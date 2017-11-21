2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Great Gifts For Fishermen.
Take it from someone who could assemble an outfit where every component has an embroidered fish on it—good fishing gifts are precious, rare things. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best fishing-themed gifts available for Northeast anglers who fish small ponds for bass, go surfcasting for stripers, or troll offshore for tuna.
We started by asking everyone here in the On The Water office: What are the best gifts you’ve received, and what is on your wish list for this year? To round things out, we asked our advertising partners to recommend a few more gift ideas, and then sorted the list by type of angler.
We hope that you’ll find the perfect gift ideas for your fishing buddies and a few for yourself.
The Ice Fisherman
Buff ThermoNet
Primaloft insulation makes the Buff ThermoNet warmer without adding weight. The fast-drying, moisture-wicking material prevents freezing, while the lack of stit ch lines increases comfort and mobility.
Frabill All-Purpose Task Glove
The waterproof, windproof, breathable Frabill All-Purpose Task Glove provides the warmth to keep hands happy while maintaining the dexterity needed to work a jigging rod, grip an auger, and land a fish.
Clam Pro Tackle Guppy Flutter Spoon
Made with aluminum alloy material, the 1/50-ounce Clam Pro Tackle Guppy Flutter Spoon falls randomly and flutters effortlessly, yet can be jigged aggressively to imitate an injured minnow.
Lowrance Hook-4 Ice Machine
The Lowrance Hook-4 Ice Machine is a compact, feature-filled fishfinder that comes with a portable ice-fishing pack and transducer. It features a high-resolution color display, CHIRP sonar, built-in GPS antenna and top-of-the-line navigation features driven by a simple, easy-to-use interface.
Acme Tackle HyperRattle
The Acme Tackle HyperRattle combines a balanced, lifelike swimming presentation with a first-of-its-kind sonic rattle chamber to call fish in from a distance.
Frabill Arctic Fire Rail Tip-Up
The Frabill Arctic Fire Rail Tip-Up comes pre-lubricated with low-temperature lube to provide smooth performance in icy temperatures. All spool shafts are removable for easy cleaning and re-lubrication, and dual trip settings allow an angler to set the tip-ups to the tension needed for any application.
Strike Master Lithium 40V Auger
The easy-to-transport Strike Master Lithium 40V Auger does everything a gas drill does—except smoke you out of your shelter, leak gas, or blow out your eardrums.
The Surf Rat
Guy Cotten Montauk Pullover Surf Top
The breathable, lightweight Guy Cotten Montauk Pullover Surf Top is designed for minimum bulk and maximum maneuverability. Features include a hoodless neck design with a gusseted diagonal nylon zipper on the shoulder for easy on and off, and a secure-sealing gusseted neoprene waistband with two Velcro adjustments.
Northbar Tackle Junior Bottledarter
The Northbar Tackle Junior Bottledarter takes the long-casting qualities and erratic action of the Bottledarter and packs it into a smaller lure designed for light tackle and shallow water. The lure weighs 1-5/8 ounces and measures 6 inches.
WetSox Wader Sox
The WetSox Wader Sox slide easily in or out of any boot or wader. The Wader Sox fabric sandwiches 1mm of neoprene inside the sock, keeping feet warm, even if the waders leak.
Yo-Zuri Hydro Minnow
Featuring an internal weight transfer system, the Yo-Zuri Hydro Minnow LC casts extremely well. It’s built for big bass, with 3X-strong treble hooks and heavy-duty split rings right out of the package. It’s available in two different sizes: 6 and 6-3/4 inch, and in 10 proven colors.
Shimano Ultegra XTD Surf Reel
The slow oscillation creates nearly perfect line-lay on the Shimano Ultegra XTD surf reels making a true long-cast spinning reel designed specifically for surfcasters. It’s available in two sizes, 5500XTD and 14000XTD.
Musky Mania Doc
The Musky Mania Doc is now available in a variety of saltwater-specific colors in addition to the classic bone. This super-sized walk-the-dog bait has an internal knocker that incites violent attacks from lurking stripers.
Fat Cow Jig Strips
Fat Cow Jig Strips fill the void left in the surfcaster’s arsenal since Uncle Josh stopped producing pork rind trailers. Jig Strips are a close match to the shape, action, and durability of pork rind trailers, with the added benefit of not drying out when left on the hook.
Century C2-D Surf Rod
For surfcasters looking for the very latest in rod technology, the Century C2-D is the most advanced surf rod blank on the market. This rod uses a structural high-performance resin that adds more power to a lighter blank and makes the rod more efficient and faster on the recovery. It’s available in three factory-built models: 11’3”, 12’ and 13’.
The Party Boat Fisherman
Yeti LoadOut Bucket
Taking the bucket to the next level, the Yeti LoadOut Bucket is made from high-density polyethylene. It features a non-marking, non-slip ring on the bottom, a heavy-duty handle, and tiedown slots to anchor it in place during rough seas.
Tsunami Trophy Slow-Pitch Jigging Rod
The Tsunami Trophy Slow-Pitch Jigging Rod brings high-end performance and features (like a spiral-wrapped guide layout) to fishermen for less than $100, providing a huge upgrade from headboat rental equipment for a reasonable price. The responsive rod action brings life to vertical jigging presentations on a slow-steady retrieve, perfect for stripers, blues, sea bass, and even small tuna.
Simms Dry Creek Duffel
The Simms Dry Creek Duffel is made of highly durable and waterproof double-sided nylon with a top dual-lock zipper and padded interior lining to keep your gear well protected even on rough winter headboat trips. It is available in three sizes: 33-, 100-, and 130-liter capacities.
XtraTuf Legacy 15-inch Insulated Boots
The XtraTuf Legacy 15-inch Insulated Boot brings a technology update to a staple in the Alaskan commercial fishing industry. The Legacy provides added protection against frigid conditions and cold waters as well as flexible, all-day comfort.
StormR Typhoon Gloves
Using high-stretch premium neoprene, the StormR Typhoon Glove remains flexible, comfortable and warm in the most challenging fishing conditions. The Typhoon has microfleece lining, durable hi-grip palm, easy on-and-off design, and anatomical fit to keep hands comfortable while maintaining dexterity, even on the coldest winter cod trips.
The Bass Master
Livingston Head Hunter
The double-jointed Livingston Head Hunter combines the slow-swimming action of a swimbait, the hard-vibrating, hunting action of a shallow crankbait, and an enticing kick-out/darting action of a stickbait. It also mimics the sounds of a baitfish with Livingston’s Electric Baitfish Sounds Technology that activates when the lure hits the water.
Daiwa Tatula Elite Bass Rod
The Daiwa Tatula Elite Bass Rods are true signature series rods that were developed by Daiwa’s pros such as Randy Howell, Brent Ehrler, Ish Monroe, Takahiro Omori, Andy Montgomery, Seth Feider and Cody Meyers. Each pro was asked to pick his favorite technique and design a specific rod to provide the ultimate action to accomplish that technique. It is available in spinning and baitcasting models.
Shimano Curado K Series
The updated Shimano Curado K Series features the latest in Shimano technology, including super smooth, efficient, durable gearing. The Curado series has long been the workhorse of the Shimano baitcaster line, performing beautifully in both freshwater and saltwater applications. It is available in multiple gear ratios up to 8.5:1.
Savage Gear 3D Bluegill Swimbait
Based on a 3D scan of an actual bluegill, the Savage Gear 3D Bluegill Swimbait looks and swims just like this favorite bass forage. It’s available in two sizes, 4 and 5 inch, and three colors, light gill, dark gill, and red-ear.
Seaguar Flippin’ Braid
Designed to horse fish out of the nastiest vegetation, Seaguar’s Flippin’ Braid in low-visibility black features 8 ultra-thin strands in a tight, round-profile weave. It has exceptional impact strength and abrasion resistance for cutting through heavy cover.
StormR Aero Jacket
The StormR Aero Jacket is built with a semi-stretch construction to provide full range of motion. It is breathable to keep anglers cool, but fully waterproof, keeping rain out. Neoprene wrist seals, Velcro wrist adjustments, and a fully sealed YKK zipper further ensure that no water gets in.
St. Croix Legend Tournament Casting Rod
The St. Croix Legend Tournament Casting Rods are built with Advanced Reinforcing Technology that bolsters strength with almost no increase in blank diameter or weight. Each model has a bass-specific design that meets and exceeds the high demands of tournament anglers.
The Offshore Angler
Penn International VI
All models of the new Penn International VI (except for the 80 and 130) weigh 7 to 10 percent less than previous generations of this iconic reel. Other updates include a silent retrieve, a new ergonomic handle, and a quick shift from low to high gear. One of the more innovative upgrades is the adjustable Versa-Strike button that allows a fisherman to set the “strike” position anywhere along the lever drag.
Dexter-Russell Sani Safe 10-inch Steaking Knife
The Dexter-Russell Sani Safe 10-inch Steaking Knife is a great knife for processing and steaking large species of fish. Ultra sharp out of the package, it holds a great edge and its’ easy-to-clean polypropylene handle and impervious blade-to-handle seal provide the utmost in sanitary performance.
Daddy Mac Trophy Series Tuna Jig
Outfitted with an 8/0 Gamakatsu Live Bait Hook, the Daddy Mac Trophy Series Tuna Jig is designed to be fished vertically, and cast and retrieved to entice bluefin and yellowfin tuna. The 5-inch, 3.5-ounce metal features oversized 3D holographic eyes, and comes in nine baitfish-matching colors.
Costa Del Mar Ocearch Half-Moon Sunglasses
The West Coast-inspired beach-style frame of the Costa Del Mar Ocearch Half-Moon Sunglasses is available in Shiny Black and Tiger Shark as tributes to the icy waters, huge swells and large sharks of Half Moon Bay. Straight temples, double-cut textures, and integrated spring hinges combine outstanding function and comfort with beautiful aesthetics. Plus, purchases of Costa Ocearch glasses help fund research expeditions aboard OCEARCH, a marine vessel and at-sea laboratory that generates critical data and puts science on the side of sharks.
On The Water Outfitters Tuna Trucker Snapback Cap
The On The Water Outfitters Tuna Trucker snapback cap features low-profile, red cotton front panels and white hard truck mesh in the back. An embroidered tuna patch displays your love for the blue water.
Jigging World Ghost Hunter Popping Rod
Jigging World Ghost Hunter Popping Rods are favorites among many of the best captains chasing bluefin tuna with spinning gear. The rods cast well, have the feel to work finesse stickbaits, and have the power to plant the hooks and break the will of a hard-charging tuna.
The Fly Guy
Sage Foundation Outfit
The Sage Foundation outfit has a fast action, providing excellent casting power and effortless control. Includes Sage Black/platinum 2200 reel and Rio Grand fly line.
Orvis Mirage Fly Reel
Built in New England, the new Orvis Mirage Fly Reel features a sealed and maintenance-free carbon and stainless-steel disc drag system, along with an aggressive knurled drag knob that adjusts from zero to full drag in a single rotation. The reel is machined in the USA from strong, yet lightweight 6061 T6 aluminum barstock. It’s available in six sizes, accommodating everything from 3- to 5-weight lines up to 13- to 15-weight lines.
Redington Crux Rod
The Redington Crux Rod offers it’s Line Speed Taper for confident short- to mid-range delivery of flies and effortless extreme distance casting. A denser pre-compressed cork material in the grip is designed to increase durability and reduce hand fatigue.
Postfly Box
Fishermen who love getting fresh gear on a regular basis will enjoy a subscription to Postfly Box. Each monthly box comes loaded with premium flies, fly-fishing accessories, and more, providing a value of more than $30. Each month’s delivery is different and geared toward species and current seasons.
RIO Coastal Quickshooter Line
The RIO Coastal Quickshooter Line features a clear intermediate head and is designed specifically for anglers fly-fishing off the coast in cooler conditions. The line features a short front taper that has no problem turning over baitfish patterns in persistent coastal winds. It also has a short, easy-casting head to help the rod load at close range.
The Loon Essentials Kit
The Loon Essentials Kit includes the Loon Rogue Forceps with a comfy grip, Rogue Nippers, and a Loon Zinger, three tools that every fly-fisherman needs.
The Kayak Fisherman
Ocean Kayak Malibu
Featuring the PDL Drive system, the Ocean Kayak Malibu complements the larger, more rugged Predator PDL kayaks, making it perfect for quick trips, while a kid’s jump seat facilitates family outings. The Malibu Pedal is 12 feet long and has a capacity of 450 pounds.
YakGear Bruce Anchor Package
Coastal anchoring can be tough, but it’s easier with the YakGear Bruce Anchor Package. This 2.2-pound galvanized steel plow anchor digs easily into sandy, silty and muddy bottoms. Its “Rock Rig” and “Add a Rope” capabilities are included in the complete kit, along with 30 feet of 3/16-inch black nylon diamond braid anchor rope and a YakGear Anchor Float leash.
Astral Ronny Fisher PFD
The Astral Ronny Fisher PFD was designed to meet the needs of kayak anglers. Its ventilated back integrates perfectly with high-back seats, and loads of storage options keeps the essentials well organized and at your fingertips.
Humminbird Helix 5 CHIRP Sonar/GPS G2 Combo Fishfinder
Improved user-friendly interface and added features like CHIRP sonar and Side Imaging technology make the Humminbird Helix 5 CHIRP Sonar/GPS G2 Combo Fishfinder an efficient fish-finding tool. G2 units feature built-in mapping, and updated software to enrich your time on the water. The 256-color 5-inch screen with an 800×480-pixel glass-bonded display renders super-clear images, all in a kayak-friendly size.
Hobie Mirage Compass
The simplistic design of the Hobie Mirage Compass brings anglers the MirageDrive pedal system at a lower price point, so fishermen willing to forego some of the features of the Revolution, Outback, and Pro Angler can experience the advantage of hands-free navigation. The Compass offers maximum stability, an oversized cockpit, and flat deck for standing, as well as molded-in rod holders, H-Track accessory mounts and a transducer cavity are ready for a Lowrance fishfinder.
Van Staal VR50
The hardened stainless-steel gears within the waterproof, sealed housing of the Van Staal VR50 take in 37 inches of line per turn, while the waterproof, sealed drag is capable of dishing out 25 pounds of pressure. These features make it one tough little reel, perfect for kayak fishing for albies, bluefish, stripers, and fluke.
The Inshore Fisherman
Yo-Zuri Super Braid
The specially coated Yo-Zuri Super Braid has excellent abrasion resistance, extremely low stretch, and season-long durability for both casting and bottom-fishing applications. It comes in 150- and 300-yard spools of 10- to 80-pound test.
Columbia PFG Force 12 Jacket
The Columbia PFG Force 12 Jacket is fully seam-sealed and features waterproof/breathable technology with bold, external taping and zippered vents on the sides. The jacket has a lower-front, waterproof pocket with a touch-compatible screen. Waterproof chest pockets feature Velcro plackets and the sleeves feature neoprene cuffs that cinch-up snugly.
Daiwa Saltiga Bay Jigging Reel
The Daiwa Saltiga Bay Jigging Reel uses a one-piece Monocoque body construction to ensure a more rigid build with a better sealing mechanism. This gives what is an inshore-size reel offshore-size strength and durability, making it perfect for snagging and dropping bunker, casting live eels, or working big topwaters for cow striped bass.
Nextgen Baits 7-inch Wounded Rattle Shad
The Nextgen Baits 7-inch Wounded Rattle Shad soft-plastic bait combines a unique profile with patent-pending rattles and real baitfish colors, making it one of the most lifelike soft plastics on the market.
Tsunami Forged 10 Lever-Drag Conventional Reel
The Tsunami Forged 10 Lever-Drag Conventional reel features hardened, precision stainless steel gears and main shaft, an instant anti-reverse clutch bearing, and an anodized aluminum “floating” spool for true free spool. The powerful carbon fiber drag is smooth throughout the settings, from slightly above free spool to locked down.
Otter Lure and Tackle Eel
Striper fishermen know that there’s no bait too big for a cow striper, which is exactly why the 13-inch Otter Lure and Tackle Eel is perfect for attracting monster bass. Use it as a trailer on a trolling tube or mojo rig, or try it by itself on a three-way rig, allowing the Otter Scent and undulating action to call the fish in.
Grundens Deck-Boss 15-inch Boots
Built with a rigid toe cap and an injection molded upper, the Grundens Deck-Boss 15-inch Boot is engineered to be tough and durable. Patented “Herkules Grip” synthetic rubber provides superior traction on wet surfaces, while the flexible upper folds down when the full 15-inch height is not needed.
Little Fishing Buddies
Onyx Youth Paddle Vest
The lightweight, compact design and large arm holes in the Onyx Youth Paddle Vest gives youngsters the freedom of movement to cast, paddle, and fight fish while making lifelong memories on the water.
Okuma Epixor XT
For the budding angler ready to graduate from push-button reels, the Okuma Epixor XT has a slow oscillation system to create exceptional line-lay, maximizing casting distance and minimizing tangles, even in the hands of less-experienced anglers.
Shakespeare Kids Fishing Kit
The Shakespeare Kids Fishing Kits include a telescoping rod, spin-cast reel spooled with line, sunglasses, and tackle bag. The kits come in popular themes like Spiderman, Barbie, and Disney’s Frozen, and are a great way to introduce your little one to fishing.
The Adventurer
Yeti Panga Duffel Bag
Made from a laminated, high-density nylon, the Yeti Panga Duffel Bag is waterproof and nearly puncture-proof, keeping valuables safe in wet and wild conditions. The bag features two easy-access mesh pockets and an EVA molded bottom that provides a sturdy and waterproof base.
Tropic Star Lodge
Tropic Star Lodge is a world-renowned fishing resort located in Pinas Bay, Panama. The lodge is carved into the hillside of the remote Darien Jungle, and features fishing packages for 1 to 4 people targeting billfish, tuna, roosterfish, and a variety of deep-water and inshore species.
Bubba Blade Scout
Whether hunting, camping, backpacking or fishing, the Bubba Blade Scout is made to handle it all. The sturdy titanium bonded blade resists corrosion and is complemented by a compact 5-inch, no-slip grip. A sawback design provides a serrated cutting tool to supplement the 6-inch straight edge.
The Captain’s Home
High Hook Wines
Named for the top angler at the old Cuttyhunk Fish Club, High Hook Wines are estate-bottled and made from grapes that come from a single, sustainably-farmed vineyard in the McMinnville AVA (American Viticultural Area) in Oregon’s beautiful Willamette Valley.
Cuda Knife and Shear Sharpener
The Cuda Knife and Shear Sharpener has bottom suction that secures to any clean, flat surface, allowing for quicker and safer one-handed use. Its industrial aluminum alloy and ABS construction will sharpen non-serrated knives, scissors and shears.
Bold Coast Burns
With a standard burning unit in conjunction with an array of varied-size torches, Dylan Stewart of Bold Coast Burns can create fine detail as well as depth and texture. In each piece, Stewart strives for the illusion that you can reach over and pull the fish away from the wood. Located in Maine, Stewart has created burns of the Northeast’s most popular sport fish including striped bass, mahi, fluke, black sea bass, and yellowfin tuna.
Triple Eight Distillery Notch Single Malt Whisky
Nantucket’s maritime climate is similar to the western isles of Scotland, which has helped Triple Eight Distillery produce their award-winning single malt, The Notch. Crafted from Maris Otter, an heirloom variety of malted barley, The Notch Single Malt Whisky grain is milled and mashed on-property at Cisco Brewery. Triple Eight Distillery takes advantage of its location by using ventilated warehouses, allowing the ocean breeze to mature their spirits in hand-selected barrels.
The Angler Who Has Everything
Cuda Tackle Center
The Cuda Tackle Center conveniently fits into most standard-size boat and kayak cupholders. It easily accommodates tools and knives up to 7 inches long in a unique containment fitting system that can be removed for easy cleaning.
Mud Hole Rod-Building Class
Mud Hole Rod-Building Classes are taught by top professional rod builders with extensive knowledge of state-of-the-art techniques and components that build today’s best-performing custom rods. Each class includes more than $100 in rod-building products.
Chatham Oysters
The Chatham Shellfish Company has been cultivating Chatham Oysters on its lease site since 1976. This well-known East Coast oyster is available year-round and can be mailed anywhere.
The Techy Angler
Aqua-Vu HD10i Pro
The Aqua-Vu HD10i Pro is the most advanced HD underwater camera available today. It uses Aqua-Vu’s modular XD camera, and features real-time digital display of camera depth, water temperature and direction with a full 125 feet of rugged cable. The Aqua-Vu HD10i Pro features a bright, daylight-viewable 10-inch LCD engineered with touch-to-zoom technology.
Anglr Labs Tracker
Keeping a fishing log is critical to understanding how to catch more fish. The Anglr Labs Tracker uses sensors to automatically capture key variables on the water so that logging the details of your big catches is easier than ever before.
GoPro Hero6 Black
The GoPro Hero6 Black offers the best image quality yet in a GoPro with its improved low-light performance and night photo modes, while 4k60 and 1080p240 settings enable stunning slow-motion videos. The Hero6 Black is waterproof without a housing down to 33 feet, has a zoom feature accessed by touching the screen, and can be controlled by voice commands.