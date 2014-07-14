The 5 Guys at Every Striper Blitz

Whether you fish at Island Beach, Montauk, South County or the Cape Cod Canal, when blitzing stripers hit the beach, you either are, or have fished with, the six individuals below.

The Gear Guy

This fisherman has more tackle hanging from his belt than a telephone lineman. Before the blitz begins he’ll chew your ear off about the nanofibers in his space-age rod blank, the gear ratio of his reel and his designer surf bag full of $50 custom plugs—even though you never asked.

The Loud Guy

You’ll hear this guy before you see him. He’ll hoot and holler at each hook-up and swear loudly at each lost fish. If he’s friendly, he’ll shout to no one in particular what color he’s using when he hooks up (“They’re on yellow!”); if he’s not, he’ll complain loudly about the crowds, blaming cell phones and the internet for ruining fishing.

The Guy Who’s Never Been Fishing Before

If the blitz has been going on for a few days, this guy will catch word of it from a fisherman friend or neighbor and stumble into some incredible fishing. His rod will still have a price tag on it, and he leaves a trail of empty lure packages behind him as he walks down the beach. If he manages to catch fish, this fisherman may evolve into The Gear Guy within a year.

The Cell Phone Guy

Just like a Homeroom Mom is tasked with starting the phone tree on snow days, the Cell Phone Guy is the self-appointed crier of the blitz. He’s usually behind the line of casters, relaying the location and size of the fish. When not in use, his cell phone is jammed down the front of his waders, ringing. His friends call friends, and what started as an orderly affair suddenly becomes mess of tangled lines, lost fish and exchanged words. The presence of the Cell Phone Guy is absolutely essential to the existence of the next fisherman.

The Guy Who Came Straight from Work

This poor fisherman, burdened by a day job, got a call from the Cell Phone Guy and ran down to the beach at lunch. You’ll see him slipping over the rocks in his docksiders or wading into the surf with his khaki’s rolled up to his knees. He won’t stay long, but he’ll stay longer than he should, and will arouse suspicion at the office when he leaves a path of sand, saltwater and fish slime on the way back to his desk.