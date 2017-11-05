Charges Dismissed for Canal Striper Poachers

As reported by the Cape Cod Times, all charges against two men cited for poaching striped bass at the Cape Cod Canal will be dismissed if they forfeit their fishing equipment and pay $1,200 to cover court costs.

Jose Rodrigues, 47, and Fabio Sampaio, 40, were both charged with catching over the limit, failure to display fish for inspection upon request and aiding a marine fisheries violation.

Fishermen are allowed to keep one striped bass per day that is at least 28 inches in length. Police said they found Rodrigues, Sampaio, and Sampaio’s brother in possession of 12 striped bass, weighing more than 250 pounds.