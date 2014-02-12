31st Annual New York Sportfishing Federation Expo Starts This Weekend

The New York Sportfishing Federation’s 31st Annual Forum & Auction returns to the Freeport Recreation Center this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 14th, 15th, and 16th. Tabbed the “Can’t Miss” sportfishing event of the year in the New York marine district, this year’s Freeport Show promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Here’s what you can expect at this year’s show at the Freeport Recreation Center:

Over 50 exhibitors throughout the lobby & main area.

More than 20 different ‘how to’ and ‘where to’ fishing seminars, from surf to offshore and everything in between.

On Saturday, meet the authors of the latest striper books, including Jeff Nichols (Caught), Tom Mikoleski (Bass Buff: A Striper Fishing Obsession Guide) and DJ Muller (Striper Tales: A Collection of Surfcasting Stories.)

Take part in the Sunday clinic on self-servicing your Van Staal reel.

Bid in the auction for a trip of a lifetime to Tanaku Lodge in Alaska.

Check in with NOAA Fisheries staff to learn what’s happening on the recreational data collection front (Marine Recreational Information Program or MRIP.)

Learn about bluefin tagging with the University of Massachusetts.

Book your North Shore, North Fork, Montauk, Shinnecock or Freeport fishing trips for 2014.

Find the best deals throughout all of Long Island on brand new fishing tackle, all under one roof.

Join a local fishing club & see what New York Sportfishing Federation is up to.

Pick up a little something for the missus – don’t forget Friday is Valentine’s Day!!!

Look for another New York Sportfishing Federation bulletin on Thursday that lists all of seminar speakers scheduled for the coming weekend, and look for our ad in this month’s edition of On The Water magazine.

Show times are Friday, February 14th from 2pm-6pm; Saturday, February 15th from 8am-6pm; Sunday, February 16th from 9am-2:30pm. Admission is $10, $8 for kids and seniors, and children under 12 are free. The Freeport Recreation Center is located at 130 E. Merrick Road in Freeport, less than half mile west of Exit M9W off the Meadowbrook.

There’s free parking at the event, but anglers are advised to arrive early on Saturday and Sunday as spots can fill up rather quickly!

For the updated list of vendors and seminar lineup, visit the New York Sportfishing Federation website at www.nysf.org/forum-auction.

(For vendors, because of the weather forecast on Wednesday into Thursday, New York Sportfishing Federation is taking precautions to assist in set-up for those planning to come in on Thursday night. If you were looking to set-up on Thursday, call Joe Feliccia at 631-645-8981, or email Jim Hutchinson at forum@nysf.org. Despite the forecast, Friday morning set-up will proceed as scheduled, and the show will go on!!!)