2018 Northeast Carp Conference

The 2017 NECC was the first ever carp conference in North America and it proved to be a huge success with attendees coming from more than 14 US States & even Canada!

Our highlights for 2018 will include:

· Seminars by leading USA Carp Anglers

· A ‘Live Link’ chat with UK carp star Mark Pitchers

· Incredible Raffle Prizes

· Q&A sessions plus Rig & Bait Clinics

· Tackle & Bait Vendors

· Food & Bar area

When: Saturday April 21st 10am – 6pm

Where: Elks Club, 44 Maynard St, Middletown, CT 06457

We are also planning a local fish-in and casting clinic on Sunday April 2nd 2018

Save with Pre-Paid Tickets: CAG Members $5 & Non-Members $10

All Pre-Paid Ticket Holders will receive 10 Free Raffle Tickets.

Free Admission for Under 16’s when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

The NECC is supported and run by the Carp Anglers Group (CAG) of North America.

The Carp Anglers Group is a not-for-profit organization established in 1993 to pursue the following objectives:

– To gain acceptance of the carp as an exciting and challenging sport-fish.

– To become better carp anglers, assist others and encourage them to join us.

– To treat the carp with respect, promote the release of trophy-size carp and encourage others to do the same.

– Most of all: go fishing, share with others, and have fun.

This year CAG will be celebrating its 25th year helping to promote & develop carp angling in North America.