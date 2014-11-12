Fisherman’s Gift Guide Part 1: Surf Rods & Reels

Spinning Reels

The best test of a spinning reel’s toughness is to see if it can survive a season in the surf. Even the most careful surfcaster can’t keep sand and saltwater from occasionally getting on (and into) his reels, so a good surf reel needs to be able to take a little abuse while continuing to operate smoothly.
Shimano_Ultegra_XSC

Shimano Ultegra XSC

fish.shimano.com | $189.99 to $209.99

The long-cast spool and slow oscillation make the Shimano Ultegra XSC a cannon when it comes to casting plugs and baits. The 5500 size is perfectly suited for 9-foot or light-action 10-foot rods, and the 10000 matches well to 11- to 12-foot rods.
Penn706Z

Penn 706Z

www.pennfishing.com | $199.95
It’s been nearly half a century since the Penn 706 became the standard by which surf spinning reels are measured. The series was resurrected in 2013, and fishermen looking to fish with a classic can pick one up. But don’t think the reel is obsolete—we tested the drag of our 706s with stripers up to 40 pounds last year.
Okuma_TrioRex_Arena

Okuma Trio Rex Arena

www.okumafishing.com | $99.95

This dedicated surf reel features a long-cast spool and a rigid stamped-aluminum stem, with graphite side plates and rotor to keep weight down. An external bail trip makes sure the bail will close even after the reel has been splashed, sanded or dunked. An excellent entry-level surf reel that will last well beyond that first season in the surf.
Daiwa_Isla

Daiwa Isla

www.daiwa.com | $699.95 to $899.95

This rugged, high-performance spinning reel can pull double duty, catching stripers in the surf by night and bluefin in the boat by day. A mag-sealed waterproof body keeps the reel running smoothly after the more-than-occasional saltwater splash.
Shimano_BaitrunnerD

Shimano Baitrunner D

fish.shimano.com | $159.99 to $189.99


The favorite of bait-dunking surfcasters for almost a generation, a recent design incorporated all of Shimano’s current technology, such as a waterproof drag, a propulsion line management system and a lighter, more compact body. The most popular feature is the baitrunner, which allows a fisherman to se a secondary drag that lets fish take a bait without feeling any resistance.
VanStaal_VSX

Van Staal VSX

www.vanstaal.com | $719 to $839

A reel that can survive regular dunkings and even underwater operation is a must for wetsuit fishermen. Van Staal has been the standard in watertight surf reels, and in 2014, they improved on their bulletproof VS Series by creating the VS X-Series. The new reels feature perfect line lay for long casts and an improved drag that allows for smaller, more precise adjustments.

Surf Sticks

Advances in rod-blank design have allowed manufacturers to make rods lighter, stronger and more sensitive. In the surf-fishing world, this means longer rods are no longer prohibitively heavy to use for plugging. Today, more surfcasters are extending their reach with 12-foot surf rods.
However, sometimes 10 to 12 feet is just too much rod for working backwaters, jetties or sandy beaches. To best fish these areas, look to 8- and 9-foot surf rods that make it easy to cast on target and bring lures to life. Don’t let the small size fool you–today’s rod blank materials have more than enough guts to turn the head of a 40-pound striper.
lamiglas_ronarra_prosurf

Lamiglas Ron Arra Pro Surf XSRA 1383-2

lamiglas.com | $440

At 11 feet, 6 inches, the Ron Arra Pro Surf 1383-2 is a lot of rod, but it doesn’t feel like it. This stick has the power to launch a big popper and the sensitivity to feel a striper sip a soft-plastic bait.
shimano_tirelajo

Shimano Tiralejo TRS120MHA

fish.shimano.com | $299.99

With a taper and guide layout designed to maximize distance when paired with one of Shimano’s Long Cast Surf System reels, the 12-foot Tiralejo is a surf cannon. This rod will send a 3-ounce plug 100 yards with surprisingly little effort.
stcroix_mojosurf

St. Croix Mojo Surf 80MMF

stcroixrods.com | $170

The Mojo Surf series is popular for its light weight,
sensitivity and reasonable price tag. The 8-foot, 3⁄4- to 3-ounce rod has a fast action perfect for casting poppers, swimming plugs, metals, and soft plastics.
stcroix_legendsurf

￼St. Croix Legend Surf LSS120MHMF2

stcroixrods.com | $470

This rod was made for the rock-hopper who needs to cast as far as possible while keeping his feet firmly planted on his perch. We’ve been fishing this rod since late July, and it adds distance when casting lures from 11⁄2-ounce bucktails to 4-ounce pencil poppers. The rod has a moderate action that makes it easy to give life to plugs and jigs and, though the rod is 12 feet long, its light weight makes it comfortable to cast all day long.
fiberstarcomposites_raptor

Fiber Star Composites Raptor 1087X

fiberstarcomposites.com | $320

Of the two 9-foot models of the Raptor offered by FIber Star, the 1087X is the heavier option, rated to cast 3⁄4- to 4-ounce loads. This makes it perfect for wooden plugs, bucktail jigs and shads, eels, and even light bait fishing.
tsunami_airwave_elite

Tsunami Airwave Elite 882-M

biminibayoutfitters.com | $174.99

This rod was designed to fish plastic plugs like the Daiwa Salt Pro Minnow or Yo-Zuri Mag Darter. We matched ours with a Van Staal VS150 and put it to work plugging sandy beaches where it bested bass to 30 pounds. The rod is 8 feet, 8 inches long and rated for 1⁄2- to 2-ounce lures.
Mud Hole MHX Surf Rod Building Kit

Mud Hole MHX Surf Rod Building Kit

mudhole.com | $169.96 (9′ 2-piece)

Start creating your own (functional) works of art when you learn the art of rodbuilding. MHX Surf Rod kits feature quality blanks and precision components, plus every kit includes a detailed how-to DVD.
  2. BIG-RY

    The mojo must be a typo because the 10′-11′ sell for $230-$250 so I can’t imagine the 8 foot cost $470

    Reply
  4. Chris Richard

    Ive been field testing the Ultegra 5500 heavily this fall on the South Shore of Long Island. It’s not a VS or even a grease packed Penn 706. You can’t ignore maintaining it until the end of the season, but it’s a nice smooth reel at the sub $200 price point. Matches up perfectly with a factory lami XS101MS. With 20# Fireline, it’s taken near 100 fish in the last 3 weeks. Bass to 30# and blues to 15. Drag is silky smooth, but like I said above, it needs cleaning and lubing often if it gets water/sand near it. Light, too, which is always nice.

    Reply
  5. Nathan

    why only spin reels? I use baitcasts and to me I get more casts in and can cover more distance. Just wondering

    Reply
  6. steven

    Hope you could. Tell us where good fishing spots are exactly and lures used, In the magazine. Also and tips, Quincy,mass

    Reply
  7. Peter

    Can we get some recommendations for conventional reels (and rods) for the surfcaster? I’m in the market for one and could use some insight.

    Thank

    Reply
  8. Dave

    Hi, I imagine it’s a little late to write to reply here, but here goes-

    Can anyone recommend a very inexpensive, very entry level surf-fishing combo just to get me started? Even if only for this season.
    The good news is, I’ve “inherited” a big box of surf lures, rigs, and stuff, and would like to give it a try, but the bad news is I’ve also had some heavy medical expenses recently so money’s tight. I don’t expect to catch any trophies, of course, just getting out in the salt air will do me good.
    Thanks!
    -Dave

    Reply
    • Ken

      Dave,

      I would recommend you visit your local (or local to where you will be fishing) “privately owned” tackle shop. Tell them what you want and they will help you get what you need. You can buy rods and reels almost any sporting goods store but “I” like to support the independent shops.

      Reply
      • Mark D. Frank

        Hello Dave and Ken,

        Get a reel that will hold 12-25 lb. line, 8 ft.+ rod, some swivels, various sized circle hooks, weights, and go to Roll-Over Pass. Catch some fish and take in the trashy view along the fishing areas of both sides. This was the worst I have ever seen it.
        Fisherman, shouldn’t we take better of our resources than this? If you have been to Rollover recently, you know what I’m talking about. Speak up if you see the people next to you abusing the environment. Also, a better attitude towards a cleaner world might be better achieved here (and everywhere) if the “private” property owner would expend a little more energy and $ to keep this relatively small and lucrative piece of property open and attractive to nearby and distant families for generations to come.

        Reply
    • Paul

      Dick’s Sporting Goods has a Penn combo with a Fierce 8000 model on a 10 foot rod for $69.00

      Reply
  9. Dave

    Thanks Ken, I think that it’s probably well worth the few extra bucks to buy from somebody who knows their stuff. I tried one of the “big box” stores, and when I asked the guy working in the fishing department for a suggestion he said he really didn’t know much about fishing stuff, he wasn’t a fisherman.

    Reply
  10. cosmo0813

    the article describes an 8foot 8 inch airwave elite… its not listed on the web site? I’d love to see this ride up close any ideas?

    Reply
  12. Imtiaz Emamally

    Penn prevail is good or give me an idea what can I buy around the same prices thnx

    Reply
  13. jonny

    Of all the rods i have tried and fished the Legend Surf blows me away with it’s versatility and all out distance , specifically the 10’6 medium heavy rated model . St Croix has the best ferruling in the biz , really like a one piece .

    I can tell when i fish some others that it’s different , doesn’t feel like a one piece but St.Croix has it down pat , really amazing.

    Second favorite rod are the Century rods , they are quite good.

    Reply
  14. Zack

    Thanks for the tips. I found this article while search for reels to go with the Mudhole MHX surf rod I am building, so I was thrilled to see that you also recommend the MHX rod blanks. I chose a 9 ft 2 piece rod and am having a great time with the building process. I highly recommend serious fishermen build at least one rod – there is something about casting and landing on a rod your built that is just a little extra rewarding. And, rod building is a great excuse for getting together with your fishing buddies in the winter. We had a rod-building night just last week. ( http://www.mudhole.com/MHX-SU1085F-2-Surf-Rod-Blank ) Thanks for all the tips and recommendations!

    Reply
  15. J Taylor

    What would be a good reel for my 11.5 Ron Arra long cast? $200-$400 range.
    Thanks JT

    Reply
  16. Jim Pope

    I have a like new Bruin Classic 500, 505-m150 15 ft surf rod, a person is interested in it, Appx. what is it worth.

    Thank You

    Reply
  17. Ben

    I just paired up the Ultegra 10000 xsc with Tsunami Airwave 1102xh. I have never casted further! 5 ounce sinker, double hooks with bunker chunks and spearing, no problem 100 yards distance!

    Reply
  18. Daniel Stephens

    I have a St. Croix Supreme Surf 10 foot, Would a Van Staal VSX 200 match with it?

    Reply

