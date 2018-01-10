Check Out The 2018 Winter Sportsman Shows!

Throughout the winter, anglers in New England can get their fishing fix at a number of excellent fishing and boating shows. With seminars, great deals on tackle, and the inside scoop on the latest gear hitting the market, these shows are a great way to pass a winter weekend.

January 19 to 21

The Fly Fishing Show

Royal Plaza

Marlborough, MA

flyfishingshow.com

January 24 to 28

New York Boat Show

Javits Center

New York, NY

nyboatshow.com

January 26 to 28

New England Fishing & Outdoor Expo

Boxboro Regency Hotel

Boxboro, MA

nefishingexpo.com

February 2 to 4

Providence Boat Show

Rhode Island Convention Center

Providence, RI

providenceboatshow.com

February 8 to 11

Connecticut Marine Trades Association Hartford Boat Show

Connecticut Convention Center

Hartford, CT

hartfordboatshow.com

February 10 to 18

New England Boat Show

Boston Convention and Exposition Center

Boston, MA

newenglandboatshow.com

February 23 to 25

The Springfield Sportsmen’s Show

Eastern States Exposition

West Springfield, MA

osegsportsmans.com

March 1 to 4

World Fishing and Outdoor Exposition

Rockland Community College

Suffern, NY

sportshows.com

March 9 to 11

New England Saltwater Fishing Show

Rhode Island Convention Center

Providence, RI

nesaltwatershow.com

March 24 to 25

Massachusetts Striped Bass Association Sport Fishing Expo

The Wolves Den Sports Complex

Pembroke, MA

msba.net

April 6 to 8

Northeast Fishing and Hunting Show

Connecticut Convention Center

Hartford, CT

fishinghuntingexpo.com