reach of all seating and the areas can be transformed into dining venues with optional plug-in tables fore and aft. A standard fiberglass hardtop with LED lighting provides shade to mid-ships and an optional electric telescoping shade can be extended from the hardtop to cover the entire cockpit area.

Specifications: • Beam: 9′ 08″

• Bridge clearance w/ hard top: 99.2″ at lightship, 95.4″ at full load (F250’s)

• Cockpit square footage: 83 sq ft

• Deadrise: 21 deg

• Draft: 23″

• Fuel capacity: 172 gal

• LOA: 27′ 07″

• Maximum HP: 500 hp

• Transom height: 25″ twins

• Weight (approx. w/o engine): 5,680 lbs



For those who spend a lot of time at the sandbar, Cobia designed a standard removable bow ladder that stows out of the way in a dedicated area on the bow deck. Other standard features include a wrap-around glass windshield, glare free helm pod station, a Fusion stereo system, and a plumbed 25 gallon livewell.

The 280 DC can be powered with a single Yamaha F350, twin F200 XCAs or F250 XCAs with all being able to be matched with optional electronic steering. A list of other options includes: an isinglass enclosure, two-tone hardtop underside, upgraded stereo package with amplifier, and an array of Garmin electronics up to a 12′ multi-function display.

“Like all the New Cobias, the new 280 DC is a balance of the fishing features every serious fisherman needs and the comfort the family wants. We are really excited about this newest Cobia and are confident you will be as well!” said Scott Deal, president and CEO of MBG.

Located in Fort Pierce, FL, Maverick Boat Group is privately owned and operated and is the manufacturer of the best in breed boat brands Maverick, Hewes, Pathfinder and Cobia. For more information call Charlie Johnson at 772.465.0631 or visit www.maverickboatgroup.com.