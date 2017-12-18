Check Out the New 2018 On The Water Calendar!

Get 2018 started off right with the NEW 2018 On The Water calendar!

The 2018 On The Water calendar is designed specifically for fishermen in the Northeast. Each month features a stunning photograph of a local freshwater or saltwater fish, as well as tips and tricks for catching them.

Get Your 2018 On The Water Calendar Today!

This calendar provides a wealth of knowledge for the serious fisherman, including moon phases, sunrise/sunset times, peak tidal phases, dates of boat shows and sportsman shows, seafood recipes, fishing tips and much more!

