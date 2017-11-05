Charges Dismissed for Canal Striper Poachers

As reported by the Cape Cod Times, all charges against two men cited for poaching striped bass at the Cape Cod Canal will be dismissed if they forfeit their fishing equipment and pay $1,200 to cover court costs.
Jose Rodrigues, 47, and Fabio Sampaio, 40, were both charged with catching over the limit, failure to display fish for inspection upon request and aiding a marine fisheries violation.
Fishermen are allowed to keep one striped bass per day that is at least 28 inches in length. Police said they found Rodrigues, Sampaio, and Sampaio’s brother in possession of 12 striped bass, weighing more than 250 pounds.
Same thing happens in every court in this commonwealth multiple times everyday. I would bet the da’s office did not think much of the case, and work at it from that perspective. CWOF-continued without a finding, as a resultnof criminal charges againdt domeone, is an insult against law abiding citizens everywhere!
Why should these charges be dismissed? The forfeiture of equipment and sometimes boats and vehicles are punishments available to the court. But these men should have this on their records so that, if they violate fish and game laws again, their punishment can be enhanced.
Still not enough of a deterrent
Im puzzled by the leniency of this verdict. Can someone please explain how exactly you are caught with 10, 15#-20# striped bass and basically get a slap on the hand? I feel a $1000.00 per illegal fish, loss of license for 10 years, and all associated gear, tackle, and vehicle used during the act would be a more appropriate sentence. I hope de’s two’s gets a dose of Canal karma!
Pay a fine of $1200.00 and surrender your rod and reel . What kind of deterraent
is that not to poach.
this is wrong they should lose their gear and the hunting and fishing privileges for life they new what they were doing
So, why are the charges dropped, again?
They should lose the gear, pay the fine, and STILL face the charges.
They were caught red – handed
Baffling decision. Not tried and found guilty in a court of law, but fined anyway? Bonkers!
Its a big crime! They will do it again someday!your court system sucks in ma come to ny, hang you by your balls?
Should loose fishing rights too