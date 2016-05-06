Dedication Leads Fisherman To State-Record Largemouth

Ever hear the story about the guy who set out to catch a state-record fish and, well, actually did? Don’t feel alone if you haven’t. After all, the chances are a million-to-one of it ever coming to fruition, no matter how much time is put in.
But what transpired after dark on Saturday, April 30, 2016, was just that: Rhode Island’s Brandon Migliore landed the state’s largest Largemouth bass – an 11-pound 3.2-ounce brute, to be exact. But it was no accident. Migliore and his fishin’ bud, Matt Sheldon, dedicated countless hours over several years to catching the record. And, like every other one of their weekend fishing excursions in the past, the 29-year-old Sterling resident had his trusted St. Croix rod with him—which he’s been casting over 16 years—when the duo set out to fish Johnsons Pond, near Coventry.
“We’re not just two kids that lucked into catching a state-record fish,” says Migliore. “We’ve spent a ton of time for a lots of years. While most guys our age go to bars and nightclubs, we spend our weekends fishing. We always knew one of us would beat the record.”
The rod, a 6-foot medium-power, fast-action Premier spinning rod, was a birthday gift from his mother when Migliore turned 13. It was purchased from Sandy Bottom Bait & Tackle, in Coventry – the very shop he returned to weigh his record-breaking fish. The behemoth gobbled up a topwater lure fished on 30-pound-test superline.
“I knew it was a big fish the moment I set the hook,” Migliore stated. “It took about two minutes to reel it in. Matt grabbed her the moment she touched the bank.”
The duo’s handheld scale showed the fish at 10.5 pounds, which would have been just under the 25-year-long standing record of 10.6 pounds, caught in 1991. The bass was kept alive in a cooler until the following morning, when Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management gave it the official weight of 11.2 pounds and 23.5-inch length.
Who cares where he bought his 16 year old rod or where he bought it ?
Which lure did he catch it on ?
It’s obvious that you’re no fishing writer !
wow. what if u were the one who spent this long to break the record.
oh ed ,
If you were any kind of fisherman you would know what to use lol……
Congrats on the record!! Only wish the fish could have survived to continue spreading those genes around!!!
So the fish was released the next day?
Nope!!!!! Ate it.
It’s pretty stupid they ate it.
Man don’t worry about all the people wondering if you released it or ate its your trophy catch do what you want with it congrats on setting the state record,enjoying fishing and sharing that trophy bass with us thanks again keep fishing with your buddy and break another’s record !
Congratulations! As the article initially stated, this isn’t exactly a “goal” one could typically aim for, but it seems that your dedication paid-off, Sir. A job well-done! I tip my hat to both of you as you’ve stuck together as fishing buddies all of these years and have certainly supported one another! 🙂
I’ve recently jumped back into freshwater fishing [I grew up in Indiana on the Great Lakes and, despite being a girl, it was a favorite past-time of mine!] and I’m JUST learning to salt water fish. I find the entire sport to be very exciting! Hell, there is NOTHING like that feeling when you KNOW you’ve caught a nice fish! [I’ll admit, I even get worked up about a decent nibble on the line!]
I wish you all luck this season and beyond! Let’s support one another instead of trying to tear one another apart for our successes and such. I usually throw my catches back to their waters, but in this case, I see various reasons why you would keep your catch! Afterall, by definition, this IS a trophy fish; I bet it’d make a great wall-hanging in your mancave!
Good Luck out there everyone! ^_^
Peace & Love, Leah ♡
all that time put in to catching it and they eat it
They ate it?! I would release that fish to have it get bigger!
I don’t fish fresh water but that is a great fish