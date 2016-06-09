Connecticut Report – June 9, 2016

Pictured: Jolyn Wiggin caught a 51″ by 31″ girth big bass swimming live bunker in the Westbrook area this week.
The weather and wind has made it tough to fish for the last week across the central sound. Which has lead to heavy fishing on the Ct River. But the best fishing is now out of the river and in more shallow water and reefs from Madison to old Lyme.
Water temps are still hanging around 57 to 60 which is perfect for nighttime bassin. Big Bass are few but they are coming into shallow water to feed on the sporadic schools of bunker in this area. Jolyn Wiggin caught a 51″ by 31″ girth big bass swimming live bunker in 15′ of water in the Westbrook area with her boyfriend Marc Evanier. I’ve been catching 35″ to 40″ bass on the fly rod at dusk along the beaches of old Lyme. And doing well at night three waying eels on the reefs. I’ve seen some big fluke caught in the central sound as well in deep water. I’m headed to BI to fish the Striper Kings tournament this weekend, I will let you know how I make out. Fishing against some Reel sharpies!!!
Good luck should have a nice day Sun. I was going to DEP, dock to night but rain and all I’ll hold hope water will be clear enough to go tomorrow Sun. what do you think? Heard you have your own tackle shop what’s the name and what town. Hope to go fishing with you soon in your boat let me know when I’m free when you are again good luck in tournament your old buddy Dave.
Dancin Dave, painted the canoe camo along with the 3 hp engine, ready to hit the inshore rockpiles for stripers and drift for fluke, soon blue crabs will be abundant in places only a canoe/ kayak can get to, big fish and plenty of them…FISH ON!!
g.m looking for one on onecaptain for a day fishing next week i will be in westbroook ct please if you of a capt or yourself my ph 17187960341 any leads thank you
where r the stripers running now 7-20-16 ct.
I’m from southern ohio and i am in the colchester area working..and a salt water stripper is on my bucket list..any help on where to go and what to use is appreciated
Bartlett’s reef
Bangin huge largemouths on Montana nymphs, clouser minnow and wooly buggers at a secret reservoir in Middlesex! Always wanted to fish lake Gailard, anyone with info please contact me: Ty. Tight lines
I’m striper Fishman ad blue Fishman I love saltwater fishing
I’m down in greenwich. Some school, y action in Playland ,but we’re are the bigging within 20 mile drive?