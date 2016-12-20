The idea that there is any boat out there that is better than all the rest is simply a myth. Likewise, there is no such thing as the best fishing boat, best family boat, best center console, or best bay boat.

What does exist, however, is a “best boat” for you – for your fishing needs, your cruising needs, your comfort, and your budget. In fact, somewhere among the 60-plus boat manufacturers featured in our 2017 Boat Buyer’s Guide, you’ll probably find more than one “best boat” that can provide many seasons of enjoyment on the water.

2107 Boat Buyer’s Guide

In 2015, Albemarle merged with Carolina Classic to form “Albemarle Boats, The Carolina Classic.” The company took full advantage of the combined 60-plus years of boatbuilding experience and history to form a company with a fresh product offering based on the most successful and best-performing models. The focus of the new venture is to build high-quality express sportfishing boats ranging in size from 25 feet to 41 feet. New for 2017, the Albemarle 29 Express will offer the ultimate in hardcore fishing amenities in a compact express package. Serious anglers will appreciate its offshore ability, exceptional handling in rough seas, and fuel economy.

Allied Boat Works designs and builds high-quality stock and semi-custom Downeast-style boats with an emphasis on safety, efficiency, and affordability while maintaining elegant, classic lines. Every hull and fiberglass component is hand-laid. All Allied boats maximize the use of high-density, closed-cell, USCG-certified foam flotation. Finally, each model is thoroughly tested.

The 24’ Unlimited is the newest complete addition to the Allied lineup. This model is customizable so that you can get the layout you need. With options like the U-Berth, Full Plumbed Head, and Bimini top, this boat is ready to accommodate the whole family. From weekend fun to serious fishing machine, this boat is great all around!



Boston Whaler, the “Unsinkable Legend,” started in 1958 with a 13-footer and today offers five lines–the Super Sport, Montauk, Dauntless, Outrage and Conquest. Sizes range from the 110 Tender to the 420 Outrage, a seriously capable fishing boat that is also a luxurious platform for pleasure cruising. The bold new 230 Outrage delivers huge fishing capability and comfort to match. The spacious bow area features ample seating and convenient in-floor and under-seat storage. Meanwhile, the roomy cockpit features the new Converting Leaning Post, which conceals a handy work station and extra aft-facing seating.



Since 1926, Century Boats has a history of building high quality, classic boats for both anglers and families who demand innovation, luxury, and reliability. Century offers a full line of saltwater boats from 22 to 32 feet. The new Century ownership places a strong emphasis on designing boats that an angler can use for tournaments or pleasure fishing—but still feel comfortable taking the family out for a day on the water.

Designed for offshore fishing, luxurious day cruising and family-friendly watersports activities, the new 24 Resorter reignites the popular Century Boats model of yesteryear, updated with all the latest innovations and today’s technology. The cutting-edge dual console design delivers the versatility you demand with the amenities, features and performance needed for hardcore fishing trips.



Originally a bare-bones, affordably priced work skiff, the Carolina Skiff company has incorporated styling and a quality fit and finish, while still providing durable, versatile, and stable boats at low prices. Carolina Skiff’s new Sea Chaser 26 LX was designed with a focus on fishing and family features, price-point and performance. Each LX Series is constructed with 100% composite materials and is backed by the Carolina Skiff exclusive 5-year limited hull warranty. It’s not a bay boat; it’s a hybrid-crossover boat that can be used on bays, rivers, lakes and even venture offshore.



In 2005, Maverick Boat Company purchased the Cobia brand and incorporated years of boat-building knowledge into the Cobia lineup, making it a true fishing boat. Currently, Cobia offers nine center consoles along with a capable bay boat and a family-friendly dual console. Check out a Cobia and expect to find high performance, luxury, and fishing smarts all wrapped in a stunning package and delivered at a tremendous value.

The latest Cobia to take style, fishing performance, and family comfort to the next level, the new 261 CC is perfectly proportioned with tons of cockpit space, whether behind the deluxe tackle station with premium helm seating or in front of the forward entry console with a huge step-down head area. Split bow seating with optional forward-facing backrests allows for access all the way forward. The simple-to-deploy rear bench seat makes converting from a fishing machine to a party boat as easy as stowing the rods in the ample rod storage.

The Contender’s clean lines and aggressive entry make it a good-looking boat and a comfortable-riding one, too. Contender offers boats ranging from the 22 Sport to the 40 Express. The Contender line has been evolving rapidly, introducing new models while incorporating numerous improvements throughout the company’s model line. The Contender 22 Sport keeps with their 30-year heritage of building tournament-grade fishing machines. It comes equipped with a wide array of fishing features including a 26-gallon elevated transom livewell, a 94-gallon in-floor fish box forward, and twin 30-gallon fish boxes in the cockpit. For family-friendly appeal, it boasts a custom console that can be equipped with a head, and the forward cockpit quickly converts to a large seating area.



The Davis 34 CC embodies everything Davis is known for. This beautiful center console has a dramatic flare and deep forward entry that delivers a dry ride. It’s as comfortable fishing near-shore as it is offshore, where it’s capable of cutting its way through the harshest sea conditions. Onboard, it’s loaded with fishing amenities and the center console houses a stand-up head with sink and hand held shower.



The Eastern is a rugged, classic Downeast-style boat available in lengths from 18 to 35 feet and built by hand in Milton, New Hampshire. Bob Boudreau purchased the company in 1993, bringing 35 years of boating experience and making Eastern a family boat-building business with tremendous pride in craftsmanship. Eastern Boats builds tournament, explorer and center consoles that allow boaters to fish, work and play in comfort. If you are looking for a boat with loads of room, the Eastern 35 is your choice. Each Eastern is custom-built to meet the owner’s exact needs and taste, so you can choose either single or twin engines and whether you want your boat finished as a state of-the-art sportfishing rig or as a lobster yacht.



Edgewater fishing boats are used by serious sportsmen who demand practical features, reliability and durability. With their proprietary Single Piece Infusion construction, they achieve an incredible strength-to-weight ratio that, when combined with the sea-keeping ability of their variable deadrise deep-V hulls, produces handling, performance, fuel efficiency and range better than many other boats of the same size. Designed to perform with a single outboard, the EdgeWater 248CX is equipped with a reliable Yamaha F300 four-stroke outboard. It features a redesigned bow seating area with plusher amenities, including forward-facing seat backs. The helm also is an all-new design with yacht styling.



Bob Dougherty’s boat-building prowess is legendary. With 17 models—ranging from a 21-foot center console to a 36-foot luxury cruiser—Everglades has every boating lifestyle covered. The recently introduced Everglades 435cc is the largest Everglades yet, and it’s a serious offshore fishing machine. This big boat has an aggressive bow with a steep entry that promises a safe, dry ride. There’s storage for up to 40 rods, and a twin 18-foot outrigger package is standard. At the bow is a massive 225-gallon fish locker, while the transom holds two 60-gallon livewells and a 45-gallon bait freezer. The oversized center console allows for an upper helm station and a cabin underneath with a queen-size berth.

A name that has been synonymous with quality for years, the Grady-White line also has a great-riding hull built on the design of C. Raymond Hunt Associates’ SeaV2 hull. Grady-White was founded in 1959 and builds 26 boat models from 18 to 36 feet at its plant in Greenville, North Carolina. A pioneer in cabin-style boats, Grady-White has also built center console boats for nearly 40 years, with 10 models from 18 to 36 feet.

Grady-White has produced another great-riding premium saltwater sportfishing boat with the 27-foot center console Grady-White Canyon 271 FS (forward seating). It features port and starboard bow fish boxes and cushioned seating with forward-facing fold-away backrests, plus a forward console seat with cooler underneath—increasing bow seating capacity from two to five or more people.

Hatteras Yachts is recognized as a world leader in the construction of convertible sportfishing and luxury motor yachts. Based in North Carolina, Hatteras began production of its first model in 1959 and pioneered the production of large offshore fiberglass powerboats. Hatteras builds sportfishing yachts from 45 to 77 feet. With performance and amenities not typically found in a mid-40-foot yacht, the Hatteras 45EX Cruiser offers a legendary Hatteras experience that delivers on the company’s tradition of unmatched build and ride quality, while equipping all those aboard with a lavish setting to relax, entertain and pursue life’s adventures.



When Jack Henriques immigrated to the United States, he brought with him four generations of Portuguese boatbuilding experience. He founded Henriques Yachts in 1977, and 39 years later, the company produces 10 models ranging in size from 28 to 50 feet, each built to order at the factory in New Jersey. The Henriques 35 Express tournament sportfisherman is beautiful, fast, and extremely well laid out. The hull design is derived from the dry-riding 38 Henriques, which has won many top tournaments. The huge, 100 square-foot cockpit features a walk-through transom door, two in-deck fish boxes, and plenty of storage for your rods and tackle. Semi-custom construction offers a choice of layouts.



With over 40 years of boat-building experience, the Jupiter team is committed to building technologically advanced offshore sportfishing boats. Every Jupiter is individually built to the exact specifications of the sportsman who demands the very best in offshore performance, style and versatility. Jupiter’s Flagship 41 comes in the Express model as well as the new enclosed Sport Bridge. The 41’s start with a time-tested and proven deep-V hull design built for running efficiently through all conditions in comfort, while also offering speed when you want it, courtesy of triple F350-hp Yamaha V-8 outboards with optional F300-hp quad upgrade. The boat is equally at home cruising with friends and family or trolling the canyons. All Jupiters come with a limited lifetime structural hull warranty for the original owner.



Key West boats are built by fishermen, for fishermen. Since 1986, the goal of Key West Boats has been to provide high-quality, high-value products enhanced by a commitment to customer service. Their line of outstanding boats is designed primarily for saltwater use, both inshore and offshore. The Key West 239DFS is their largest dual console. Like the rest of the fleet, this big runabout is self-bailing and foam-filled to provide level and upright flotation. Standard features include a forward, in-floor fish box with overboard drain, a freshwater shower station with 9-gallon tank, and a molded-in swim platform with telescoping ladder.



The Mako brand has been a strong one in the Northeast for decades. Their reputation for being rugged, durable boats is what attracts fishermen to them. These boats incorporate super-strong transoms plus a unique stringer grid system that’s bonded to the hull to create tremendous structural rigidity. The whole assembly is foam-filled to produce a boat that’s incredibly strong and quiet, at rest and at speed. From their 18 LTS bay boat to the 284 CC, each Mako provides all the quality, features and peace of mind you need to take your fishing farther than ever. Check out the Mako 234CC, a perfect combination of ample size and towability, with the power and range to get you out to where the big ones cruise.



Built in New Hampshire, Maritime Boats combine traditional New England looks with modern construction techniques and state-of-the-art bottom design. These wide-beamed, unsinkable boats are easily maintained, operate efficiently with low-to-moderate-sized engines and are convenient to rig and service.

New for 2017, the 233 Patriot and 233 Defiant models feature redesigned, fully molded interiors. Forward and aft seating, insulated fish boxes, a large anchor locker, and under-gunwale rod racks make the 233 a perfect fishing platform. The Patriot boasts a full-size berth in the console, perfect for overnight fishing trips, while the pilot house helps extend the season with the canvas enclosure. The Defiant model features a stainless steel T-top, step-down changing area, and space for a head.



The engineers, designers and craftsman at NauticStar are rich in boatbuilding knowhow. Three generations of hands-on experience have led to the knowledge of what will simply work and what will work exceptionally well. Their popular Nautic Bay boat series offers bay boats from 18 to 28 feet, and the XS series includes fishing-first center consoles and a 20-foot dual console.

NauticStar boats recently launched the 2602 Legacy Center Console. Its roomy cockpit features plush seating with a flip-out backrest in the bow and three-across aft seating that conceals the 18-gallon cooler and oversized. insulated 50-gallon fish box. The large head is fiberglass lined with a sink, mirror, and SeaDek flooring. The leaning post is outfitted with ergonomically correct seating with flip-up bolsters, a large, 21-gallon baitwell, a switch panel, and conveniently located freshwater washdown.

In the rich tradition of New England boatbuilding, the NorthCoast line blends classic lines with solid performance and function. NorthCoast boats are built by C&C Marine, located in Bristol, Rhode Island. Jose C. DaPonte, president and owner of C&C Marine, has been building quality boats since the early 1970s and is one of the world’s foremost authorities in composite boatbuilding. These boats are built in a semi-custom fashion, always with the customer in mind.

Building on the success of the dual-purpose 23 Hard Top, NorthCoast Boats introduced the NorthCoast 27 Hard Top in 2015. This new hull blends classic New England lines with modern technology and its build will impress the most experienced cruising captain, hardcore fishing fanatic, or anyone in between.

Parker builds solid boats with an efficient hull design that allows them to plane easily and run economically, more than compensating for their heavy construction. All Parker boats are hand-laid, the deck hardware is thru-bolted stainless steel with backing plates, and no detail is too small to be considered unimportant. Parker offers center console, walkaround and sport cabin designs.

Parker introduced the all-new 2540 Dual Console in late fall 2016. It’s designed for multi-purpose family and fishing trips with an attractive yet rugged hardtop. Its spacious helm, cockpit with convertible seating arrangements, and enclosed head are all configured with comfort in mind.



Pioneer Boats is a family-owned and operated business that produces center console, fish and ski, and bay boats. They use a high-quality resin/gelcoat system to ensure each boat is built with outstanding strength-to-weight ratio. The hulls are 100 percent composite and filled with pressure-injected flotation foam between the hull and deck. The Pioneer 222 Sportfish, with its tournament-inspired 32-gallon livewell, 96-gallon fuel capacity, and twin insulated fish boxes, is a fishing machine. Its clean, open deck configuration allows for flexibility and roominess. Power, up to 300 horsepower, ensures that you will have plenty of speed to get where you need to be in a hurry.

What started out as a small company building fishing boats for local guides in 1968 has grown to become one of the largest fiberglass fishing boat companies in the world. Pro-Line’s center consoles and express platforms are built with wood-free designs so you can focus on fishing and not worry about rot. The Pro-Line 20 Sport offers incredible value in a boat that is small enough to keep at the house, yet big enough for the serious fisherman or even the whole family. Features include a large Euro-styled console with an enclosed head, under-gunwale rod storage, a lighted baitwell with raw-water washdown, a swim platform, two aft jump seats, and a forward storage box.



For more than half a century, three generations of this family-owned business have built distinctive outboard-powered fishing boats in offshore, center console, sport and dual console configurations, in models from 18 to 40 feet. Pursuit boats have a reputation for luxury combined with sport utility, providing the ideal platform for adventures on the water. The all-new Pursuit S 408 beckons big-game fishermen and families alike. With a true center console footprint, it offers the added benefit of Pursuit’s Sport line of amenities. A stout helm, rugged hardtop, large cabin space and tremendous seating choices means more comfort for more passengers.



Regulator makes classic deep-V center consoles designed by renowned Naval architect Lou Codega for offshore fishing. Regulators are North Carolina bred and born, tested against the challenging conditions of the Outer Banks. Their line of sportfishing boats from 23’ to 41’ is designed and engineered for the most discriminating anglers in the world.

The new Regulator 31 is equipped with twin 300 Yamaha engines, a massive cockpit, oversized tackle center and fishbox, plus every feature needed for a day of serious sportfishing. Taking a cue from the prized Regulator 41, the 31 also features a starboard dive door, integrated forward seat backrests, and other amenities designed to maximize comfort offshore.



Always a strong brand in the Northeast, Robalo continues to invest in new product development. Robalo’s new R302 center console delivers a dry ride and several best-in-class features such as two oversized livewells, plus Yamaha performance and power. It’s built on a Kevlar-reinforced hull with a 10-year limited hull warranty and 5-year component warranty. For the fishing family, the 200 ES and 222 ES center consoles provide the features needed to be a serious fishing machines with the amenities to keep the family happy, including ample padded seating from front to back and a privacy compartment with head.

The new Sailfish 236CC combines the 30-year Sailfish legacy with the latest innovations in center console design. With its sleek, dynamic profile and 6th generation VDS hull, the Sailfish 236CC is functional, comfortable and perfect for offshore and inshore fishing and family fun. With an 8’ 6” beam, it is easily trailerable, and an integrated hard top frame gives you more deck space. Each Sailfish is built with a Kevlar reinforced hull, carbon fiber prisma beam supports in the deck, aluminum backing plates, chrome coated stainless steel hardware, top quality marine grade vinyl upholstery and high definition gel coats, all of which contribute to Sailfish’s reputation for durability and high resale values.



Scout Boats builds sportfishing, fish ‘n ski, walkaround, flats, and bay boat models ranging from 17’ to 42’. Since its founding over 25 years ago, Scout’s goal has been to manufacture the best-built boats in its distinctive niches. The recently debuted Scout 231 XS Bay Boat is Scout’s second XS model. It has all the characteristics of a serious bay boat, as well as a high-performance stepped hull, proud bow, and aggressive lines. The bow area offers a large, unencumbered casting platform and ample storage below. The rear casting platform houses a flush-mounted fold-up/down rear deck seat.



Sea Born Boats are manufactured by Composite Research, Inc. (CRI) in Blackshear, Georgia. Since 1994, CRI has created top-quality, affordable bay, center console, and offshore boats. The Sea Born brand was launched in 2012 and every boat is backed by a 10-year transferable limited warranty. Sea Born now has a full lineup of five bay boats and four center consoles ranging from 19 to 25 feet. In 2014, Sea Born unveiled the NX Series to answer the demand for a true hybrid boat that can venture offshore as well as fish the backwaters, all while keeping the family comfortable.

In 2016, Sea Born announced two new center console boats, the LX 24 and LX 21. Both offer a higher sidewall than Sea Born’s bay boats, which improves passenger safety in rougher seas. Inside each LX, forward lounge-style seating is included for added passenger comfort, with considerable storage capacity below.

Sea Fox Boat Company is South Carolina owned and operated with more than 50 years of boatbuilding experience. Sea Fox offers a full line of fishing boats including center consoles, walkarounds, bay boats and dual consoles. The Sea Fox 328 Commander is the newest member in the Sea Fox Commander series. Equipped with twin Yamaha F300s or F350s, it is unbelievably fast and agile, yet solid with its huge 10’ 8” beam and a wide Carolina flare at its bow. It is the perfect blue-water choice for the serious offshore angler as well as the boating-enthusiast family.



Sea Hunt incorporates a progressive V in the bottom of their boats. The 15- to 21-degree deadrise is more stable when at rest, and when throttled up, a Sea Hunt will come on plane quickly, without excess bow rise. The Carolina flare keeps the boat dry. The Sea Hunt Gamefish 30, like the rest of the Gamefish series, delivers exactly what serious fishermen demand in a center console. It comes ready to fish with standard features like three livewells, a 60-gallon fishbox, and a 117-gallon coffin box. It comes standard with a side-entry door, and the cockpit is designed to have abundant room for 360 degrees of fishing.



SeaHunter Boats have risen to fame as comfortable fishing machines because of their exceptional design, with enough freeboard for optimal support and easy access to gaff or release your targeted species. Decks are clean, with no step-ups or raised hinges. Whether you stalk stripers on shallow-water flats or prowl the open sea for tuna, SeaHunter can build your custom dream boat. The SeaHunter Tournament 41 comes in at 41’ 4” with a 12’ beam. It features Sea Hunter’s padded-V bottom, which makes for an exceptionally fast, smooth, and dry ride. Along with fishing-friendly amenities, it offers a comfortable, air-conditioned console cabin with a twin bed, sink, microwave, TV, and head.



Originally founded in 1987, Sea Pro Boats was purchased by Brunswick Corporation in 2005. Recently, one of the original owners of Sea Pro, along with Tidewater Boats’ founder, relaunched the company as “The Next Wave,” an all-new line of bay boats and center console offshore fishing boats. The all-new Sea Pro 219 Deep V Center Console delivers the same fantastic value and standard features that drove the success of the 239 Deep V Center Console. Popular features include the 52-inch folding transom seat and reclining bow backrest.



SeaVee Boats offers a diverse lineup of high-performance sport-fishing boats designed for the whole family. Each one is hand-crafted specifically for its owner to complement their individual needs and fishing style. The Seavee 320Z is a capable offshore performer thanks to SeaVee’s revolutionary twin-stepped hull. Fast, light and fuel efficient are just the beginning; versatility completes the package. At home on the open ocean, at the local sandbar, and on a trailer, it offers everything in one package. Along with plenty of standard features, there are loads of fishing options for customizing your fishing machine.



Southport Boats was launched by a team of seasoned boatbuilders whose goal was to build a boat that would maximize the performance and power of modern outboard engines. The design uses the heavy weight of four-strokes as an advantage in order to allow more beam and deeper Vs than comparable competitive models. This combination results in a dry, stable platform with a sharp entry and ultra-smooth ride.

The Southport 33 FE has range, speed, and all the creature comforts for the family, making it perfect for serious fishing missions to the offshore grounds, or laid-back cruises with the kids. Features include in-deck fish boxes, an entertainment center with sink and grill, and a plush aft fold-down seat. The Southport 33 is now available with triple outboard power.



Sportsman Boats manufactures an intelligently designed series of center console, dual console, and bay boats with deep forward entries that provide soft and dry rides. Sportsman’s flagship Heritage series center consoles offer intelligent offshore fishing features with yacht-caliber components. The open series, which includes the Sportsman 232 Open center console, is designed for the more serious angler, but lacks nothing for family outings.



Striper boats are purpose-built with features designed for big-water fishing, like larger livewells, larger fuel tanks, deeper freeboards, and wider beams. They are 100-percent wood-free, with composite transoms that will not fail and, like the entire hull, are warrantied for life. The Striper 270 Walkaround is Striper’s largest, and it’s all new. It delivers maximum cockpit and headroom along with generous storage space. With a full 9-foot beam and the capacity to hold 190 gallons of gas, it can take you well offshore and bring you back. For saltwater angling or Great Lakes fishing, it’s a 27-foot workhorse.



Stur-Dee Boats is a family-run shop in Tiverton, Rhode Island, where mother/daughter team Heidi and Mackenzie Reid continue the tradition of their father/grandfather, Ernie Gavin. All boats are produced in-house from hand-laid fiberglass in the molds Ernie made from his original wooden boat, and completed with furniture-quality mahogany and oak for the seats and gunnels.

The Stur-Dee Boat Amesbury Dory 16 is truly an inshore-fishing platform with an offshore pedigree. Its incredibly deep hull design and high-sweeping bow give it the ability to manage rough seas. At the same time, when matched with a four-stroke 20 or 25 horsepower engine, it is also an incredibly efficient boat for inshore and back-bay fishing. Because of its flat-bottom design, an Amesbury Dory glides up to speed and requires very little horsepower or fuel to make her go. Customizations can be ordered right from the company.



Tideline produces boats that integrate the smooth, dry ride of a catamaran while maintaining the classic looks and aesthetically pleasing lines of a custom-built sportfishing boat. Their boats are 100-percent composite and have a functional and comfortable interior layout as well as a superior fit and finish using quality materials and hardware. A true hybrid, the Tideline 235 Hybrid can do anything a bay boat can do, but has more offshore capability. With a shallow draft, it tracks very well with a bow-mount trolling motor and is a great inshore vessel. With twin engines and a soft and dry catamaran ride, it is just as comfortable outside the inlet as it is staying inside.



Tidewater boats have an impressive look, with a Carolina flare in the bow, clean lines, and an even more impressive price range. Their solid feel, dry ride and spacious cockpit will give any captain the confidence he needs to take this offshore machine into the battle-tested Northeast waters where only the strong prevail. The Tidewater 230 CC Adventure is designed to be the little brother of the popular Tidewater 230 CC and is available with most of the same features. The 8’ 10” beam and large Carolina flare help make this 23-foot boat feel like a larger offshore fishing machine. It’s fast, responsive and a pleasure to drive.



Trackers have been the top-selling fishing boat for years, and for good reason. In 1978, these boats were the first to be offered as a complete package for a nationally published price, and it didn’t take long for their popularity to skyrocket. Tracker makes aluminum bass and panfish boats, deep-V boats, and jonboats. The Tracker Pro Guide V-16 SC is sized and equipped just right to meet the needs of serious freshwater bass fans and those who revel in the excitement of working back-bay flats.



Started by brothers Bob and Bill Healey in 1964, New Jersey-based Viking Yachts has grown to become a world leader in semi-custom fiberglass yacht production. The Viking 52 Sport Tower runs strong on the popular resin-infused Viking 52 Convertible hull, while incorporating a stylish three-sided fiberglass deckhouse. The 142 square-foot cockpit is a versatile work space for fishing and other water sport activities with a walk-through transom door and lift gate, recessed in-deck fish box and stowage bins, a transom fish box, insulated coolers and twin mezzanine seating.



Yellowfin’s philosophy is to offer serious fishermen the best fishing boats money can buy by using high-quality materials and the best construction methods regardless of cost. The Yellowfin 39 Offshore is a premier large center console built for ultimate performance in conditions that keep most other fishermen at the dock. Designed for triple or quad outboard power, hard-core anglers will appreciate the extra-wide beam of 11’6”, which allows the 39 to offer a spacious and well-designed platform. In addition, it features a standup head and shower and a surprising level of comfort.



In 2015, the World Cat brand consolidated, with

Carolina Cat folding into World Cat, and Glacier Bay becoming Glacier Bay Edition. Fans of the company’s time-tested catamaran hulls can expect more of the same precision crafting from the World Cat facility in North Carolina. Each boat is a reflection of World Cat’s mission to deliver the smoothest ride on the water—making boating more enjoyable and giving boaters the comfort and confidence to cruise, fish, and explore.

At 32’2” with a 10’6” beam, the World Cat 320CC is a versatile performer you can run flat-out to your favorite fishing spot or just cruise around with family and friends. It combines generous deck space with hard-core fishing features, all made more enjoyable with World Cat’s smoother, more stable, drier ride. Highlights include 12 gunwale-mounted rod holders fore and aft, over 1,300 quarts of insulated storage, 105 square feet of cockpit space, and comfortable seating for 12.

