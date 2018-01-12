Join A Local Fishing Club!

Whether you’re a beginner or an old salt looking for camaraderie, education, or to give back to the sport, there are many clubs to choose from and many reasons to join.

New England

Aquidneck Island Striper Team

aistriperteam.com

The Aquidneck Island Striper Team is composed of charter boat captains, accomplished anglers, novice anglers and their families from in and around the area of Aquidneck Island, Rhode Island. “There are many reasons why fishermen join our team,” explains AIST president Ted Zack. “To gain local insight and fishing knowledge, to enjoy the camaraderie and fellowship of a great group of people, to visit our forums and website, to be part of our local charity and fundraising events, and to help us capture the Striper Cup!”

Buzzards Bay Anglers Club

buzbayac.com

The Buzzards Bay Anglers Club represents a group of fishermen and fisherwomen of all ages and levels of experience who fish the waters of Buzzards Bay and its surrounding areas, including the Cape Cod Canal. The group meets every month and runs a popular season-long club tournament.

Cape Cod Salties

capecodsalties.org

The Cape Cod Salties meet every month in West Yarmouth and focus on skill-building sessions and workshops along with guest speakers. With over 300 members, the Salties advocate for the interests of the saltwater angler and sponsor a number of environmental improvement and community activities.

Connecticut Fly-Fisherman’s Association

ctflyfish.org

This Association has many experienced club members who enjoy sharing their knowledge about the many aspects of fly-fishing. If you love the outdoors, enjoy traveling and meeting new people, and have an interest in the environment, then the CFFA has much to offer you.

Connecticut Surfcasters Association

connecticutsurfcasters.com

Established for the promotion, protection, and preservation of the surfcasting tradition, the Connecticut Surfcasters Association, headquartered in Madison, Connecticut, is a club whose main mission is camaraderie. CSA’s 100-plus members are men, women and their children from all walks of life who share the love of surfcasting.

Massachusetts Striped Bass Association

massachusettsstripedbass.com

Founded in 1950, the MSBA’s objectives are to promote and encourage interest in saltwater sport fishing, to provide opportunities for those interested in saltwater sport fishing to gather for entertainment and good fellowship, to uphold sound conservation practices and laws (and to see that these laws are carried out by its members), and to further good sportsmanship and disseminate information concerning saltwater sportfishing both to Association members and others.

Ocean State Kayak Fishing

oceanstatekayakfishing.com

The goal of Ocean State Kayak Fishing is to be a one-stop shop for kayak-fishing resources. There’s no membership fee, and the site is loaded with information from weather and tides to tips and reviews.

Osterville Anglers Club

ostervilleanglersclub.com

Located on the shores of Crosby Basin, the Osterville Anglers Club is a family-oriented group committed to advancing the sport of fishing. With an active and dedicated membership, the Club sponsors a number of tournaments and social activities throughout the year.

Pioneer Valley Boat and Surf Club

pioneervalleyboatandsurf.org

Western Massachusetts’ only family-oriented saltwater fishing club attracts many of the area’s finest saltwater anglers as well as novices to the sport. Club meetings are an opportunity for members to share knowledge on topics including tackle, techniques, and great locations to fish.

Plum Island Surfcasters

plumislandsurfcasters.org

The Plum Island Surfcasters, founded in 1957 and based in Newburyport, has a diverse membership that includes shore fishermen, boat fishermen and fly fishermen. The club has a thriving junior program and hosts several tournaments. If you fish Plum Island or its surrounding waters, this is the club for you.

Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association

risaa.org

The Rhode Island Saltwater Anglers Association is a large fishing club with members from all over New England. Members range from occasional anglers to weekend warriors and charter captains. RISAA was created to provide a forum for recreational saltwater anglers; to provide education to members concerning fishing techniques and overall enjoyment of fishing; to foster sportsmanship; to support marine conservation; and to preserve and protect the rights, traditions and the future of fishing in Rhode Island.

New York

Atlantis Anglers Association

atlantisanglers.com

The Atlantis Anglers are a Long-Island-based fishing club that has been in existence for 30 years. Club members enjoy a variety of fishing including boat, surf, pier, and party boat. Their mission is to have fun safely and promote the conservation of marine resources.

Bayside Anglers

baysideanglers.com

Members join the Bayside Anglers to learn about the fishing right near their homes in Queens, New York. The 40-plus members do a variety of fishing, creating an opportunity to learn about all the fishing in the area.

Freeport Tuna Club

ftcfishing.com

With a waterfront clubhouse and more than 30 slips, both inshore and offshore fishing grounds are easily accessible to members of the Freeport Tuna Club.

High Hill Striper Club

highhillstriperclub.com

Founded in 1952, the High Hill Striper Club’s focus is on surf fishing, fellowship, the sharing of knowledge, and friendly competition among its members. The club started out with an emphasis on catch and release of striped bass and continues to be involved in conservation issues today. The club is relatively small, never having more than 40 members. Most members fish the bays and surf of the North and South shores of Long Island.



Kayak Fishing Association of New York

kfa-ny.org

The Kayak Fishing Association of New York started as a small group of kayak fishermen meeting informally. In 2006, they began to form a kayak fishing club. In 2007, the KFA-NY became incorporated as an organization and is formally known as the Kayak Fishing Association of New York.

Long Island Fly Rodders

liflyrodders.org

The Long Island Fly Rodders are dedicated to the sport of fly fishing. LIFR was born in 1981 and organized as a structured club in 1985 by a handful of dedicated fly fishermen from Long Island and Queens. Today, the club consists of more than 200 members. LIFR members are passionate anglers who enjoy four seasons of fly-fishing activity including winter fly-tying, spring clean-ups and fishing, summer cookouts and largemouth bass fishing, and fall saltwater fly-fishing for stripers and blues.

Mid-Island Surfcasters

midislandsurfcastersclub.com

The Mid-Island Surfcasters Club was founded by Marge Buss and 13 other members in 1984. Conservation is a strong ethic, with each member making conscious efforts to save and preserve our beaches for future generations. Through membership in organizations such as the Long Island Beach Buggy Association and the Montauk Surfcasters Association, the Mid-Island Surfcasters’ goal is to pass on the traditions of fishing and respect for the ocean to future generations.

New Jersey

Asbury Park Fishing Club

asburyparkfishingclub.com

The Asbury Park Fishing Club has remained active for more than a century. Members are committed to the preservation of striped bass and the alewives that spawn in Deal Lake. Every year, the club hosts two barbecues, a cleanup of Deal Lake and neighboring beaches, spring and fall fishing tournaments and a popular fishing flea market.

Berkeley Striper Club

berkeleystriperclub.org

Established in 1966, the Berkeley Striper Club has been bringing together fanatical striper fishermen for over 50 years. With 180 members, the club’s objective is to promote and protect recreational fishing interests while safeguarding natural resources. Every spring, the Berkeley Striper Club Fishing Flea Market attracts anglers looking for great deals on fishing equipment and hard-to-get custom striper lures.

Beach Haven Marlin and Tuna Club

bhmtc.com

The Beach Haven Marlin and Tuna Club is at the center of the 150-year history of big game fishing on Long Beach Island, New Jersey. First established in 1939, the club continues to flourish, with its own clubhouse at the south end of Long Beach Island.

Hi-Mar Striper Club

hi-mar.com

For nearly 40 years, Hi-Mar club membership has consisted of Sandy Hook and Raritan Bay charter captains, family fishermen, and individuals who want to make a difference in preserving the striper fishery. Monthly meetings at the Hi-Mar Striper Club usually consist of a seminar. Hi-Mar members have played an important role in bringing public attention to the problem of overharvesting bunker.

Jersey Shore Surfcasters

jerseyshoresurfcasters.com

The Jersey Shore Surfcasters was founded in 2005 by a small group of striped bass surfcasters who put an emphasis on two things, fishing regularly and giving something back to the community. The club meets monthly, and though it is an invitation-only club, outside inquiries are always welcome. All prospective members have to be referred by an active member and then approved by the Membership Committee.

Ocean City Fishing Club

oceancityfishingclub.com

The first meeting of the Ocean City Fishing Club was held on August 15, 1913. Membership over the years has varied from a high of 447 members in 1922 to a modern-day average of 200 members. Tournaments, casting contests and inter-club fishing team competitions have played a major role in the club’s activities. The Ocean City Fishing Club Pier at 14th Street extends 635 feet from the public boardwalk into the Atlantic Ocean.

Shark River Surf Anglers

sharkriversurfanglers.com

Based in Belmar, New Jersey, the Shark River Surf Anglers are dedicated to the pursuit of striped bass and good times. The Club hosts a Kids’ Trout Tournament each spring on the opening day of trout season on Spring Lake. In late September, the club sponsors a camping trip to Montauk, New York, for four days of surf fishing. The club also hosts a number of non-fishing-related get-togethers including a Lakewood Blueclaws outing and a year-end holiday party.

Spring Lake Live-Liner Fishing Club

springlakeliveliners.org

After perfecting fishing live baits from shore, Bob Matthews, Fred DeJager, Howard Cannon and Bill MacGowan formed the Spring Lake Live-Liners, a club dedicated to live-lining for striped bass. It is committed to preserving the esteemed history of surfcasting for striped bass and promoting events and other organizations that coincide with the club’s overall mission.