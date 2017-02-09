Cobia Boats Joins The Striper Cup!

The Grand Prize for the 2017 Striper Cup has been announced: The all-new Cobia 220 CC!

We’re excited to welcome Cobia Boats onboard as a premier sponsor of The Striper Cup. Cobia builds a true fishing boat that combines a high-performance hull, luxury amenities, and fishing-first details all in one stunning package.

Currently, Cobia offers nine center consoles along with a capable bay boat and a family-friendly dual console. So what makes the new 220 CC so great? Maybe it’s the sharp forward entry, large bow flare and variable deadrise hull that makes it ride better than a lot of bigger boats. Or it could be the high sides and deep interior freeboard that make it feel so secure and safe even in outsized seas. Then there’s the fact that it has an insulated fishbox that drains overboard and undergunwale rod storage, features that other boats its size can’t claim. And what about the hidden rear seat with flip up backrest and battery storage underneath? Put it all together and the new 220 CC is one of the most feature-rich and big-water ready 22-footers out there.

Would you like to be named the winner of the Cobia 220 CC at StriperFest in September? Join the Striper Cup today – Remember, you don’t even need to catch a fish to win!