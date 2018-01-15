2018 Fishing Tournament Calendar

Fishermen looking to add some excitement to their fishing this season can participate in one of the many fishing tournaments taking place throughout the Northeast. There are contests for just about every species that swims in our waters, with tournaments lasting a single day, a week or even the entire season.

All States – Maine To New Jersey

The Striper Cup

May 1 – Sept. 16

stripercup.com

This season-long tournament provides many ways to win, with individual and team competitions, a catch and release component and a grand prize boat.

New Hampshire

The Winni Derby

May 18 – 20

Laconia, NH

winniderby.org

For generations, the Winni Derby has been providing family-friendly traditions of tournament fishing. New elements to the tournament in 2017 include a women’s division and prizes including 16 ft. 2017 Tracker® Pro Guide™ fishing boat with a Mercury 75 hp motor and custom trailer and Polaris Sportsman® 450 ATV.

Massachusetts

Spring Sea Run Opener

May 1 – 31

Nantucket, MA

springsearunopener.com

The Spring Sea Run Opener is all about getting back outside and enjoying the best of what Nantucket has to offer while raising money for a local non profit organization.

Holyoke Gas and Electric Shad Derby

May (date T.B.A.)

Holyoke, MA

hged.com

The annual HG&E Shad Derby is one of the region’s largest fishing events. Held on two weekends in May, the derby offers both adult and youth fisherman the opportunity to win prizes as they enjoy the recreational benefits of the Connecticut River.

South Shore Striper Tournament

June (date T.B.A.)

Hull, MA to Race Point, MA

nsrwa.org/south-shore-striper-tournament

Join NSRWA for a fun weekend of fishing! The South Shore Striper Tournament awards cash and additional prizes for winning anglers in five separate categories.

Borden Light Marina Fishing Derby

June (date T.B.A.)

Fall River, MA

bordenlightmarina.com/events

The Borden light Marina Annual fishing Derby is a sporting event designed to encourage and promote rod and reel angling, good sportsmanship, great strategy and fair competition, along with lots of fun.

The North Shore Striper Blitz

June (date T.B.A.)

Beverly, MA

northshorestriperblitz.com

The North Shore Striper Blitz is a charity fishing tournament created by local anglers for Anglers in the greater North Shore area to benefit local charities.

The North Atlantic Monster Shark Tournament

July 19-22

Sharksfundfishing.com

An annual, nonprofit shark tournament, run for fishermen, by fishermen, focused on funding the fight for sustainable fisheries management, thus ensuring the preservation and prosperity of our oceanic ecosystems, for future generations of fishermen.

Plymouth 400 Bass and Blues Tournament

July (date T.B.A.)

Plymouth, MA

plymouth400inc.org/bassandblue2017

The Bass and Blue tournament is open to all ages, and includes opportunities for team registration this year. Participants can win up to $1,000 dollars for the largest catch. Participants may fish in any Massachusetts waters and the weigh-in station is located at Cordage Park Pier in North Plymouth.

Joe Cronin Memorial Jimmy Fund Fishing Tournament

August 3

Osterville, MA

joecroninfishing.com

The Joe Cronin Memorial Jimmy Fund Fishing Tournament is a fun event benefiting the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund in their fight against cancer.

Cotuit Bass and Blue Fish

Tournament

August (date T.B.A.)

Cotuit, MA

cotuitcivicassociation.org/cotuit-bass-and-blue-fish-tournament

The annual Cotuit Bass & Blue Shootout benefits the Kids 4th of July Parade & Christmas Stroll in Cotuit. It features cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place for both bass and bluefish in each division. You don’t need a boat to compete in this tournament. You can bring your fish to the weigh station by boat or car.

Nantucket Inshore Classic

September – October

Nantucket, MA

nantucketanglersclub.com

The Inshore Classic is Nantucket’s premiere fall fishing tournament open to ALL local and visiting anglers. Last year over 250 anglers of all ages and skill levels participated.

Rhode Island

RISAA Surf Fishing Club Challenge

October (date T.B.A.)

South Kingstown, RI

risaa.org

Teams weigh in their three largest striped bass and three largest bluefish to determine the Team Trophy winner. All fish must be caught from shore in Rhode Island waters only. There is a 36-inch minimum length for all striped bass entries.

Fluke Till Ya Puke

June 16

South Kingstown, RI

biggamefishingri.com/FlukeTillYaPuke.php

This fun, family-oriented event focuses on fluke, but includes a “trash fish” element, allowing more anglers to walk away winners.

Connecticut

Bass-A-Palooza

June (date T.B.A.)

Norwalk, CT

bassapalooza.com

Western Long Island Sound charity fishing tournament emphasizing catch and release, has prizes and separate categories and trophies for the largest striped bass (1st, 2nd, 3rd), largest bluefish, largest fish on fly, most unusual catch, and largest fish caught on a Barbie rod (or similar approved by judges).

Hooks for Heroes Fishing Tournament

Date T.B.A.

Stamford, CT

hooksforheroes.us

Tournament participants compete for largest bluefish and largest bass. 100% of all entry fees, sponsorships and donations will support the Disabled American Veterans Stamford Chapter 13’s Operation Gift Card project, which benefits patients at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Hospital and their families.

Three Belles Outfitters Trifecta Challenge Kayak Tournament

July (date T.B.A.)

Niantic, CT

threebellesoutfitters.com

Connecticut’s premier saltwater kayak fishing tournament. Largest combined-length striped bass, bluefish, and fluke, wins a brand new Hobie Outback Mirage-Drive kayak. Over $10,000 in prizes will be awarded.