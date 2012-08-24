Last week I had the opportunity to film an OTW TV show with my friend Captain Mike Hogan, owner of Hogy Lures. Mike is a self-admitted fishing junkie, and his favorite hobby is tinkering with tackle. His newest product, the SI Perfect Tube, is the result of several years of trial and error in his quest to build a better tube-and-worm rig. It took him a while, but it was time well spent, he nailed it.

The tube-and-worm rig is nothing new. It’s been around for decades, and no one seems to really know for sure who its inventor was. It’s a time tested classic, and has a reputation for catching big bass in the heat of summer, which can be a difficult task.

Mike took a good hard look at other tubes and the market, and decided that the biggest downfall to them is their inconsistent action, which is a result of random bends in the main wire running through the tube. Most tubes need to be “tuned” by bending them by hand. Mike took the guesswork out of the equation by running a rigid pre-spiraled wire through the front half of the tube, where it’s action is generated. This means all of his tubes have the same action, and never need to be adjusted.

The other downside of many other tubes is that once the hook rusts or gets bent, the whole tube goes in the trash. Mike incorporated an 4X strong assist-style hook, which can be switched out in seconds. Mike also upgraded his tubes with beefy 225-pound offshore-grade ball bearing swivels, which keeps line twist to a minimum.

Mike also changed up the gear he uses for dragging the tubes. Instead of heavy, clunky wire-line outfits, he opts for 8-foot graphite musky-style rods made by Lamiglass and St. Croix. These lighter rods allow you to detect subtle hits, weeds and bumps on the bottom. They are light and sensitive, yet have plenty of backbone to put the boots to a big fish. These rods are paired with high-speed Avet LX reels. With a 6.0:1 gear ration, you can clear the lines very quickly when checking for weeds or checking the seaworm. He runs 125 feet of fast sinking fly line instead of leadcore, and uses 40-pound braid for the backing. We were able to hit the bottom in 25-feet of water. These outfits making trolling a lot more fun.

We were fishing in our home waters of Woods Hole, MA, which is a challenging place to fish. There are several deep channels bordered by big boulderfields, and the current runs strong, so someone must stay on the helm at all times. We worked the tubes with the current and trolled as slow as possible. Two minutes into it we had our first fish, a respectable 20-pound bass. We made several different passes, and had some fast action with lots of bites.