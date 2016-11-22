Gifts For The Outdoorsman

Camping and fishing is a perfect combination. Make sure that you have everything you need to enjoy the great outdoors.
The Outdoorsman
The Thermacell Mosquito Repeller Bristol Lantern effectively repels mosquitoes, black flies, and other biting insects by creating a 15×15-foot zone of protection for bug-free comfort.
Katadyn BeFree Filter
The Katadyn BeFree Filter makes it easy to acquire drinking water anywhere while in the wild. Simply fill up the flask and let the EZ-Clean Membrane do the work. $39.95;
RinseKit
With no pumping and no batteries, RinseKit delivers a pressurized spray for up to three minutes. RinseKit stores the strength of a regular household spigot and can be quickly filled with hot or cold water to wash down boots, gear, and even anglers.
Bubba Blade Lucky Lew
The Bubba Blade Lucky Lew Folding Fillet/Gutting Knife includes the patented Bubba Blade “No-Slip-Grip” handle, a 5-inch high carbon, non-stick, titanium bonded stainless steel blade with a 1.5-inch serrated cutting edge, and a secure lock-back design.
The L.L. Bean Streamside Cleat keeps anglers upright on slick river rocks with durable carbide studs, a Boa-closure knob that ensures a reliable, custom fit over wading boots, and a stainless steel/rubber frame that will stand up to the toughest rocks.
Don’t gorge to get the family a fishing caddy! Perfect for camping and fishing. Makes landing fish easy no more multiple trips to the car and it’s everything you need to fish.