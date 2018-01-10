Check Out The 2018 Winter Sportsman Shows!

Throughout the winter, anglers in New England can get their fishing fix at a number of excellent fishing and boating shows. With seminars, great deals on tackle, and the inside scoop on the latest gear hitting the market, these shows are a great way to pass a winter weekend.

January 19 to 21
The Fly Fishing Show
Royal Plaza
Marlborough, MA
flyfishingshow.com

January 24 to 28
New York Boat Show
Javits Center
New York, NY
nyboatshow.com

January 26 to 28
New England Fishing & Outdoor Expo
Boxboro Regency Hotel
Boxboro, MA
nefishingexpo.com

February 2 to 4
Providence Boat Show
Rhode Island Convention Center
Providence, RI
providenceboatshow.com

February 8 to 11
Connecticut Marine Trades Association Hartford Boat Show
Connecticut Convention Center
Hartford, CT
hartfordboatshow.com

February 10 to 18
New England Boat Show
Boston Convention and Exposition Center
Boston, MA
newenglandboatshow.com

February 23 to 25
The Springfield Sportsmen’s Show
Eastern States Exposition
West Springfield, MA
osegsportsmans.com

March 1 to 4
World Fishing and Outdoor Exposition
Rockland Community College
Suffern, NY
sportshows.com

March 9 to 11
New England Saltwater Fishing Show
Rhode Island Convention Center
Providence, RI
nesaltwatershow.com

March 24 to 25
Massachusetts Striped Bass Association Sport Fishing Expo
The Wolves Den Sports Complex
Pembroke, MA
msba.net

April 6 to 8
Northeast Fishing and Hunting Show
Connecticut Convention Center
Hartford, CT
fishinghuntingexpo.com

