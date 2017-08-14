5 Plug Bag Essentials (besides the plugs)

Anybody who enjoys fishing knows that the bite can turn on in an instant. Add these 5 essentials to your gear and be ready when the big stripers move into casting range.
Pre-Tied Leaders – Having a few ready-rigged leaders with swivels and lure clips will save you time in retying when snags or big stripers claim your plugs. Organize them in a leader wallet, sandwich bag, or small plastic case.
Spare Waterproof Flashlight with Fresh Batteries – If my main light breaks or runs out of juice, having a spare tucked away in the plug bag provides insurance that I won’t be left in the dark.
Hook Sharpener – We all know the importance of touching up our hook points before hitting the water, but the surf is especially tough on hooks, with rocks and sand dulling points over long surfcasting sessions. Pack a file and periodically hit your jigs or plugs to ensure you get a solid hookset when Mr. Big swims through.
Leader Material – A wheel of leader material is essential for replacing long shock leaders, or for those nights when rocks and bluefish claim all your pre-tied leaders.
Makeshift Repair Kit – A small sandwich bag with the following items can help you make quick repairs right in the surf.
Electrical tape can attach a replacement guide, secure a reel if the reel seat breaks, and fasten your footwear if the straps on your surf cleats give way.
A chipped tip can quickly end a night, so it’s always wise to pack along a spare rod tip.
From replacing a rod tip to patching a hole in waders, a lighter and heat glue can come in handy on the beach.
Zip ties are helpful for quick boot fixes, improvising rigged eels, and soft plastics, and attaching eel skins.
Small blunt tip dive Knife.
-Dive knifes usually come with great sheaths you can rig any where.
-Blunt tip so u don’t impale your self stumbling around on the end of a jetty.
-quickly cut lines, bait or a sandwich and save the other half to eat warming up in your car latter!!