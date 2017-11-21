2017 Holiday Gift Guide

The Surf Rat

Know an angler who is at home with two feet on land and a line in the ocean? Surfcasters need gear that can withstand tough conditions where land meets sea.

Know an angler who is at home with two feet on land and a line in the ocean? Surfcasters need gear that can withstand tough conditions where land meets sea.

Guy Cotten Montauk Pullover Surf Top $149.99-$169.99; guycottenusa.com



The breathable, lightweight Guy Cotten Montauk Pullover Surf Top is designed for minimum bulk and maximum maneuverability. Features include a hoodless neck design with a gusseted diagonal nylon zipper on the shoulder for easy on and off, and a secure-sealing gusseted neoprene waistband with two Velcro adjustments.



Northbar Tackle Junior Bottledarter $17.49; northbartackle.com



The Northbar Tackle Junior Bottledarter takes the long-casting qualities and erratic action of the Bottledarter and packs it into a smaller lure designed for light tackle and shallow water. The lure weighs 1-5/8 ounces and measures 6 inches.



WetSox Wader Sox $36.99; wetsox.com



The WetSox Wader Sox slide easily in or out of any boot or wader. The Wader Sox fabric sandwiches 1mm of neoprene inside the sock, keeping feet warm, even if the waders leak.



Yo-Zuri Hydro Minnow $9.99-$11.99; yo-zuri.com



Featuring an internal weight transfer system, the Yo-Zuri Hydro Minnow LC casts extremely well. It’s built for big bass, with 3X-strong treble hooks and heavy-duty split rings right out of the package. It’s available in two different sizes: 6 and 6-3/4 inch, and in 10 proven colors.



Shimano Ultegra XTD Surf Reel $189.99-$209.99; fish.shimano.com



The slow oscillation creates nearly perfect line-lay on the Shimano Ultegra XTD surf reels making a true long-cast spinning reel designed specifically for surfcasters. It’s available in two sizes, 5500XTD and 14000XTD.



Musky Mania Doc $22.49; driftertackle.net



The Musky Mania Doc is now available in a variety of saltwater-specific colors in addition to the classic bone. This super-sized walk-the-dog bait has an internal knocker that incites violent attacks from lurking stripers.



Fat Cow Jig Strips $10.99; fatcowfishing.com



Fat Cow Jig Strips fill the void left in the surfcaster’s arsenal since Uncle Josh stopped producing pork rind trailers. Jig Strips are a close match to the shape, action, and durability of pork rind trailers, with the added benefit of not drying out when left on the hook.



Century C2-D Surf Rod $1080-$1150; advancedfishing-usa.com



For surfcasters looking for the very latest in rod technology, the Century C2-D is the most advanced surf rod blank on the market. This rod uses a structural high-performance resin that adds more power to a lighter blank and makes the rod more efficient and faster on the recovery. It’s available in three factory-built models: 11’3”, 12’ and 13’.



Close