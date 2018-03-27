Attention Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Anglers

DEC and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry request your help with recovering heads from Coho Salmon caught in Lake Ontario beginning in 2018.

Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River Fisheries Research

What We Do

Our principal function is to help manage the fish resources within Lake Ontario (Cape Vincent Fisheries Station) and the St. Lawrence River (Region 6 Fisheries Unit). By managing, we mean monitoring the status of fish populations and evaluating the need for specific management actions. On Lake Ontario we assess the balance between numbers of trout and and salmon and the amount of available preyfish, and evaluate success of fish stocking programs dedicated to restoring native species and enhancing sport fisheries.

Although most of us are trained biologists, much of our time is devoted to serving people. We regularly respond to questions from the public about the changes currently underway in Great Lakes waters. We frequently attend meetings to inform people of our work and findings. We also encourage their interest and involvement.

Cape Vincent Fisheries Station Services

For many, the best thing we provide are the special services to visitors at the Cape Vincent Fisheries Station. We operate a small aquarium and educational center, we maintain a riverfront picnic area, we furnish accessible docks for fishing, and we provide overnight dockage for transient boaters visiting Cape Vincent. We provide these services free-of-charge, and we try to make all our visitors feel at home and welcome.

How to Contact Us:

For Lake Ontario information:

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Lake Ontario Fisheries Research Unit

Cape Vincent Fisheries Research Station

541 East Broadway

P.O. Box 292

Cape Vincent, NY 13618

phone: (315) 654-2147

fwfishlo@dec.ny.gov

For St. Lawrence River information:

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Region 6 Fisheries Unit

317 Washington Street

Watertown, NY 13601

phone: (315) 654-2147

fwfish6@dec.ny.gov