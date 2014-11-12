Fisherman’s Gift Guide Part 1: Surf Rods & Reels

|
Spinning Reels
The best test of a spinning reel’s toughness is to see if it can survive a season in the surf. Even the most careful surfcaster can’t keep sand and saltwater from occasionally getting on (and into) his reels, so a good surf reel needs to be able to take a little abuse while continuing to operate smoothly.
Shimano Ultegra XSC
fish.shimano.com | $189.99 to $209.99
The long-cast spool and slow oscillation make the Shimano Ultegra XSC a cannon when it comes to casting plugs and baits. The 5500 size is perfectly suited for 9-foot or light-action 10-foot rods, and the 10000 matches well to 11- to 12-foot rods.
Penn 706Z
www.pennfishing.com | $199.95
Okuma Trio Rex Arena
www.okumafishing.com | $99.95
This dedicated surf reel features a long-cast spool and a rigid stamped-aluminum stem, with graphite side plates and rotor to keep weight down. An external bail trip makes sure the bail will close even after the reel has been splashed, sanded or dunked. An excellent entry-level surf reel that will last well beyond that first season in the surf.
Daiwa Isla
www.daiwa.com | $699.95 to $899.95
This rugged, high-performance spinning reel can pull double duty, catching stripers in the surf by night and bluefin in the boat by day. A mag-sealed waterproof body keeps the reel running smoothly after the more-than-occasional saltwater splash.
Shimano Baitrunner D
fish.shimano.com | $159.99 to $189.99
Van Staal VSX
www.vanstaal.com | $719 to $839
A reel that can survive regular dunkings and even underwater operation is a must for wetsuit fishermen. Van Staal has been the standard in watertight surf reels, and in 2014, they improved on their bulletproof VS Series by creating the VS X-Series. The new reels feature perfect line lay for long casts and an improved drag that allows for smaller, more precise adjustments.
Surf Sticks
Advances in rod-blank design have allowed manufacturers to make rods lighter, stronger and more sensitive. In the surf-fishing world, this means longer rods are no longer prohibitively heavy to use for plugging. Today, more surfcasters are extending their reach with 12-foot surf rods.
Lamiglas Ron Arra Pro Surf XSRA 1383-2
lamiglas.com | $440
At 11 feet, 6 inches, the Ron Arra Pro Surf 1383-2 is a lot of rod, but it doesn’t feel like it. This stick has the power to launch a big popper and the sensitivity to feel a striper sip a soft-plastic bait.
Shimano Tiralejo TRS120MHA
fish.shimano.com | $299.99
With a taper and guide layout designed to maximize distance when paired with one of Shimano’s Long Cast Surf System reels, the 12-foot Tiralejo is a surf cannon. This rod will send a 3-ounce plug 100 yards with surprisingly little effort.
St. Croix Mojo Surf 80MMF
stcroixrods.com | $170
The Mojo Surf series is popular for its light weight,
￼St. Croix Legend Surf LSS120MHMF2
stcroixrods.com | $470
This rod was made for the rock-hopper who needs to cast as far as possible while keeping his feet firmly planted on his perch. We’ve been fishing this rod since late July, and it adds distance when casting lures from 11⁄2-ounce bucktails to 4-ounce pencil poppers. The rod has a moderate action that makes it easy to give life to plugs and jigs and, though the rod is 12 feet long, its light weight makes it comfortable to cast all day long.
Fiber Star Composites Raptor 1087X
fiberstarcomposites.com | $320
Of the two 9-foot models of the Raptor offered by FIber Star, the 1087X is the heavier option, rated to cast 3⁄4- to 4-ounce loads. This makes it perfect for wooden plugs, bucktail jigs and shads, eels, and even light bait fishing.
Tsunami Airwave Elite 882-M
biminibayoutfitters.com | $174.99
This rod was designed to fish plastic plugs like the Daiwa Salt Pro Minnow or Yo-Zuri Mag Darter. We matched ours with a Van Staal VS150 and put it to work plugging sandy beaches where it bested bass to 30 pounds. The rod is 8 feet, 8 inches long and rated for 1⁄2- to 2-ounce lures.
Mud Hole MHX Surf Rod Building Kit
mudhole.com | $169.96 (9′ 2-piece)
Start creating your own (functional) works of art when you learn the art of rodbuilding. MHX Surf Rod kits feature quality blanks and precision components, plus every kit includes a detailed how-to DVD.
The picture for the Shimano Tiralejo is actually the st. Croix Mojo Surf. Just fyi.
Got it right now – thanks!
The mojo must be a typo because the 10′-11′ sell for $230-$250 so I can’t imagine the 8 foot cost $470
Good catch – the Mojo is $170, not $470.
I guess you missed Penns SSV line of sealed reels including their long cast reel.
Ive been field testing the Ultegra 5500 heavily this fall on the South Shore of Long Island. It’s not a VS or even a grease packed Penn 706. You can’t ignore maintaining it until the end of the season, but it’s a nice smooth reel at the sub $200 price point. Matches up perfectly with a factory lami XS101MS. With 20# Fireline, it’s taken near 100 fish in the last 3 weeks. Bass to 30# and blues to 15. Drag is silky smooth, but like I said above, it needs cleaning and lubing often if it gets water/sand near it. Light, too, which is always nice.
why only spin reels? I use baitcasts and to me I get more casts in and can cover more distance. Just wondering
Spinning reels are more of a common reel style for surf….
Hope you could. Tell us where good fishing spots are exactly and lures used, In the magazine. Also and tips, Quincy,mass
Can we get some recommendations for conventional reels (and rods) for the surfcaster? I’m in the market for one and could use some insight.
Thank
Hi, I imagine it’s a little late to write to reply here, but here goes-
Can anyone recommend a very inexpensive, very entry level surf-fishing combo just to get me started? Even if only for this season.
The good news is, I’ve “inherited” a big box of surf lures, rigs, and stuff, and would like to give it a try, but the bad news is I’ve also had some heavy medical expenses recently so money’s tight. I don’t expect to catch any trophies, of course, just getting out in the salt air will do me good.
Thanks!
-Dave
Dave,
I would recommend you visit your local (or local to where you will be fishing) “privately owned” tackle shop. Tell them what you want and they will help you get what you need. You can buy rods and reels almost any sporting goods store but “I” like to support the independent shops.
Hello Dave and Ken,
Get a reel that will hold 12-25 lb. line, 8 ft.+ rod, some swivels, various sized circle hooks, weights, and go to Roll-Over Pass. Catch some fish and take in the trashy view along the fishing areas of both sides. This was the worst I have ever seen it.
Fisherman, shouldn’t we take better of our resources than this? If you have been to Rollover recently, you know what I’m talking about. Speak up if you see the people next to you abusing the environment. Also, a better attitude towards a cleaner world might be better achieved here (and everywhere) if the “private” property owner would expend a little more energy and $ to keep this relatively small and lucrative piece of property open and attractive to nearby and distant families for generations to come.
Dick’s Sporting Goods has a Penn combo with a Fierce 8000 model on a 10 foot rod for $69.00
Thanks, how do you like the combo set so far?
Thanks Ken, I think that it’s probably well worth the few extra bucks to buy from somebody who knows their stuff. I tried one of the “big box” stores, and when I asked the guy working in the fishing department for a suggestion he said he really didn’t know much about fishing stuff, he wasn’t a fisherman.
the article describes an 8foot 8 inch airwave elite… its not listed on the web site? I’d love to see this ride up close any ideas?
Hi to everyone is that penn ssv 8500ll a very good one
Penn prevail is good or give me an idea what can I buy around the same prices thnx
Of all the rods i have tried and fished the Legend Surf blows me away with it’s versatility and all out distance , specifically the 10’6 medium heavy rated model . St Croix has the best ferruling in the biz , really like a one piece .
I can tell when i fish some others that it’s different , doesn’t feel like a one piece but St.Croix has it down pat , really amazing.
Second favorite rod are the Century rods , they are quite good.
Thanks for the tips. I found this article while search for reels to go with the Mudhole MHX surf rod I am building, so I was thrilled to see that you also recommend the MHX rod blanks. I chose a 9 ft 2 piece rod and am having a great time with the building process. I highly recommend serious fishermen build at least one rod – there is something about casting and landing on a rod your built that is just a little extra rewarding. And, rod building is a great excuse for getting together with your fishing buddies in the winter. We had a rod-building night just last week. ( http://www.mudhole.com/MHX-SU1085F-2-Surf-Rod-Blank ) Thanks for all the tips and recommendations!
What would be a good reel for my 11.5 Ron Arra long cast? $200-$400 range.
Thanks JT
Shimano saragosa 8000sw
Get any vs reel if u plan on dunking the Penn z series are great or a quantum cabo is also good
I have a like new Bruin Classic 500, 505-m150 15 ft surf rod, a person is interested in it, Appx. what is it worth.
Thank You
I just paired up the Ultegra 10000 xsc with Tsunami Airwave 1102xh. I have never casted further! 5 ounce sinker, double hooks with bunker chunks and spearing, no problem 100 yards distance!
I have a St. Croix Supreme Surf 10 foot, Would a Van Staal VSX 200 match with it?