BUFF Products Donates [AS ONE] Collection Profits To Disaster Relief Aid

Buff, Inc. the U.S.subsidiary of BUFF®, creators of The Original Multifunctional Performance Headwear for all-season outdoor enthusiasts and athletes, have created the [AS ONE] Collection to support and celebrate communities that have experienced devastation from natural disasters in 2017.

The collection of four custom Original BUFF® Multifunctional Headwear products have been designed to specifically support the affected areas of Northern and Southern California, Houston, the Florida Keys, and Puerto Rico. Through the support of the [AS ONE] Collection, 100% of profits will go directly to the American Red Cross for these affected areas.

Buff, Inc.’s [AS ONE] Collection embodies a community that stands together as one. The collection is especially important to Buff, Inc. located in Santa Rosa, CA, an area hit particularly hard by the recent Northern Californian wildfires. Experiencing first-hand the destruction caused and heartache felt, in their own neighborhood and beyond, BUFF® Headwear offers the [AS ONE] collection as a token of respect to similarly affected States and communities.

Buff, Inc. General Manager and Vice President, Shirley Choi Brunetti, described the collection; “[AS ONE] celebrates the strength, resilience and unity of affected communities, and thanks to those who provided aid and support. We cannot regain what we lost, but we can unify and move forward in assisting others in need, showing that the human spirit is unbreakable when we work together and stay strong in the face of adversity.”

The [AS ONE] Collection showcases the beauty of Sonoma County, California and the Florida Keys, as well as the rich culture and community of Texas and Puerto Rico. The functionality of the Original Multifunctional Headwear product, which can be worn 12 different ways, means it is the most versatile outdoors and sports accessory available. Each product is $20 and 100% of profits will be donated directly to the American Red Cross to be utilized in the areas affected by hurricanes and California wildfires.

Buff, Inc. also held a product Sample Sale in early November in support of Sonoma County Search & Rescue which is located close to the Buff, Inc. Headquarters. These volunteers were some of the first responders to be on site during the Sonoma County wildfires in early October and spent countless hours assisting law enforcement and firefighters. Buff, Inc. thanks Sonoma County Search & Rescue, a 100% volunteer based organization, and supporting personnel for their service.

The BUFF® Multifunctional Headwear [AS ONE] Collection is available online at buffusa.com and will be sold through the holidays, with a maximum donation of $25,000.