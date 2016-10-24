5 Tricks for Better Bunker Fishing

When traditional live-lining doesn’t work around spring bunker schools, make your bait stand out with these five tricks.

1. Splash Down Bunker

When you a bass thrashing in a pod of bunker, cast a live bait in a high arc to the area. The big splash will scatter the bunker, leaving the hooked bait stunned and alone. This will instantly get the attention of a fired up bass. Don’t overlook pitching out a dead fresh bunker in the same way.

2. Tail-Trimming

On a live bunker, cut the tail fins and cast it back into a school. With the cut tail, the bait will slowly flutter around sending out the vibrations of an injured baitfish that a bass cannot ignore. If the clipped-tail bunker isn’t picked up right away, it will sink to the bottom where some of the biggest bass will be waiting.

3. Dead Drift a Chunk

When live-lining baits, always fish a chunk, normally a head, on a dead drift below the school of bunker. Simply hook a chunk and send it out with enough weight to get it to the bottom. Then place the rod in a rod holder with a light drag setting and the clicker on. Then continue to live-line baits as your wait for the clicker to start sounding.

4. Get your bait ahead of time

Cast-netting your baits and putting them in the livewell before you approach an active pod of bunker will save you time on trying to snag your baits. With a supply of bait on board, you can simply hook one up and pitch it out as soon as you motor up to the school.

5. Deep Drop a Bunker

When the bass are hanging deep in 40 to 60 feet of water and you are reading them on your fish-finder, use enough weight to drop a bunker directly on top of them. This may take up to ten ounces of lead depending on the tides, currents, and drift. Though these fish aren’t actively feeding on the surface, a lively bunker right on their nose will be tough to refuse.