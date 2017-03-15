Catch an OTW TV Short Film at the Long Island Fly Fishing Expo!

This Saturday, March 18, 2017, kick off your season at the Long Island Fly Fishing Expo at the Holiday Inn – Plainville, Long Island.

There will be seminars from local pros, fly-tying, casting demonstrations, fly-fishing vendors and guides, and a film festival including a short film from On The Water TV, Trout Town, USA.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the expo goes until 4 p.m. Entry is $10 for adults and free for children under 18, with a paying adult.

For more information and a list of the films and seminars, visit longislandflyfishingexpo.org