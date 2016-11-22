Gifts For The Outdoorsman

by | | Boating, Freshwater, Saltwater.

Camping and fishing is a perfect combination. Make sure that you have everything you need to enjoy the great outdoors.

The Outdoorsman

The Outdoorsman

Thermacell Mosquito Repeller Bristol Lantern

$21.99; thermacell.com

Thermacell Mosquito Repeller Bristol Lantern
The Thermacell Mosquito Repeller Bristol Lantern effectively repels mosquitoes, black flies, and other biting insects by creating a 15×15-foot zone of protection for bug-free comfort.

Katadyn BeFree Filter

$34.99; katadyn.com

Katadyn BeFree Filter
The Katadyn BeFree Filter makes it easy to acquire drinking water anywhere while in the wild. Simply fill up the flask and let the EZ-Clean Membrane do the work. $39.95;

RinseKit

$89.95; rinsekit.com

RinseKit
With no pumping and no batteries, RinseKit delivers a pressurized spray for up to three minutes. RinseKit stores the strength of a regular household spigot and can be quickly filled with hot or cold water to wash down boots, gear, and even anglers.

Bubba Blade Lucky Lew

$39.95; bubbablade.com

Bubba Blade Lucky Lew
The Bubba Blade Lucky Lew Folding Fillet/Gutting Knife includes the patented Bubba Blade “No-Slip-Grip” handle, a 5-inch high carbon, non-stick, titanium bonded stainless steel blade with a 1.5-inch serrated cutting edge, and a secure lock-back design.

L.L. Bean Streamside Cleat

$79; llbean.com

L.L. Bean Streamside Cleat
The L.L. Bean Streamside Cleat keeps anglers upright on slick river rocks with durable carbide studs, a Boa-closure knob that ensures a reliable, custom fit over wading boots, and a stainless steel/rubber frame that will stand up to the toughest rocks.

2016 Holiday Gift Guide

  1. Tired of Carry my Gear

    Don’t gorge to get the family a fishing caddy! Perfect for camping and fishing. Makes landing fish easy no more multiple trips to the car and it’s everything you need to fish.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

Related Posts