6 Sinkers To Help Your Rig Stick

This past April, I relearned a lesson that should, by now, be second nature—the importance of sinker selection.

I wasn’t fishing the surf, although I was using a surf rod. I’d staked out a spot on the bank of the Schuylkill River, a tributary of the Delaware that begins in the Appalachian Mountains and ends in Philadelphia. I was following directions that only a fishing buddy can provide, the kind that ends with, “…and if you can’t find the spot, just about anywhere could give up a fish.”

I was pretty sure I’d found it. The river widened just a bit below a set of riffles into the type of lazy eddy that collects logjams, shopping carts, and plenty of other fluvial debris where I could easily picture a catfish, specifically a flathead catfish, taking up residence.

The flatheads aren’t native to the Schuylkill, but are a member of the ever-growing list of so-called “invasive” species that live there. They are aggressive predators and are just as likely to strike an artificial lure or live bait as they are a chunk of cut fish.

My bait was a sucker I snagged in Darby Creek the night before. I took a 1-inch-wide piece from just behind the pectoral fins and worked it onto an 8/0 circle hook. My rig consisted of a short length of 80-pound leader below a barrel swivel tied to the 50-pound shock leader. On the shock leader was a 2-ounce egg sinker. I learned on my very first cast why that was a bad choice.

Even in the slow currents of the eddy, my sinker and rig rolled right into a logjam. Two rigs later, I learned why cat-fishers use flattened inline weights called “no-roll sinkers.”

Sinker selection is just as important in the surf. There are several sinker styles available, and choosing the right one can determine whether you hook snags and seaweed or stripers and blues.

6 Types of Sinkers Pyramid Coin Wedge Hatteras Sputnik No-Roll

I did catch my flathead, a “small” one at about 26 inches, and I lost another, larger one that must have gotten some tips from the stripers running up the Delaware. It took the bait, made a few powerful headshakes, and wrapped my line hopelessly around the logjam. I broke off that fish, along with my last piece of sucker, and made a mental note to be more selective about my sinkers on future trips.