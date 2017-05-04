Discover the best outdoor and fishing apparel of 2017!
No matter how you fish, On The Water’s 2017 Apparel Guide can you stay comfortable through all types of weather!
Guy Cotten Montauk Pullover
The breathable, lightweight, and affordable Montauk Pullover surf top is designed for minimum bulk and maximum maneuverability. Features include a hoodless neck design with a gusseted diagonal nylon zipper on the shoulder for easy on and off, and a secure-sealing gusseted neoprene waistband with two Velcro adjustments. A front pouch provides easy access and convenient storage while the double-flap Velcro closure keeps out water.
StormR Aero II Jacket
The Aero II jacket is built with a semi-stretch construction to provide full range of motion. It is breathable to keep anglers cool, but fully waterproof, keeping rain out. Neoprene wrist seals, Velcro wrist adjustments, and a fully sealed YKK zipper further ensure that no water gets in.
StormR Nano Jacket
Balancing a lightweight, waterproof, and breathable outer shell with the durability and performance needed from a fishing jacket, the Nano Series delivers protection in warm conditions while keeping you cool.
Grundens Dark and Stormy Jacket
Made from waterproof, breathable eVent fabric, the Dark and Stormy hooded jacket provides protection from the elements and allow freedom of movement, whether riding out a rainstorm in the boat or wading in the surf. A stretch wind/water skirt seals out cold air and moisture from below, perfect for cinching over bibs or waders. Other features include five large zippered pockets, full waterproof front zipper, push-button adjustable hem and recessed, adjustable neoprene cuffs.
Frabill F2 Surge Series Rainsuit
The F2 Surge Series Rainsuit is made from a two-layer waterproof, windproof, breathable shell that is 100% seam-sealed to keep water out during even the most torrential downpours. On the bibs, ergonomic articulated knees with internal pads and rugged 500 denier nylon make them comfortable and durable enough for hours of good fishing in bad weather.
Grundens Fly Bridge Shirt
Made with water-resistant, stain-resistant, quick-dry fabric, and distinctive plaid styling, the Fly Bridge Shirt is suitable for on-the-water and dockside wear. Four-way stretch provides freedom of movement for everything from casting a dry fly to a rising trout to putting the brakes on an eastbound bluefin. Full 50 UPF sun protection and mesh-lined shoulder blades keep anglers cool, yet protected from harmful UV rays.
Under Armour Tide Chaser Shirt
Made from a smooth woven fabric with built-in stretch, the Tide Chaser Short Sleeve Shirt offers mobility for casting, 30+ UPF for sun protection, plus mesh-backed shoulder vents and moisture-wicking transport system for staying cool.
Skillie Performance Solar Hoodie
Featuring up to UPF +50 solar protection, the Skillie Performance Hoodie is lightweight, comfortable, and made with anti-microbial, moisture-wicking fabric for those long, hot days on the water.
Columbia PFG Terminal Tackle Hoodie
The lightweight Terminal Tackle Hoodie is crafted from a comfortable, breathable, and fast-drying fabric outfitted with UPF 50 sun protection and a high neckline for optimal coverage. The streamlined hood is slim enough to layer under a ballcap or sun hat for total neck and ear coverage.
Huk Trophy Quarter Zip
The mid-layer Trophy Quarter Zip is made from a lightweight poly knit with moisture transport to keep you comfortable, while a closed-hole mesh at the armholes, underarms and lower back maintains necessary sun protection with maximum breathability. Stain release keeps blood or any other stains at bay and the anti-microbial fabric kills odors.
Grundens Fish Head Board Shorts
Tailored for athletic movement, the Fish Head Board Shorts have several fishing features. The Fish Head camouflage design looks cool and breaks up your profile when stalking shallow waters, while the stain-resistant, quick-drying, four-way stretch fabric provides UPF 50 sun protection. A spacious tool pocket is lined with armored SuperFabric material for cut and wear resistance without added bulk and weight.
Costa Del Mar Sunrise Silver Mirror Lenses
Designed for low-light conditions, the Costa Del Mar Sunrise Silver Mirror Lenses protect eyes from UV rays at sunrise, sunset, and on cloudy days, without obscuring vision. The Sunrise Silver Mirror lets in about 30% percent of the light while maintaining a polarization efficiency of 97%. Other Costa lenses are 100% polarized, but only allow 10-16% of the light in, making them great for bright light scenarios but less effective on darker days. Now, fishermen can have a pair of Costas to keep their eyes protected on darker days without sacrificing visibility.
Smith Optics Drake
The Drake’s contours and relief surfacing provide a unique update to a classic design. The Italian craftsmanship is complemented with out-of-sight hinges and Megol nose and temple pads. Techlite glass and ChromaPop polarized lenses provide enhanced color, clarity, and scratch resistance.
Salt Life Nantucket
The Nantucket sunglasses feature Zeiss polarized polycarbonate lenses with Ri-pel front and AR5 back lens treatments, making them perfect for the beach or boat.
Flying Fisherman DownSea
The large fit and lightweight TR90 frame of the DownSea sunglasses feature co-injected non-slip nose and temple pads for a stay-put fit. The tough polycarbonate RhinoLenses offer anglers shatterproof eye protection and the AcuTint lens coloring system provides enhanced optical clarity and 100% UV protection.
Costa Del Mar Bloke Frames
These extra-large sunglasses are durable and reliable thanks to the cam-action pin hinges and bilateral fusion technology, which fuses two colors for a chip-proof finish. Styled for anglers and water lovers, the Hydrolite nose and temple pads keep the frames firmly on your face in rough waters.
Costa Pacific Rise
Part of the new Costa Optical line of prescription glasses, the Pacific Rise frames are made of lightweight titanium and a proprietary bio-based nylon resin. Hydrolite rubber is fused onto the temples of Costa Pacific Rise frames, providing a classic design with an extremely comfortable fit.
Hodgman Aesis Sonic
The Hodgman Aesis Sonic wader uses double sonic-weld seams—which eliminate thousands of stitch holes—reinforced with waterproof seam tape for long-term leak protection. Five-layer construction on the leg and seat provide puncture resistance, and the elimination of inside leg seams in high abrasion areas allows articulation in the knees for a wide range of motion and mobility. The upper wader incorporates 4-layer shell fabric for added breathability. Other features include the ability to convert the wader to waist height without removing your suspenders via the drop-down system for hot days.
L.L. Bean Kennebec Zippered-Chest Waders
Designed to be comfortable yet durable, the Kennebec Zippered-Chest Wader replaces stitching with Superseam adhesive technology for greater strength and fewer leaks. The four-layer, breathable, waterproof fabric resists punctures and abrasions, while a zippered chest area further increases breathability while allowing for easy on and off.
Hodgman Aesis H-Lock Wade Boot with Boa
The Aesis Boot features the Hodgman H-Lock removable sole system that allows the angler to swap soles for ideal traction control, while the dual-lock system holds the sole securely in place. The boots are made from an abrasion-resistant synthetic material, with sheet rubber protecting high-wear areas. Corrosion-resistant hardware makes the boots saltwater ready and double- and triple-stitched panel construction provides long-term durability.
Korkers Greenback
The Greenback features Korkers’ OmniTrax interchangeable outsole system for versatility, along with strategically-placed seams, plus hydrophobic synthetic leather and textile uppers for lightweight toughness, all at a price lower than many heavy-duty wading boots on the market.
Redington Sonic-Pro
The all new Sonic-Pro wader uses four-layer waterproof-breathable fabric and SonicWeld seams to create a simple wader with superior durability for season-long fishing, from winter steelheading to summer surfcasting.
Simms Headwaters Pro
Handcrafted from 3-layer GORE-TEX Pro fabric with patented front- and back-leg seam construction, the Headwaters Pro Waders offer both mobility and durability when wading and while hiking to the spot. Other features include pass-through handwarmer pockets, plus chest storage pockets for tools and fly/tackle boxes.
Hodgman Caster
While most fishermen these days prefer breathable waders, in cool weather many still opt for the comfortable warmth of neoprene. The Caster neoprene boot-foot waders have a 3mm neoprene construction that provides ideal flexibility and increased mobility. The knees are reinforced and padded for added durability and all seams are taped, glued and stitched to protect against leaks. A durable rubber boot includes 200g of Thinsulate for added warmth, and the cleated outsole ensures optimal traction.
Sperry Gamefish 3-Eye Boat Shoe
With a lighter feel, the Gamefish 3-Eye Boat Shoe takes Sperry’s classic style and creates a shoe built to last. Made with premium nubuck and full-grain uppers, the hand-sewn construction is designed for longevity, while the removable compression-molded EVA footbed maximizes comfort. The patented SON-R Technology features a unique outsole design and interactive footbed that provides natural sensory feedback for greater stability and agility.
Wetsox Wader Sox
Made from a four-way stretch fabric that conforms to the foot, the Wader Sox creates a frictionless barrier that easily slides in and out of waders. Three individual layers provide maximum insulation and minimal thickness. The interior fabric wicks away moisture to help keep feet dry, while a 1mm closed-cell neoprene core warms and cushions your foot.
Marlin Deck Boot
Lighter than PVC-made boots, the Marlin Deck Boot is made from a closed-cell Dupont EVA material. It features an orthotic footbed with extra support to keep you comfortable over a full day of fishing, and a non-skid, non-marking sole safe for any deck.
XTRATUF Kryptek Ankle Boot
The XTRATUF Ankle Deck Boot has been created specifically for offshore anglers, with a lightweight design and a slip-resistant Chevron outsole. An anti-microbial evaporative cooling liner wicks moisture off the foot, creating a cooling effect.
SoftScience The Fin Shoe
A lace-up shoe with a self-draining system and mesh upper, the Fin dries quickly, making it ideal for fishing and boating. The Fin holds its grip on slippery surfaces—in the water and out. What sets SoftScience shoes apart is the Trileon proprietary material in the shoes’ durable outsole and the removable, washable insole. This material allows the shoe to be cushioned, stable, and lightweight, yet still have high-impact resistance and support.
Rugged Shark AquaMesh4 Shoe
The slip-on mesh construction of the AquaMesh4 is well suited for both the beach and the boat. Comfort construction and a full-cushioned insole keep these sport shoes super light and comfortable.
L.L. Bean Technical Fishing Shoe
The comfortable, protective Technical Fishing Shoe features a grippy Aquastealth outsole that offers excellent traction whether wet-wading, kayaking, or boat fishing. Breathable air mesh side panels are lightweight, provide great drainage, and dry quickly, while an Air-prene cuff prevents debris from getting into the shoe.