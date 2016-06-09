Connecticut Report – June 9, 2016

Pictured: Jolyn Wiggin caught a 51″ by 31″ girth big bass swimming live bunker in the Westbrook area this week.

The weather and wind has made it tough to fish for the last week across the central sound. Which has lead to heavy fishing on the Ct River. But the best fishing is now out of the river and in more shallow water and reefs from Madison to old Lyme.

Water temps are still hanging around 57 to 60 which is perfect for nighttime bassin. Big Bass are few but they are coming into shallow water to feed on the sporadic schools of bunker in this area. Jolyn Wiggin caught a 51″ by 31″ girth big bass swimming live bunker in 15′ of water in the Westbrook area with her boyfriend Marc Evanier. I’ve been catching 35″ to 40″ bass on the fly rod at dusk along the beaches of old Lyme. And doing well at night three waying eels on the reefs. I’ve seen some big fluke caught in the central sound as well in deep water. I’m headed to BI to fish the Striper Kings tournament this weekend, I will let you know how I make out. Fishing against some Reel sharpies!!!