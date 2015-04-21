Cape Cod Canal Cheat Sheet

There’s nowhere quite like the Cape Cod Canal. The ripping currents formed by the exchange of water between Cape Cod Bay and Buzzards Bay create a fishing experience unlike anywhere else along the East Coast. Fishermen must be prepared to throw large plugs and heavy jigs to tempt the large stripers riding these currents in pursuit of the huge schools of baitfish that use the Canal as a shortcut. Easy access and great fishing has made the Canal one of the most popular surfcasting destinations on the East Coast, rivaling even Montauk Point. To the newcomer, this man-made waterway can be an intimidating place with its big fish, big tides and big crowds, but we’ve compiled a few articles from our archives to help you along your way. Check back often as we’ll be posting more articles as the season moves on, and before each trip, be sure to consult the Army Corps of Engineers 2016 Cape Cod Canal tide chart that we’ve included a link to on this page.
Canal Tactics
Stripers use current breaks as resting and feeding points, and there are plenty of them scattered along the Canal shoreline. Any small outcropping will create a current seam. Stripers will sit on the slow-moving side of the seam, waiting for baitfish to move past them. Seams usually reveal themselves at the lower stages of the tide. Fish them with swimming plugs, like a darter or bottle plug, allowing your lure to sweep over the seam and into the slower water where the bass will be lying in wait.
There are three primary techniques used by fishermen on Cape Cod Canal stripers:
Jigging
Jigging involves probing the bottom of the canal with bucktails or leadheads and soft-plastic baits. Some fishermen “jig” with Cotton Cordell Pencil Poppers loaded with birdshot.
Reaching bottom in the heavy currents requires the use of jigs as heavy as 5 ounces. Fishermen target areas with drop-offs or structure where stripers lie in ambush.
Plugging
Plugging targets the upper part of the water column, seeking stripers that are actively chasing baitfish near the surface. This is very popular at sunrise, when stripers and baitfish are often visible on the surface.
Bait Fishing
Bait Fishing is also popular in the Canal. Live eels are commonly fished after dark during slower stages of the tide. Chunking with bunker or mackerel is not as prevalent on the Canal as it once was, but it is no less effective. Fishermen either pin their bait to the bottom with a sinker during the slower stages of the tide, or they allow it to drift with the current when the tide is running.
Canal Tackle
Given the fast currents and large lures, Canal tackle needs to be stout. Spinning reels are most frequently used by Canal anglers and are the best choice for plugging. Spinning reels are also effective for jigging, but a conventional reel will allow you to keep better contact with the bottom.
Jigging
A jigging rod needs to be heavy enough to cast 6-ounce jigs and powerful enough to lift a big bass off the bottom in heavy current. While some fishermen jig the Canal with 11-foot rods, most prefer a 10-foot stick. Reels with a fast retrieve ratio are helpful for retrieving the jigs in a hurry and keeping them above the tackle-eating rocks of the Big Ditch. Jigging the Canal is tough on tackle, so many anglers make a big investment in their jigging setup to ensure it holds up to several seasons of abuse.
Learn how-to jig the Big Ditch and discover a time tested method for catching big striped bass in The Canal.
Plugging
Long casts can be essential to successful plugging in the Cape Cod Canal, so fishermen look for setups that will cast 2 to 5 ounces a long distance and have enough backbone to pull the bass back against heavy current. An 11-foot rod and a spinning reel with a long-cast spool is the norm among Canal anglers.
Tide Chart
The most popular time to fish in the Canal is during the “breaking tides,” so named for their tendency to produce fish feeding at the surface. These conditions occur when the current change from west to east happens close to daybreak. Breaking tides last for three to four days and fall close to the full and new moon phases. The extreme tides brought on by these moon phases trap baitfish in the Canal, allowing stripers to make an easy meal of them.
Great fishing at the canal this morning. Tons of fish definitely biting you just have to know where to go
Bell rd tidal flats four hours before low tide. F you local A holes SHOW some respect now I’m giving up your hot spots
Thanks John for some of your hot spots. Don’t understand why some fisherman are so secretive with there spots like they own the real estate . Any other spots you think I should try just send them my way
Also Try The Skating Rink On The Cape side
Thanks for the tips on the canal. Any suggestions on the upcoming breaking tides Aug. 27-29 just a dad who enjoys fishing with his sons &daughter who doesn’t get enough time to do it. Thanks
Another great spot is the herring run on the land side
The comment on locals being protective of their area is a simple answer. Generations of Cape fishermen spent years finding correct tides, weather,and hidden structure and in the canal it can take years before a local finds his hot spots especially in the canal. All it takes is some out of state spy to bring his buddies along. Then you can count on 25 guys casting into each other fighting for a yard of your once prime real eastate. Fishing to me provides solice, a break from the hectic lives we lead. When you hook into a fish and the fight is on all my hardships dissapear. When I am on my way to a spot I have worked so hard to find becomes public news to a spy and all the rest of his pals you haven’t taken my spot, you took my serenity, peace of mind and maybe my keeper. I have fished the Cape for 30 years and the volume of “fishermen” has gotten so bad I fish early spring, quit for the summer, and wait for the cows to migrate south again in the fall when you go back to wherever you came from. There are so few spots that this local doesn’t wait on fish I wait till you go back to where you came from.
I’m a local fisherman and have been fishing the canal for many years looking for great spots to fish. After doing all the work, why should I tell you where it is? You people don’t understand that you need to give a fisherman on the canal some SPACE. An inexperienced tourist can’t just cozy up next to him and fish away. Lines get tangled and that kind of ruins our day. When you see the locals fish together they coordinate their cast in a way that reduces the chance of tangling. When someone who doesn’t understand how this is done comes into the middle of this coordinated exchange they f..k up the whole works. So when you see some locals fishing THEIR spot, go find you own.
I am not local to the Cape but most of the time I try to scrounge up money to hire a local guide. I live in a land locked state not too far away and can only wish I was a local to such a wonderful location as you have.
That being said , I hire a local guide to try and teach me the ways of local fishing so that I do not interfere with the locals and their way of casting.
Fisherman go where the fish are, the cape locals are a bunch of stuck up aholes the striper’s blitz all over the canal when the breaking tides are happening you’re not skilled your lucky to live close and thats it. Look for the fish and cast a plug over them its a no brainer if it took you 30 years to figure that out im sorry it took me about 30 minutes. Stop crying if the guy next to you catches the keeper good for him keep casting. Come down to the connecticut river in holyoke for the shad run stripers everywhere ill show you my spot i allready know yours chin up bucko its gonna be ok.
I’m from Pennsylvania I visit Massachusetts about 3 times a year I’m an avid stripper fisherman in fresh water i also respect another fishermen’s spot I would never come stand next to to someone that’s already catching fish I also like being respected if I show up with my 12 year old would we be welcome or should I find another place to fish
Well said Ben. Nothing worse than taking the time to find a spot that produces on a certain current at a certain stage of a tide. Then all of a sudden an effin tourist shows up and takes that spot with no real expectations of ever gettin a fish on his line. BUT I have to say that if that person is legally licensed in mass to fish saltwater then I wish the best of luck to them!!! The times of the internet have pretty much ruined solitary fishing at the canal during the hot bite and breaking tides. I must admit I was one of those guys who showed up and didn’t know what the *^#• I was doing, and probably ruined some good fishing for a lot of people
I am lucky I live close and probably fish there 4-6 outings per week. While I have a lot to learn compared to the guys who have been doing it a long time I know enough to give space and respect to someone who knows the proper etiquette to fish the canal I just wish everyone else knew that etiquette !
I used to fish when I was younger and now I work my a$$ off to care for my family. I can’t afford the luxury of spending day after day looking for my own spot. I only want to catch my favorite food, Striper, and when I have mine, I’m gone till next year. It isnt easy when you dont make a fortune to take the time to fish enough to educate yourself.
I and others have a right to be able to enjoy catching my food once or twice a year and you locals should be glad daddy set you up to afford the opportunity to live close by and the time to enjoy fishing the canal.
Feel free to invite me and my sons down and help us catch a fish or two that we can bring home and eat, you won’t see me for another year. I will be out of your way with a smile and respect for you instead of thinking what spoiled rotten pompous arses you might be.
I just got station in New Bedford this summer and grew up surf fishing in South Jersey. I’ve heard of a lot of good striper spots all over the South Coast, including the Canal. I tried my luck this past Saturday (August 29) night with my girlfriend and a good friend that I’m stationed with….Let me tell you, I had a great time and landed the biggest striper of my life. It was only 31″, but man was it a great fight. I may not be a local, and I couldn’t care less about “secret spots”. I just fish to have a good time with great people. If I get to take one home, it was just an even better day. I came to this site searching for info and just happened to see all these negative comments and throw-offs on where to fish. I was brought up to share knowledge and pass down locations. You never know if that little bit of info could make someone’s day, month, or even year. Maybe they catch the fish of their life, maybe they’ll think you’re full of sh!t because they got skunked. Who cares? Just go fishing, geez. Maybe I’ll see some of you sour grapes out this Friday night, just ask me how my luck is going and I’m sure I’ll tell you, “Nothing yet, but I’m having a great time!” Tight lines guys!
Russell, glad you were able to get rewarded for making the 40 minute drive from New Bedford! I caught a 42” 25 pounder Monday morning. If you want to see a blitz, you should fish the canal 30 mins before first lite and use topwater. If there are bait fish around, you’ll go back to New Bedford after pounding 20+ of them, with at least one being a keeper.
Tight lines!
Spent my teenage summers (when I wasn’t working at the old First National Supermarket in Buzzards Bay in the late 60’s early 70’s) literally sleeping in the rocks waiting for whenever the tide was going to change near day break…. Didn’t have anyone to teach me. Bought my Tackle at Red Top and just tried to go after stripers. Obviously that got me no where but I loved trying. One night at about 3 AM a Bourne cop stopped me as I walked towards the canal carrying my rod and tackle box. He took out a pocket knife and cut my pencil popper off (I guess he had spied the rats nest knot I had tied), spent a few minutes teaching me to tie a proper knot and told me two of his favorite spots. Over that summer (1970?) he often stopped his patrol car and walked down to the canal and offered me some informal coaching. Wish I knew his name! He gave me the gift of a life time. I live in Southern Illinois now and my visits to the canal to fish are maybe every third September…. If you are a local, you are blessed more than you realize.
I plan on going Bass fishing tomorrow night on the canal around 9 because of the tides. Any suggestions that will help me catch what I am looking for. I am going to attempt to use the bait fishing tactic, at this time will it be effective?
Also I know a man’s fishing spot is not something to talk about but this will be my first time fishing on the Canal. Are there any areas that will enhance my chances of landing a bass?
Exact spots aren’t easy to share, easier to show in person.
But for general picking, in the spring if tide starts coming in around dawn, that is a great time all along the canal with pencil poppers.
Otherwise, my experience has been the bends in the canal with jigs. Look for slow downs in the current where bass can be hiding waiting to strike.
I initially used Google maps to find areas of interest.
Also, the canal isn’t the end all of fishing for stripers. Cotuit narrows during herring runs can be very productive.
If you want easy, jig off of a boat in the barnstable harbor area. Look for the dropoffs, they tend to hang there.
Fish are everywhere just follow the technics they put in artical and you be find . Low tide is best . Look for bait fish around less current area and be prepared to fight . Good luck and happy fathers days.
I work hard all year long and we take one week out of the year and go on vacation and fish. Don’t be upset that we spend our hard earned money traveling to these awesome places to fish or hunt. We’ve fished from southern Mexico now to cape cod, and we treat locals with respect and they treat us with respect. All you got to say is give me a little room buddy or wait to cast in sequence. We all just want to catch a fish. Also, if you want to come to Ohio in November I’ll let you sit in my treestand and tell you when the deer will come in.
Most of those arrogant canal guys just ride up and down looking for breaking fish, and when they see one they run down and start casting. No matter who was there first, but whines when he gets there late and people are in HIS spot that he pays property tax on. Shut up and fish, treat people how you want to be treated. There’s 7 miles on both sides and fish swim stop being so miserable, I’d be more concerned about all the dope heads in your beloved town, then out of town fisherman, when you see people enjoying the same sport we all love embrace it. You guys are making more people want to come fish the canal just to piss you off, then stop and visit your wife while your on your canal cruiser whining like a lil Bi***!!!
I am reading a lot of whining on this subject. Both sides have their arguments and both sides have legitimate gripes. I have lived in Mass. my entire life and worked it’s toughest job for 25 years. I have fished the canal for nearly 40 years of my life since I was 18 years old and I am lucky to live within 20 minutes of it. Back in the late 70’s when I started fishing the “ditch”, it was the locals who gladly showed me the “do’s and don’t’s” of fishing the canal. And as my knowledge and skill increased I was glad to pass on what I had learned to others. Sadly, as the years have passed, I watched what was then a friendly activity turn into a veritable blood sport today. I have seen times there where I thought I’d be safer at work among society’s worst deliquents then fishing that locale. Obscene language, excessive drinking, fist fights, littering and urinating in public seem to be the norm today. Why can’t we just enjoy the canal whether we are locals or not for what it is; a great public place to fish. There is plenty of room for everyone. Treat each other with respect, pass on your knowledge, relax and fish.
Well it seems that a lot of canal fisherman just want to fish alone and feel that they have earned the right if they are first to a spot that they have fished for years because they live there. And I can understand the feeling after years fishing Narragansett Beach when someone does not give enough space so you can bring in the fish of your life. But I find having fisherman to talk to and having conversations makes the day of fishing a great day! Look everyone wants their privacy and their space for whatever reason but we all pay for a saltwater license and we all have the right to fish anywhere we would like. So the next time someone is fishing to close to you say hi and could you please keep a little space between us. And wish them luck share some coffee and have a great conversation while fishing you might just might have a great day! TIGHT LINES my fellow fisherman.
Hmmm: For the first time someone has some knowledge about speaking here about canal ethics. RJ some of us know what your saying and understand about how to be nice to one another, and on the other hand some of them don’t. I myself live here and enjoy the company but some just feel they own spots that they fished for years and hate sharing even with other town folks. I here the conversations at leo’s over breakfast when someone say’s they should all stay out of here that the canal belongs to us. Well it’s a sad world that we live in that even fishing is becoming stressfull.
Someone’s fishing in my spot,wah,wah,wah. My whole day is ruined,oh poor me. I think I’ll go up to the bridge(pick one) and jump,wah,wah,wah. What if the guy/gal who took your spot was a veteran? I wonder how long he/she would listen to your crap before they told you rightfully where to stick your pinhead. Anyone who thinks they own a fishing spot by eminent domain is in for a BIG surprise if I’m there first. So find your binky. Stick it in your whiny mouth and fish.
I havent fished for awhile. From what im reading it seems that the a.. are the ones with the foul mouths. I bet they also think that because they have freedom they think they are entitle. Theres an old expression. “With freedom comes great restraint”.
My concern as mentioned by previous responses is the devastation of all of the menhaden and herring that are netted out of the Mass coastal waters from inner P town to Gloucester. I used to be able to snag a pogie or two in Cohasset where I have fished for over 30 years and catch nice bass and blues at Cunniham’s bridge and also the harbor. Also Wollaston Beach in Quincy doesn’t have any more pogie schools like it used to. The boats come in and takem em; all and I have watched them do it. I have emailed The Dept. of Fisheries but nothing is being done. Are there any forums or formal meetings or plans to lobby The Commonwealth to put a moratorium on the baitfish like they did with river herring. Any feedback is appreciated. We all need to come together to protect the biomass of food bait the striped bass and bluefish and cod require to repopultate. I didn’t eat a single striped bass this summer. As to fishing the canal the way to fish it is with a bike and gear and use thepole numbers to orient your location and be able to return again after a productive outing. I am 69 yrs old now and when I used to scuba dive for lobsters there were big schools of large striped bass, bluefish, and bait out in the rocks and alleys around Minot’s Light and along Hull all the way to Black Rock beach and Gunrock and Allerton Pt. Not anymore like there used to be! We need to become a voice together so our grandchildren will be able to experience catching these wonderful fish. Did you know the first school in America was built and paid for from the sale of Striped Bass.
What months do the Striper run in the canal? Thanks bob
Bob,
The canal starts seeing short stripers in late April, with bigger ones moving through in May and early June. They continue passing through the canal pretty much right thru November.
~Ed