The 5 Guys You Meet On A Party Boat

I was introduced to head boat fishing by my dad (who regularly plays the role of Fisherman #5) in the early 1990s, and ever since, party boat trips have been the highlights of my fishing seasons. From anteing up the pool money to trying to sneak in a few extra seconds in the water after the captain says it’s time to go, I love every aspect of party boat fishing—especially the people.
Any given party boat trip has an incredible cross-section of anglers, from first-timers who’ve never been fishing to regulars who practically live on the boat. If you find yourself on a party boat in 2016, these are the five guys you’ll meet.
He means well, he really does, but Sir Tangle-Lots just didn’t get the memo that if he uses a 6-ounce sinker while everyone else is using a 12, he’s going to spend more time picking through a web of lines than he does fishing.
With dozens of anglers standing shoulder to shoulder to shoulder and dropping baits 50, 100 or even 200 feet down, it’s remarkable that any rigs make it to the surface untangled. Even the most seasoned anglers end up “weaving a basket” from time to time, but there always seems to be one angler at the center of every rat’s nest. If you find yourself next to Sir Tangle-Lots, wish him well, and move to the other side of the boat. If that’s not an option, be thankful that party boat mates are well practiced in untangling the untangle-able.
At first, you might mistake him as one of the crew. The Frequent Flier is friendly with the captain, the mates, and many of the other anglers on board. Multiple pictures of him holding big fish are thumb-tacked to the cork boards inside the cabin. He’ll usually stake out a spot at the bow or the stern, and his tackle is of the finest kind. On many trips, he’ll be in contention for the pool money, but don’t be surprised if he loses out to Angler #3.
Beginner’s luck plays a huge role while party boat fishing. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen a novice angler put up a pool-winning fluke or sea bass in the final minutes of a trip. On my first deep-drop trip, I was the beneficiary of beginner’s luck, landing the pool-winning wreckfish despite having too little line and too light an outfit. For me, this has always been part of the charm of party boat fishing—once the captain puts the boat over the fish, anyone on board has a chance to hook the big one.
Whether it’s a nighttime bluefish trip departing at 7 p.m. or a morning fluke trip departing at 8 a.m., the Party Animal cracks his first beer before the boat leaves. He’s a great guy to hang with on the ride out, but he may not be the best person to sidle up to at the rail (See #1). In some extreme cases, he may also play the role of the next party boat angler.
Whether its seasickness or the result of downing his first beer at dawn, there is bound to be at least one fisherman on every trip who never leaves the cabin. You’ll find him sprawled out on one of the benches, looking green, a hat over his face. He may muster the strength to drop a line down at some point in the trip, but don’t be surprised if after a few moments, he’s leaning over the rail, adding his breakfast to the chum slick.
Went on a blue fishing trip out of conneticut with 4 friends.The boat was called the Black Hawk out of the Niantic river.The boat fishes the race, It was around July 1966.Won the pool for most in AM and won the pool PM for the Biggest. After trip at the dock bought me a ten pound bag of cherry stones and 6 lobsters.One of my best party boat trips I’d ever had. We were all from Ossining NY.
Wonderful true party boat stories, all true !
Nothing better than crushing beers at 4 am at 15 degrees headed out for cod. It’s always awesome watching the green guy getting yelled at to not puke in the galley trash can! I have never been like that thank God. However I been able to crush a six pack before hitting the Point Judith breakwater!
JB you the man! Gotbtonfisk MTK next year. Last year at Gurneys has got to be the charm.
i am for sure # 2 except for the pool part. i just love fishing with people. dont get me wrong, i can get fustrated with the first timer. i get to the boat 2 hours early to get my spot, and i dont get it all the time. i just really hate the guy who comes 5 minutes before the boat is going to leave, and sets up right next to you with no respect to your space and belongings. but overall even that keeps me coming back. i just love the tug on the rod and reeling up to see that you have a very nice fish on your line. like i said i love fishing.
There are all good ways to see party boat fishing.
Here is some I’ll add to that list:
1)The old guy:
Very similar to the frequent flier but different.Hes the guy with a clammed up penn jigmaster or vintage reel.And is the guy that may not win the pool,but at the end of the day has a cooler full.He is not bad to fish with(in fact helpful and full of knowledge).
2)Mr.ICast:
This is the guy who has the latest and greatest gear.This is the guy who has a custom $500 rod,matched with a Van Stall,high end lever drag or a Shimano trinidad.He utilizes all the tricks and techniques he learns around the web,utilizing the latest and greatest lures and other do-dads(usually the guy who comes aboard with a Yeti cooler or equivalent) .He sometimes catches fish but is outfished most of the time by the frequent flier or the old guy.
3)Mr.Salty:
This is the guy you want to avoid.Hes those type of guys who gives you mean looks when you pass him or when something good or bad happens to you.Hes the type of guy who cuts peoples line when he gets tangled and has no remorse about it.He is usually barks and insults people with his knowledge.Hes over all someone you want to avoid but can be hard to identify until the fishing starts.
All of these fisherman are true. But you forgot to add the guy who keeps whatever he catches legal or not and when he gets back to the dock he tries to avoids the game warden’s inspection of his cooler. Sometimes to the point of abandoning his cooler all together. This is some funny stuff
Great article as to the reasons why I never go on a party boat . They should add a sixth category . Guys who only hire private charters . I go on private charters exclusively with three guys for the following reasons :
1.)You catch more fish
2.) I don’t need to deal with the other five categories .
3.) I get to choose whom I fish with .
Guys in this category generally are good anglers that catch lots of fish . They follow fish and game regulations and are good stewards of the fishing industry . While on trips we help each other out and do what it takes for our charter to have a great day . Paying the extra money to a great Charter Captain is well worth it versus going on a party boat .
certainly would love to be you, had i the extra money to always charter my own boat…..
I think fisherman are a little too concerned with what and who everyone else is on the boat. I come to fish; not to worry about who tangles with themselves, who the regulars are, or who spends the day in the cabin sea sick. I’m only concerned with drunks if they’re rude to me or interupt what I’m doing. I’m happy for pool winners. And oh yeah…pay attention to your line and stop letting out so much. I don’t want to waste time fixing your tangle party or losing a fish because you’re sleeping. Watch your children too. You made em. Not me.
