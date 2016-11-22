Gifts For The Outdoorsman

The Outdoorsman



The Thermacell Mosquito Repeller Bristol Lantern effectively repels mosquitoes, black flies, and other biting insects by creating a 15×15-foot zone of protection for bug-free comfort.







The Katadyn BeFree Filter makes it easy to acquire drinking water anywhere while in the wild. Simply fill up the flask and let the EZ-Clean Membrane do the work. $39.95;







With no pumping and no batteries, RinseKit delivers a pressurized spray for up to three minutes. RinseKit stores the strength of a regular household spigot and can be quickly filled with hot or cold water to wash down boots, gear, and even anglers.







The Bubba Blade Lucky Lew Folding Fillet/Gutting Knife includes the patented Bubba Blade “No-Slip-Grip” handle, a 5-inch high carbon, non-stick, titanium bonded stainless steel blade with a 1.5-inch serrated cutting edge, and a secure lock-back design.







The L.L. Bean Streamside Cleat keeps anglers upright on slick river rocks with durable carbide studs, a Boa-closure knob that ensures a reliable, custom fit over wading boots, and a stainless steel/rubber frame that will stand up to the toughest rocks.



