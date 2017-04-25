Connecticut Striped Bass Poachers Busted

SCEC officers assigned to the Western Marine Sector encountered five fishermen actively fishing and were found to be in possession of 42 undersized striped bass.

On April 23, 2017, officers assigned to the Western Marine Sector were conducting an evening fisheries enforcement patrol along the Housatonic River in Stratford and Milford. While on patrol Officers encountered five fishermen actively fishing and were found to be in possession of 42 undersized striped bass (estimated at 90lbs). The five fisherman were cited for numerous fishing violations including Possession of Striped Bass less than Legal Minimum Length, Possession of Striped Bass Over the Daily Creel Limit, and Fishing without a License.

