Check Out The 2018 Winter Sportsman Shows!

Throughout the winter, anglers in New England can get their fishing fix at a number of excellent fishing and boating shows. With seminars, great deals on tackle, and the inside scoop on the latest gear hitting the market, these shows are a great way to pass a winter weekend.
January 19 to 21
The Fly Fishing Show
Royal Plaza
Marlborough, MA
flyfishingshow.com
January 24 to 28
New York Boat Show
Javits Center
New York, NY
nyboatshow.com
January 26 to 28
New England Fishing & Outdoor Expo
Boxboro Regency Hotel
Boxboro, MA
nefishingexpo.com
February 2 to 4
Providence Boat Show
Rhode Island Convention Center
Providence, RI
providenceboatshow.com
February 8 to 11
Connecticut Marine Trades Association Hartford Boat Show
Connecticut Convention Center
Hartford, CT
hartfordboatshow.com
February 10 to 18
New England Boat Show
Boston Convention and Exposition Center
Boston, MA
newenglandboatshow.com
February 23 to 25
The Springfield Sportsmen’s Show
Eastern States Exposition
West Springfield, MA
osegsportsmans.com
March 1 to 4
World Fishing and Outdoor Exposition
Rockland Community College
Suffern, NY
sportshows.com
March 9 to 11
New England Saltwater Fishing Show
Rhode Island Convention Center
Providence, RI
nesaltwatershow.com
March 24 to 25
Massachusetts Striped Bass Association Sport Fishing Expo
The Wolves Den Sports Complex
Pembroke, MA
msba.net
April 6 to 8
Northeast Fishing and Hunting Show
Connecticut Convention Center
Hartford, CT
fishinghuntingexpo.com