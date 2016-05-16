OTW Columnists take top honors in J-Bay Kayak Fishing Classic

The Jamaica Bay Kayak Classic, hosted by Captain Kayak of Sayville, NY, has become the Woodstock of Northeast kayak fishing. Hundreds of kayak anglers camp out on the tarmac at Floyd Bennett Field, creating a temporary fishing village. Campers barbeque and share fishing tips when not on the water. Proceeds from the contest benefit Heroes on the Water, Sport Fishing Alliance, and Send a Kid Fishing.

The 2016 tournament was held from May 12 to 15. In addition to prizes offered by the tournament’s sponsors, this year, anglers also competed for a spot on the United States team at the Hobie Fishing World Championship to be held in Louisiana in December. The winner of the Grand Slam Division (longest cumulative length of a weakfish, striped bass, and bluefish) would be given the spot.

Jamaica Bay covers about 40 square miles, and kayakers spread out in search of three species: bass, bluefish, and weakfish. The bay has many different types of structure from marshes to deep channels, and anglers used every tactic imaginable, including live-lining, chunking, trolling, and jigging. The bass and bluefish were plentiful, but at times had lockjaw. Nate Matthews and On The Water New York/New Jersey Kayak Corner Columnist, Elias Vaisberg tied for big fish honors, each catching a 41-inch striper on live bunker. Nine-year-old Jolene Read took the Junior Division with a 34.5-inch bluefish. The Fly Division went to Bob Marvin who battled a 32.5-inch bluefish on the fly rod.

The weakfish, however, were elusive, but landing one would give the angler an excellent chance at winning the Grand Slam Division and going to the Hobie Fishing World Championship. In the end hundreds of stripers and blues were landed, but only two weakfish made the scoreboard, including a 30.5-incher by On The Water New England Kayak Corner Columnist, Eric Harrison.

That fish, combined with 24.5-inch striper and a 29-inch bluefish was enough to claim the Grand Slam division for Harrison, who will be heading to Louisiana to represent the United States in the Hobie Fishing World Championship in December. Good luck Eric!