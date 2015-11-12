42-Pound Surfcaster Lands 41-Pound Striped Bass

Last Friday, six-year-old Sam Adams was enjoying an outing chunking bunker in the surf of Long Beach Island with his grandfather, Don Adams. When his rod folded over in the sand spike, young sam began a battle with a fish that was almost as big as he was. Don Adams filmed the fight until he went to the surfline and lipped the 41-pound striper, securing his grandson’s incredible catch.
You can watch the fight below.
Now that’s what I call a fair fight! What a fish. What a moment. Congratulations!
Incredible coaching Grandfather!
and incredible listening of a very
good fisherman – for a lifetime!
Congratulations to both! and for your photo/film sharing. So good I was cheering you guys on the whole way…
You are a fantastic Grandpa ,enjoy the memory
Good going gramps it doesnt get any better then that.
WOW! That was Awesome! Congratulations Sam, even the most experienced fishermen couldn’t have fought that fish any better.
And I have to commend the Grandfather, Don, for not helping him physically fight the fish but instead verbally coached and encouraged. It was PERFECT!!
One of the best fishing videos I have ever seen; watching him lean way back into that fish was fantastic!
That was a memory of a life time reminds of when I fished with my dad. Congratulations Memories for ever
Don’t believe it. Knowing what a fish that size can do just don’t think the kid would have had the strength to fight it with out dropping the tip or slacking the line long enough for it to get off. Grandpa buy that kid a wader belt if your gonna put him in waders.
go rain on someone else’s parade
Are you Party Pooper? The young boy did a great job!! Way to go Sam!!!!
What a joy that was to watch, it brought a smile to my face through the whole video. Sam will for sure be a fisherman the rest of his life. he’s HOOKED !!!!!
By the way, quite a beach!
What a wonderful experience for Grandpop and grandson! Don you had great patience to continue to coach Sam and not get in the action. Congrats Sam on a fish/memories of a lifetime.
Striper-tastic. What a great moment(s) for them to share together. Wow!
I loved watching that!!!
It was great when Gramps told the kid “Don’t get cocky!!”
Too funny…..
What a beautiful thing. That little boy will grow up and tell that story to his grandson someday!
Nice job on that fish Sam!
Great coaching grandpa!
A memory that will last a lifetime
>((()))”>
It’s great, when kids actually listen!
That was awesome way to go guys
Way to go Sam. Grandpa, did you think of getting it mounted for him?
THIS FILM SHOULD BE SHOWN AT THE RISSA SALTWATER SHOW IN PROV. R.I ALL THREE DAYS AT THE CONVENTION CENTER.MAKE SURE THAT BOTH OF THEM ARE THERE ALL 3 DAYS. BECAUSE OF THIS KIND OF VIDEO, I WILL SUBSCRIBE TO YOUR MAGAZINE THIS WEEK AND MAKE A POINT OF IT THAT I WROTE THIS REPLY. I CANT WAIT TO SHAKE THE HANDS OF THESE WINNERS. THANK YOU
Well done young man!!!
Now watching that made my day!!
Awesome coaching grandpa, and all by himself he got that monster in.
That young guy catches bigger fish than I do , and I have a few years on him . A job well done, good for you young fisherman. It is good to see young children into fishing , we need more kids like him to carry on the sport.
Awesome video! Hats off to the you kid for fighting and a huge job well done to the grandfather – what a great coach.
What an incredible video.Grandpa on his coaching and encouragement yet not taking over,the pure determination from the young man together produced a video that I will always go to when I need to smile.Congrats to all involved
Ausome! That will be that kids favorite memory ever!
That is the greatest video! Congratulations to you both. Sam, you are the man! …and you have the greatest Grandpa for a teacher. Maybe you will let me borrow him for a day or two…
Keep up the good work.
Great job little man!
What a wonderful terrific experience and it sure proves the unwritten rule when you take a kid fishing –remember you are just there to advise, help with the tangles and bating up–when you try to fish at the same time–you wind up losing patience—Sam and Grandpa will remember this day –I think– forever– it was filled by Grandpa cheering him on and never making Sam feel that he was doing something wrong.
I had tears in my eyes as I remembered my fishing trips with my DAD!
Nice. That was a strong little 6 year old and good for you in encouraging him and not taking over. That will be a memory that lasts a lifetime. But all that and no video of the fish!
Wow, that was awesome. I’m gonna take up Surf Fishing, Can I get tips and techniques from him ! Great Job !🦈