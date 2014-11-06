2015 Boat Power Buyer’s Guide

Yamaha www.yamahaoutboards.com Ever since Yamaha began producing outboard motors in 1960, they have become a common sight on the sterns of everything from inflatables to bass boats to canyon-bound fishing machines. Their next-gen Offshore V6 four-strokes represent the leading edge of high-performance outboard technology. Purpose-designed for offshore use, they feature 4.2 liters of class-leading displacement, are significantly lighter than their predecessors, feature incredible fuel efficiency, and of course, boast legendary Yamaha reliability. In 2015, Yamaha will release the latest iteration of the most popular four-stroke 150-horsepower outboard of all time, the 2.7-liter F150. The F150B now offers even better reliability, easier fishing, quieter operation and an improved appearance. It now has Yamaha’s variable trolling RPM switch (VTS), which allows anglers to adjust the trolling speed in 50-RPM increments from 650 to 900 RPM using a Yamaha Command Link gauge.

Mercury www.mercurymarine.com Founded in 1939, Mercury Marine has been devoted to quality and innovation for 75 years. They understand that whether you have triple 300-horsepower Mercury Verados on the back of your canyon-bound center console or a single 2.5-horsepower four-stroke on a small inflatable craft, reliability and performance is a must. In 2014, Mercury Marine introduced its new 75, 90 and 115hp four-stroke outboards. Despite their low profile and low weight, the new engines feature a 2.1-liter, four-cylinder, eight-valve, single-overhead-cam design that delivers more torque and horsepower and excellent performance, reliability, handling and efficiency.

Evinrude www.evinrude.com Ten years ago, The Evinrude E-TEC outboard engine revolutionized the two-stroke engine in its performance and clean-emissions technology. Now, with the new E-TEC G2, the company has again made a great leap forward in the evolution of high-powered outboard design. These 3.4-liter DFI two-stroke V6 outboards, rated from 200 to 300 horsepower, are designed to produce more torque, better fuel economy and lower emissions. They also offer five years of maintenance-free operation, plus computer-controlled auto storage and no break-in period. But the first thing you’ll notice about the G2 is the new styling. Instead of a typical bucket cowl, the new Evinrude models have a composite exoskeleton that supports plastic panels offered in five different colors and 14 available accent stripe colors.

Suzuki www.suzukimarine.com Suzuki boasts the industry’s largest four-stroke outboard lineup, with models ranging from 2.5 to 300 horsepower. In 2014, Suzuki Marine revealed a new series of compact 200 hp outboards featuring inline four-cylinder blocks and boasting a host of advanced features. The relatively narrow inline design lends itself well to twin-engine installations on a V-hull, and the lighter mass means that you can repower older boats with this new generation of four-strokes.

Honda marine.honda.com Honda’s new line of outboards features four-stroke technology with a focus on fuel-efficiency, quiet operation, and low emissions. The BF250 horsepower four-stroke engine is the most powerful outboard to join the Honda Marine lineup and is now the company’s flagship model. It incorporates a host of Honda-exclusive technologies and features a bold new look and improvements in fuel economy and power. The styling concept of the Honda BF250, a departure from previously introduced Honda Marine outboards, incorporates a sleeker and slimmer aesthetic design.

Tohatsu www.tohatsu.com In 1995, Seiko Nakajima traveled the span of the Atlantic Ocean in a homemade boat and a 2.5-horsepower Tohatsu engine. Now that’s reliability! Tohatsu outboards are known for their low emissions, fuel efficiency, and durability. In the past few years, Tohatsu has won countless awards for the value, size, and emissions of their smaller-rated engines. The release of their new 40hp to 250hp 4-stroke outboard motors give the Tohatsu brand a full lineup of outboard motors from 2.5hp to 250hp.