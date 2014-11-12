Fisherman’s Gift Guide Part 1: Surf Rods & Reels

Spinning Reels The best test of a spinning reel’s toughness is to see if it can survive a season in the surf. Even the most careful surfcaster can’t keep sand and saltwater from occasionally getting on (and into) his reels, so a good surf reel needs to be able to take a little abuse while continuing to operate smoothly.

Shimano Ultegra XSC fish.shimano.com | $189.99 to $209.99 The long-cast spool and slow oscillation make the Shimano Ultegra XSC a cannon when it comes to casting plugs and baits. The 5500 size is perfectly suited for 9-foot or light-action 10-foot rods, and the 10000 matches well to 11- to 12-foot rods.

Penn 706Z www.pennfishing.com | $199.95

It’s been nearly half a century since the Penn 706 became the standard by which surf spinning reels are measured. The series was resurrected in 2013, and fishermen looking to fish with a classic can pick one up. But don’t think the reel is obsolete—we tested the drag of our 706s with stripers up to 40 pounds last year.

Okuma Trio Rex Arena www.okumafishing.com | $99.95 This dedicated surf reel features a long-cast spool and a rigid stamped-aluminum stem, with graphite side plates and rotor to keep weight down. An external bail trip makes sure the bail will close even after the reel has been splashed, sanded or dunked. An excellent entry-level surf reel that will last well beyond that first season in the surf.

Daiwa Isla www.daiwa.com | $699.95 to $899.95 This rugged, high-performance spinning reel can pull double duty, catching stripers in the surf by night and bluefin in the boat by day. A mag-sealed waterproof body keeps the reel running smoothly after the more-than-occasional saltwater splash.

Shimano Baitrunner D fish.shimano.com | $159.99 to $189.99 ￼

The favorite of bait-dunking surfcasters for almost a generation, a recent design incorporated all of Shimano’s current technology, such as a waterproof drag, a propulsion line management system and a lighter, more compact body. The most popular feature is the baitrunner, which allows a fisherman to se a secondary drag that lets fish take a bait without feeling any resistance.

Van Staal VSX www.vanstaal.com | $719 to $839 A reel that can survive regular dunkings and even underwater operation is a must for wetsuit fishermen. Van Staal has been the standard in watertight surf reels, and in 2014, they improved on their bulletproof VS Series by creating the VS X-Series. The new reels feature perfect line lay for long casts and an improved drag that allows for smaller, more precise adjustments.

Surf Sticks Advances in rod-blank design have allowed manufacturers to make rods lighter, stronger and more sensitive. In the surf-fishing world, this means longer rods are no longer prohibitively heavy to use for plugging. Today, more surfcasters are extending their reach with 12-foot surf rods.

However, sometimes 10 to 12 feet is just too much rod for working backwaters, jetties or sandy beaches. To best fish these areas, look to 8- and 9-foot surf rods that make it easy to cast on target and bring lures to life. Don’t let the small size fool you–today’s rod blank materials have more than enough guts to turn the head of a 40-pound striper.

Lamiglas Ron Arra Pro Surf XSRA 1383-2 lamiglas.com | $440 At 11 feet, 6 inches, the Ron Arra Pro Surf 1383-2 is a lot of rod, but it doesn’t feel like it. This stick has the power to launch a big popper and the sensitivity to feel a striper sip a soft-plastic bait.

Shimano Tiralejo TRS120MHA fish.shimano.com | $299.99 With a taper and guide layout designed to maximize distance when paired with one of Shimano’s Long Cast Surf System reels, the 12-foot Tiralejo is a surf cannon. This rod will send a 3-ounce plug 100 yards with surprisingly little effort.

St. Croix Mojo Surf 80MMF stcroixrods.com | $170 The Mojo Surf series is popular for its light weight,

sensitivity and reasonable price tag. The 8-foot, 3⁄4- to 3-ounce rod has a fast action perfect for casting poppers, swimming plugs, metals, and soft plastics.

￼St. Croix Legend Surf LSS120MHMF2 stcroixrods.com | $470 This rod was made for the rock-hopper who needs to cast as far as possible while keeping his feet firmly planted on his perch. We’ve been fishing this rod since late July, and it adds distance when casting lures from 11⁄2-ounce bucktails to 4-ounce pencil poppers. The rod has a moderate action that makes it easy to give life to plugs and jigs and, though the rod is 12 feet long, its light weight makes it comfortable to cast all day long.

Fiber Star Composites Raptor 1087X fiberstarcomposites.com | $320 Of the two 9-foot models of the Raptor offered by FIber Star, the 1087X is the heavier option, rated to cast 3⁄4- to 4-ounce loads. This makes it perfect for wooden plugs, bucktail jigs and shads, eels, and even light bait fishing.

Tsunami Airwave Elite 882-M biminibayoutfitters.com | $174.99 This rod was designed to fish plastic plugs like the Daiwa Salt Pro Minnow or Yo-Zuri Mag Darter. We matched ours with a Van Staal VS150 and put it to work plugging sandy beaches where it bested bass to 30 pounds. The rod is 8 feet, 8 inches long and rated for 1⁄2- to 2-ounce lures.