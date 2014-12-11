2015 Boat Buyer’s Guide



Albemarle

albemarleboats.com Founded in 1978, Albemarle has grown into a highly regarded builder of offshore sportfishing boats. Built in North Carolina and tested in the open sea off Cape Hatteras, they feature hand-laid hulls with a fiberglass-encapsulated, marine-grade plywood stringer system and a dramatic deadrise from stem to stern. Proven to raise fish and Carolina tough, Albemarle’s 360XF takes on the toughest seas and still provides a smooth, dry ride with style. A flat-out fishing machine, it comes with an exhaustive list of standard fishing features including a centerline helm pod with 360-degree visibility and deep gunwales for the serious tournament angler or charter captain. The first-class cabin configuration allows plenty of sleeping and entertaining options, making this entry livable enough to spend a week aboard heading to next hot bite or simply cruising to another port.



Allied Boatworks

alliedboatworks.com Allied Boat Works is a Maine-based, semi-custom builder of commercial and recreational Downeast-style boats. Each vessel is hand-built to commercial standards without using wood and owners are assured of a high quality, safe, efficient, aesthetically pleasing and affordable craft outfitted for years of carefree service and enjoyment. Continuing to build on its reputation for over-delivering, 2015 will see Allied add a 15’ hull, along with convenient new option packages, to its popular Sportsman series that already includes 20’, 19’ and 17’ models.



Alumacraft

alumacraft.com Alumacraft is an industry leader in well-crafted aluminum fishing boats. Their 2XB hulls, larger, one-piece hardened heavy-duty keels and oversized spray rails provide a dry, smooth ride. Available with package pricing that includes a Minn-Kota trolling motor, Humminbird electronics and trailer, the new Tournament Pro (T-PRO) series comes in 185 and 195 models. The T-PRO offers the features serious fisherman crave while sporting a family friendly layout with a maximum limit of 175 hp on the 185 and 200 hp on the 195.



Boston Whaler

bostonwhaler.com Boston Whaler, the “Unsinkable Legend,” started in 1958 with a 13-footer and today offers five lines–the Super Sport, Montauk, Dauntless, Outrage and Conquest–in sizes from the 110 Tender to the 370 Outrage. The latter model is a luxury fishing boat with a spacious cockpit, deluxe leaning post/bait-prep center with 40-gallon livewell, freshwater washdown plus plenty of tackle and tool storage. It’s optional upper station serves up spectacular views and adds yet another level of fishing functionality.



Carolina Cat

carolinacatboats.com Based on data from state vessel registrations, the Carolina Cat 23’ hull has become the fastest growing 23’ model in the industry. This growth is no accident and is founded in the performance and finish Carolina Cat provides in their 23 Dual Console and Center Console models. Built under the management and direction of engineers and craftsmen in their North Carolina operations, Carolina Cat is a growing member of the world’s largest catamaran builder. Carolina Cat’s 23 Center Console has the ability to provide safety and performance from the back bays to offshore adventures.



Carolina Classic

carolinaclassicboats.com Available in sizes from 25 to 35 feet, the Carolina Classic is designed from the keel up for offshore fishing with high standards for reliability, durability, value and enjoyment. Each Classic is built around a flush cockpit big enough to work several lines. It holds an even keel, and the gunwales are wide enough to easily get around the boat, since game fish don’t always go straight to the stern. But the most recognized feature is a big, wide bow that slices the seas and keeps you dry.



Carolina Skiff

carolinaskiff.com Originally a bare bones, affordably priced work skiff, the Carolina Skiff company has been incorporating styling and a nice fit and finish while still providing durable, versatile, and stable boats at low prices. The versatile 23 LX Sea Chaser is ideal for fishing, cruising, diving and a wide variety of on-the-water fun. Attention to detail in construction and design, along with an exceptionally smooth ride for a vessel in this class, are pluses that hard-fishing skippers will truly appreciate.



Century

centuryboats.com Since 1926, Century Boats has a history of building high quality, classic boats for both anglers and families who demand innovation, luxury and reliability. Century offers a full line of saltwater boats from 17’ to 32’. The new Century ownership places a strong emphasis on designing boats that an angler can use for tournaments or pleasure fishing while also feeling comfortable taking the family out for a day on the water. Century Boats recently introduced its newest, largest center console to date, the 3200CC, a boat packed with features designed with both tournament and pleasure anglers in mind, and plenty of luxury and safety features for family enjoyment.





Cobia

cobiaboats.com In 2005, Maverick Boat Company purchased the Cobia brand and incorporated years of boat-building knowledge into the Cobia lineup, making it a true fishing boat. The new Cobia 344 CC blends high performance, luxury and fishing smarts into a stunning package. The double-stepped hull is fast, yet responsive and easy to drive, and provides a stable platform while at anchor or drifting. A level floor, stem to stern, makes for sure-footed maneuverability throughout the boat and the 11’2” beam means plenty of space and walk-around room. Elegantly appointed with a console berth and dedicated seating for up to 13 passengers, it’s fully fish-ready for the serious angler with below-deck hidden locking rod storage, twin 42-gallon baitwells, and two huge macerated in-floor fishboxes. The tackle station has a covered sink and bait prepping area, and enough storage space to accommodate rigs and terminal gear for everything from sea bass to tuna.





Contender Boats

contenderoffshore.com One of the sexiest center consoles on the market today, the Contender’s clean lines and aggressive entry make it a good-looking boat and a comfortable-riding one too. Contender offers boats ranging from the 22 Sport to the 40 Express. For 2015, they have introduced the all-new 24 Sport. This small boat entry has the fishability for which Contenders are famous, but with features and options that allow for more family activities. It comes standard with forward and aft seating, a step-down console with optional head, 26-gallon transom livewell, four large fish boxes, plus plenty of insulated storage. It’s an ideal package for the angler who wants it all.





Dusky

dusky.com After 48 years of innovation and determination, Dusky Marine has grown to become a driving force in the mainstream of recreational boating. From day one, Dusky custom built fishing boats engineered for the sea and manufactured for safety, durability and performance. The new 227 XF has a step-V hull and hard chine line that not only make her a high riding, dry craft but also allow you to challenge the fishing grounds comfortably. Designed for the serious offshore fisherman who wants to enjoy the confidence afforded by this sturdy, heavy-duty and dependable hull. The 227 is equipped with the Dusky Drive, a unique fiberglass outboard bracket with integrated swim/dive platform that improves maneuverability and stability while allowing a full transom for safety.





Eastern Boats

easternboats.com The Eastern is a rugged, classic Downeast-style boat available in lengths from 18 feet to 35 feet and built by hand in Milton, New Hampshire. Bob Bourdeau purchased the company in 1993, bringing 35 years of boating experience and, with his son Jake and his daughter Ashlee on board, making Eastern a family boat-building business with tremendous pride in craftsmanship. Eastern Boats builds Tournament, Explorer and Center Consoles that allow boaters to fish, work and play in comfort. Each boat offers rugged and fuel-efficient all-composite construction.





Edgewater Boats

ewboats.com EdgeWater fishing boats are used by serious sportsmen who demand practical features, reliability and durability. With their proprietary SPI (Single Piece Infusion) construction process, they achieve an incredible strength-to-weight ratio that, when combined with the sea-keeping ability of their variable deadrise deep-V hulls, produces handling, performance, fuel efficiency and range better than many other production boats of the same size, length and power. Their 240IS is sleek, sexy, powerful and exceptionally functional from a fishing point of view with multiple live wells, 79 square feet of useable deck and plenty of tackle and gear storage options.





Everglades Boats

everglades.com Bob Daugherty’s boat-building prowess is legendary. Take a ride to your local dealer or one of the winter boat shows and check out the attention to detail, not only in fishability but also everyday functionality and finish. With 16 models to choose from — from a 21-foot Center Console to a 35-foot Express — Everglades has every boating lifestyle covered. Check out their limited edition 243CC “signature series,” described as a tribute to Bob Dougherty himself. Starting with its custom blue metallic hull, white Yamaha engine, and underwater lights, this 243SS makes an indelible first impression. The interior is reminiscent of luxury automobiles, with rich wood accents, fine upholstery, and a solid wood steering wheel. Garmin electronics and a premium JL audio system complete the luxury package.





Fortier

fortierboats.com Fortier Boats has been building semi-custom boats for over three decades, constructing over 500 boats in four different sizes from the iconic 26-foot “bass boat” to their 40-footer. A well-proven Eldridge-McInnis design makes their product an exceptional sea boat, and today’s Fortiers have been updated to incorporate the modern conveniences expected by today’s buyer, including the expected fuel economy of diesel inboard engines. An exciting development is the incorporation of the revolutionary quiet and efficient Volvo IPS pod marine propulsion system in certain models.



G3 Boats

g3boats.com G3’s family of craftsmen, many of whom have been in the industry for decades, consistently produces aluminum boats with great fit and finish, outstanding on-water performance, and exceptional customer satisfaction. As a Yamaha Marine company, you can trust that building a quality product is a daily focus at G3 Boats. Everyone in the family will find something to like about the new-for-2015 Angler V192 SF. The spacious layout includes seven lockable storage compartments, two livewells, and a stern flip-deck with full bench seat. Switch from fishing to skiing and back again in seconds–the V192 SF is made for pleasing the whole family.





Glacier Bay Cats

glacierbaycats.com Known throughout the world for the hull’s superior performance in a choppy sea, Glacier Bay boats rule the displacement hull segment for catamarans. Providing a ride unlike any mono-hull, Glacier Bay has been providing fishermen great running boats for years. Utilizing the engineering team and craftsman in its North Carolina manufacturing facility, Glacier Bay’s new 2740 offers fishermen luxury, performance and comfort in the industry’s most fuel-efficient offshore design.





Grady White

gradywhite.com A name for years that has been synonymous with quality, the Grady-White line also has a great-riding hull built on the design of C. Raymond Hunt Associates’ SeaV2 hull. Grady-White was founded in 1959 and builds 26 boat models from 18 to 36 feet at its plant in Greenville, North Carolina. A pioneer in cabin-style boats, Grady-White has also built center console boats for nearly 40 years, with 10 models from 18 to 36 feet. The all-new 25’ Coastal Explorer is a hybrid bay boat/center console that is sure to be a smash hit with Northeast anglers. It has a shallow draft for working stripers on the flats, but its variable-deadrise SeaV2 hull means that it can handle an offshore trip to troll for tuna.



Hatteras

hatterasyachts.com Hatteras Yachts is recognized as a world leader in the construction of convertible sportfishing and luxury motor yachts. Based in New Bern, N.C., Hatteras began production of its first model in 1959 and pioneered the production of large offshore fiberglass powerboats. Hatteras builds sportfishing convertible yachts from 54 to 77 feet. Check out the all-new Hatteras 45EX, which will debut at this winter’s boat shows in two configurations: one fully rigged for “tournament style” sportfishing and a second stacked with features and amenities that are perfect for the cruising lifestyle.



Henriques

henriquesyachts.com When Jack Henriques immigrated to the United States, he brought with him four generations of Portuguese boatbuilding experience. He founded Henriques Yachts in 1977 and 35 years later, the company produces 10 models ranging in size from 28 to 50 feet. At the factory in New Jersey, each Henriques is built to order. The new 42 Express Hard Top is an awesome fishing platform with tremendous muscle and sea-keeping ability. A truly semi-custom boat, Henriques offers a wide variety of power packages, layouts and custom features that can be tailored to your requirements.



Hydra-Sports

hydrasports.com In 2010, Mastercraft Boat Company purchased the Hydra-Sports brand and moved production into one of the world’s most advanced boat-manufacturing facilities. In 2012, Plantation Boat Mart & Marina, a premier boat dealership in South Florida, announced the acquisition of Hydra-Sports Boat Company. The new company is known as Hydra-Sports Custom Boats, LLC. Poised to represent an entirely new concept within the boating industry, customers will be able to order their vessels directly from the company’s Islamorada and Palm Beach factory test centers and take delivery. Check out their new 3400cc, which represents the collective knowledge and evolution of 550 3300s built to date. Updates include a new pad design for minimal bow rise and more level attitude on plane, forward “lounge-style” seating, and a redesigned console with today’s electronics options in mind.





Jersey Cape

jerseycapeyachts.com The talented craftsman on Team Jersey Cape strive to build the absolute best quality sportfishing yachts. Each boat is unique to the owner’s specifications and preferences, and built to suit their needs, one boat at a time. The Devil 36 is the flagship of the Jersey Cape line. A striking bow flair and sharp entry slice through the roughest of conditions, while the 14’ 7” beam and true Carolina style hull transform this sexy eye catcher into a true work-horse. A fish raiser and proven tournament winner with a 98.6 sq. ft. cockpit and over 200 gallons of fish box space, step below deck to find creature comforts to rival sportfish twice her size.





Key Largo Boats

keylargosportfishingboats.com In 2011, SAK Marine acquired Key Largo and promised to breathe new life into the line by focusing on producing 16- to 25-foot models at inexpensive prices. The latest line of Key Largo boats includes center consoles, bay boats, and flats boats built with a grid stringer system constructed of pressure preservative XL panels fully encapsulated in fiberglass. Laminated to the hull, the stringers cure in the mold with the hull. The transom, stringers, and floor all have a lifetime warranty. All models have angling perks like aerated livewells. Key Largo Boats are sold exclusively through an extensive national dealer network.





Key West Boats

keywestboatsinc.com Key West boats are built by fishermen, for fishermen. Since 1986, the goal of Key West Boats has been to provide high-quality, high-value products enhanced by a commitment to customer service. Their line of outstanding boats are designed primarily for saltwater use both inshore and offshore. The latest introduction to the expanding Family Sportsman series, the 239FS, offers the largest cockpit in its class and is loaded with features for both family comfort and serious fishing. Fishing features include live well, rod racks, trolling rod holders, and even an insulated, macerated under-floor fish box up front.





Livingston Boats

livingstonboats.com By building affordable skiffs with catamaran hulls, Livingston offers small boats with a big boat ride. With 75,000 customers, they are the largest cat-boat brand in the world, The 19’ Livingston provides a price point comparable to flat-bottom skiffs but performance unlike any other skiff in the market. Whether your desires are for family fishing fun, a tender for a yacht, or a car-topper for exotic adventures, check out Livingston and see for yourself how a catamaran hull can make a skiff more capable and more fun.





Mako Boats

mako-boats.com The Mako brand has been a strong one in the Northeast for 45 years. Their reputation for being rugged, durable boats is what attracts fishermen to them. It’s not uncommon to see anglers fishing on Mako boats that are 20 or even 30 years old! These boats incorporate super-strong transoms plus a unique stringer grid system that’s bonded to the hull to create tremendous structural rigidity. The whole assembly is foam-filled to produce a boat that’s incredibly strong and quiet, at rest and at speed. From their 18 LTS bay boat to the ultimate offshore predator, the 284 CC, each Mako provides all the quality, features and peace of mind you need to take your fishing farther than ever. This winter, check out their 234CC. It’s a perfect combination of ample size and towability, and with a horsepower rating of up to 300 and a 136-gallon fuel tank, it’s got the power and range to get you out to where the big ones cruise.





Maritime Boats

maritimeboats.com Built in New Hampshire, Maritime Boats combine traditional New England looks with modern construction techniques and state-of-the-art bottom design. These wide-beamed, unsinkable boats are easily maintained, operate efficiently with low-to-moderate-sized engines and are convenient to rig and service. The 23 Patriot has all the conveniences of a center console, allowing walkaround fishing while still providing maximum wind and weather protection. The rooftop gives protection from the sun and rain, and the berth under the big center cabin gives ample room for gear storage or even a place to catch some sleep on overnight fishing trips.





May-Craft

may-craft.com For over 30 years, Kenneth May has been building outstanding watercraft for both recreational and commercial fishing. It’s that passion for his trade and his sport, plus his wealth of experience, that Kenneth brings to the May-Craft line of skiffs, center consoles and pilot house boats. Whether you are a serious fisherman or someone who just loves boating, you can rest assured that, when powered by reliable Yamaha outboards, your May-Craft will give you years of enjoyment. Looking for a little elbow room in your next fishing machine? Check out the roomy 2286 Skiff. It’s 8½ feet wide with a flared bow that helps keep passengers dry while softening the ride. Two rod boxes up front are smartly positioned while an optional livewell in the leaning post is a popular choice.





Nautic Star

nauticstarboats.com The engineers, designers and craftsman at NauticStar are rich in boatbuilding knowhow. Three generations of hands-on experience have led to the knowledge of what will simply work and what will work exceptionally well. Their popular Nautic Bay boat series offers bay boats from 18 to 24 feet, and the XS center console series includes fishing-first models like the all-new 2200XS. The aft includes a walk-thru transom door, a unique flip-down bench seat with backrest, high-pressure washdown and a portside baitwell. Cast net storage is forward along with insulated fish boxes in the portside and starboard bow.



Noreast Boats

noreastboats.com Noreast Boats are built in New Hampshire with a combination of New England styling, advanced engineering and state-of-the-art construction. Noreast Boats’ answer to the ultimate trailer boat is the Custom 186. Easily trailered, efficient performance with the comfort of a much larger boat. With its variable deadrise vee hull, the 186 is equally at home towing a tube on the lake, trawling for that trophy fish out on the ocean or just enjoying a sunset cruise in the back channel. In the cockpit you’ll find ample seating with the deluxe flip-back helm seat, upholstered aft jump seats, forward sun lounge that doubles as casting platform, and upholstered forward console seating, all wrapped in high-grade marine vinyl.



Northcoast Boats

norcoastboats.com In the rich tradition of New England boatbuilding, the NorthCoast line has a blend of classic lines with solid performance and function. NorthCoast boats are built by C&C Marine, located in Bristol, Rhode Island. Jose C. DaPonte, president and owner of C&C Marine, has been building quality boats since the early 1970s and is one of the foremost authorities in composite boatbuilding. These boats are built in a semi-custom fashion, always with the customer in mind. Building on the success of the dual-purpose 23 Hard Top, NorthCoast Boats will be introducing a new model in early 2015 that should rank among the most versatile boats in her class. The new NorthCoast 27 Hard Top blends classic New England lines with modern technology and can be built to impress the most experienced cruising captain, hardcore fishing fanatic, or anyone in between.



Parker

parkerboats.net Parker has always had a reputation as a solid, over-built boat. Efficient hull design allows Parker boats to plane easily and run economically, more than compensating for their heavy construction. All Parker boats are hand-laid from the finest roll stocks and resins available. Deck hardware is thru-bolted stainless steel with backing plates. No detail is too small to be considered unimportant. Parker Marine offers center console, walkaround and sport cabin designs, including their popular 2520 XL Sport Cabin.



Pioneer

pioneerboats.com Pioneer Boats is a family-owned and operated business that has been producing some of the finest boats available, including center consoles, fish and ski, and bay boats. Their 197 Islander might be the perfect boat for great family fun. With an eight-person capacity, this center console rig emphasizes water sports, tubing, fishing, pulling up to your own private beach, or just cruising the waterways with friends and family. With a full transom seat, wraparound bolsters throughout the boat, and a step-down porta potty under the console, it’s truly a great choice that everyone will enjoy.



Pro-Line

prolineboats.com What started out as a small company building fishing boats for local guides in 1968 has grown to become one of the largest fiberglass fishing boat companies in the world. Pro-Line’s 20 to 35 center consoles and 20 to 32 express platforms are built with wood-free designs that mean you can focus on fishing and not worry about rot. The new 23 Express takes midsize family boating to a new level with more seating, storage, fishboxes, and well thought-out amenities. It’s a state-of-the-art fishing machine that can be fished hard on Saturday and used for cruising on Sunday.



Pursuit

pursuitboats.com Pursuit Boats is a division of Michigan-based S2 Yachts. For more than half a century, three generations of this family-owned business have built distinctive outboard-powered fishing boats in Offshore, Center Console, Sport and Dual Console configurations, in models from 18 to 37 feet. The all-new 325 Dual Console successfully combines luxury with unparalleled sport utility. Whether boating with family or friends, the versatility of this vessel gives you the perfect platform to enjoy your adventures on the water. You can camp, fish, dive or just cruise together with luxury, comfort and protection from the elements. Everything you need to entertain is right where you want, it including 12-volt refrigeration and an optional electric grill. Plus, don’t forget the that DC 325 will still fish hard when you want and comes complete with insulated fish storage boxes, tackle storage, rodholders and plenty of cockpit space to catch whatever you desire.



Rampage

rampageyachts.com Originally conceived, designed and built for offshore fishing on the rugged waters off New England, Rampage earned a reputation for seaworthiness and versatility. Today’s Rampage is still a rugged offshore fishing platform, now built with a true offshore deep-V or modified V-hull combined with a Carolina bow flare that the original designs lacked. A Rampage is rugged, yet striking, designed to give you the comfort and confidence to go farther offshore and get you back. Check out their 34, 38 and 41 express models and the flagship 45 convertible. The latter model is a luxurious beast of a fishing machine that offers 45 feet of pure offshore confidence while getting you there and back in a hurry.



Regulator

regulatormarine.com Regulator is a classic deep-V center console with incredible lines and a commitment to quality, designed exclusively by renowned Naval Architect Lou Codega for offshore fishing. Regulators are North Carolina bred and born, tested against the challenging conditions of the Outer Banks. Their line of sportfishing boats from 23’ to 34’ is designed and engineered for the most discriminating anglers in the world. The Regulator 34’ Center Console is designed to appeal to the serious angler who demands a top fishing platform with a wealth of fishing features. The new 34 retains its Regulator heritage, built tough to stand up to the most punishing offshore conditions while delivering a smooth, solid and legendary Regulator ride. A boost of extra offshore confidence and power can be expected when you equip the Regulator 34’ with Yamaha V8 F350 outboard engines. These four-stroke motors utilize power steering and electronic controls, which make them highly maneuverable for their size and the ideal power plant for the new center console.



Robalo

robalo.com Always a strong brand in the Northeast, Robalo continues to invest in new product development. Building on the success of the wildly popular R180 and R200 center console entries, Robalo has added two more boats—the R207 and R227—to its rapidly expanding fleet. For 2015, Robalo is introducing the all-new R242 Center Console. For 2015, Robalo is making waves with the all-new R242 Center Console. Visit your local dealer or check one out at a boat show this winter to learn more about Robalo’s reputation for powerful, quality-built boats.



Sailfish

sailfishboats.com Sailfish Boats was established in 1986 as an individually owned and operated boat manufacturer, dedicated to building quality saltwater fishing boats at an affordable price. Over the years, Sailfish has become one of the leaders in the marketplace with innovative designs, functional layouts, and user-friendly amenities on their center consoles, bay boats and walkarounds. Every sailfish model is loaded with standard equipment for the fisherman including multiple rod holders strategically located front and rear, a toehold in the built-in rod lockers to allow the angler to bring big fish in over the side at the shallowest spot on the gunwale, multiple live well options, insulated fish boxes, and built in tackle storage. The new 290CC has enormous offshore capabilities and plenty of dazzling style. It’s loaded with standard fishing amenities, including 16 rod holders, a 35-gallon leaning post livewell, a 30-gallon transom livewell with high speed pickup, four fish boxes in the floor, rod storage and much more.





Scout

scoutboats.com The Scout lineup of boats has come a long way from the original 14-foot boat they introduced in 1989. Year after year, not only the styling but the functionality has improved while using new and innovative construction methods. Scout builds sportfishing, fish ‘n ski, walkaround, flats and bay boat models ranging from 17’ to 42’. Scout recently unveiled the all-new 255 LXF, a forward-seating center console model with the company’s revolutionary Nu-V3 high performance, fuel-saving hull design. The model showcases Scout’s patented T-top/hardtop with tempered glass enclosure; Fusion stereo with iPod jack or USB flash drive; deluxe fiberglass leaning post with companion seats that fold into bolsters; 128-quart cooler and four flush-mount rod holders; hydraulic steering with tilt; eco-teak swim platforms, and trim tabs. Forward seating is available in the bow with backrests, both port and starboard. There’s also a forward console cooler seat.





Sea Fox

seafoxboats.com Sea Fox Boat Company is South Carolina owned and operated with more than 50 years of boatbuilding experience. Sea Fox offers a full line of fishing boats including center consoles, walkarounds, bay boats and dual consoles. New for 2015 is the 266 Commander, which featyres a double walk-thru transom with two folding cockpit jumpseats and below-deck storage. Fishing amenities include a huge 55-gallon aerated livewell and deluxe tackle center.





Sea Hunt

seahuntboats.com Sea Hunt incorporates a progressive V in the bottom of their boats. At the transom, the angle is between 15 and 21 degrees, depending on the model, and progresses to 50 to 60 degrees at the entry. The benefit is that a 15- to 21-degree deadrise will be more stable when at rest, and when you throttle up, Sea Hunt will come on plane quicker, without excess bow rise. This also aids in the boat tracking flat through turns. The Carolina flare is a classic look and keeps the boats dry and comfortable. The Gamefish Series delivers exactly what serious fishermen demand in a center console. These boats come ready to fish with standard features such as multiple insulated fishboxes and livewells, cockpit and bow bolsters, all stainless hardware and Yamaha Command Link digital gauges. The Gamefish 25, 27, and 30 now come standard with a side-entry door.





Sea Hunter

seahunterboats.com Whether you’re a flats fisherman who stalks the back country and shallow water flats or an offshore fisherman prowling the open sea, SeaHunter can build your custom dream boat. Each boat offered by Sea Hunter has several customization options that can be configured based on your preference. Check out their 45’ Tournament, a quad-powered monster capable of 60mph-plus speed and a wave-smashing hull that can take you 600 miles in any conditions.





Seaway

seawayboats.com Seaway Boats represents a Downeast tradition that dates back over 30 years. Seaway has always focused on hulls that perform well with low horsepower fuel-efficient engines. Over the years, the boats have evolved to all-composite construction using the latest technologies and materials available today. Seaway offers Downeast sizes 18, 21 and 24 feet in length. The Seaway Sportsman is their line of traditional center console boats.





Skeeter

skeeterboats.com Skeeter, a Yamaha boat company, first crossed over to the bay boat market in 1992 and today is a major player, with six inshore models ranging from 20 to 24 feet. Skeeter’s SX line of saltwater boats features a limited lifetime structural warranty and 3-year stem-to-stern component warranty. This includes Skeeter’s SX2250, a clean-looking, sharply appointed bay boat with ample fore and aft decks. The newly redesigned cap features deeper freeboard, providing better security for those who wish to take advantage of the SX2250’s offshore capability. There’s an amazing amount of storage including four vertical rod holders on either side of the console and a forward rod box that offers an option to store four rods up to 9 feet. An 80-quart Engel cooler beneath the leaning post is standard. An optional T-top provides shade as well as storage for six additional rods. A tapered deadrise featuring a 24-degree V entry ensures a smooth, dry ride and the ability to fish in 13 inches of water, making it the ultimate multi-purpose inshore, offshore, and family-fun fishing vessel.





Southport Boats

southportboats.com Southport was started from scratch in 2003 by a team of seasoned boatbuilders whose goal was to build a boat that would maximize the performance and power of modern outboard engines. The design uses the heavy weight of four strokes as an advantage in order to allow more beam and deeper vees than comparable competitive models. This combination results in a dry, stable platform with a sharp entry and ultra-smooth ride. Southport produces a 27CC, a 29CC, 29 express and their new 33FE from their Augusta, Maine factory. Featuring four separate seating areas, 6 feet, 3 inches of headroom at the console, plus twin 75-gallon fish tanks, this latest vessel now headlines the fleet. For even more fishing feel, opt for the foredeck coffin box to replace the forward seating.





Sportsman Boats

sportsmanboatsmfg.com Sportsman currently has 10 models ranging in size from 20’ to 25’ with center consoles, bay boats and dual console designs. They’ve quickly earned a reputation for building a solid-riding hull with numerous features such as an ergonomically designed console and seating, deeper forward entry for s softer/drier ride, and easy access to all systems along with many other forward-thinking features.In 2015, Sportsman Boats launches new Open series 212 and 232, two models developed for the serious fisherman. The new 21’ and 23’ models feature large livewells and fish boxes without compromising on seating and comfort. You’ll also like the open layout and stern walk-thru door.





Stingray

stingrayboats.com Stingray has the right combination of products from value-priced runabouts to sleek 70+ mph sportboats. The 2015 198LF is one of two fish-and-ski models. It features two pedestal fishing seats, one for the bow and one for the swim platform, a 22-quart aerated livewell, an integrated multi-slot tackle box, and a bow mount for a trolling motor. A non-skid deck insert for the bow and non-skid storage lids beneath the removable bow cushions create the perfect forward fishing platform. A stainless steel, flush-mount ski tow is included, as well as a stainless steel, multi-step boarding ladder. A jack-of-all-trades, the 198LF is equipped to satisfy a range of on-the-water activities, ensuring fun for the whole family.





Striper Boats

striperboats.com Stripers are purpose-built with features designed for big-water fishing, with larger livewells, larger fuel tanks, deeper freeboards, wide beams and ample cockpit and cabin room. The 200 Dual Console is Striper’s newest 20-foot fishing machine, and it’s built to fish big with an aggressive sheer line that provides a big footprint for a very dry ride. It’s built with Striper’s one-piece Fibercore hand-laid composite stringer system construction, providing a solid boat with added support and reduced vibration. The V-Trac hull design also provides improved handling, stability and control. The 91-gallon fuel capacity for a 20-foot walkaround ensures a huge range to cover a huge fishing area.





Stur-Dee Boats

stur-deeboat.com Stur-Dee Boats is a family-run shop in Tiverton, Rhode Island, where mother/daughter team Heidi and Mackenzie Reid continue the tradition of their father/grandfather, Ernie Gavin. All boats are produced in-house from hand-laid fiberglass in the molds Ernie made from his original wooden boat, and completed with mahogany and oak for the seats and gunnels. The 16 CC has plenty of room and just as smooth of a ride as a classic Stur-Dee Boat. It’s available in Teleflex or hydraulic steering located beneath the floorboards and optional mahogany finish on the console. The fuel tank is located within the console to save plenty of room for fishing.





Tideline

tidelineboats.com Tideline produces boats that integrate the smooth, dry ride of a catamaran while maintaining the classic looks and aesthetically pleasing lines of a custom-built sportfishing boat. Their boats are 100% composite and have a functional and comfortable interior layout as well as a superior fit and finish using only the finest quality materials and hardware. The Tideline 23 Bay excels at versatility. She will be at home in the shallows with a low draft and bow-mounted trolling motor. But, unlike so many other bay boats, she will be just as capable when heading outside the inlet with twin engines, large fuel capacity and insulated fish boxes.





Tidewater

tidewaterboats.net Tidewater boats have an impressive look, with a Carolina flare in the bow and clean lines, and an even more impressive price range. Their solid feel, dry ride and spacious cockpit will give any captain the confidence he needs to take this offshore machine into the battle-tested Northeast waters where only the strong prevail. Tidewater’s newly released 2400 Bay Max is a big boat with lots of room to roam. Large fish boxes, dual livewells, lockable rod storage, gunwale rod holders, and a XLT console with room for a marine head gives you the space you need to take it all.





Tracker Boats

trackerboats.com Trackers have been the top-selling fishing boat for years, and for good reason. In 1978, these boats were the first to be offered as a complete package for a nationally published price, and it didn’t take long for their popularity to skyrocket. Tracker makes aluminum bass and panfish boats, deep-V boats, and jonboats. Their Pro Guide V-16 SC is sized and equipped just right to meet the needs of serious freshwater bass fans and those who revel in the excitement of working back-bay flats.





Triumph

triumphboats.com The Roplene-molded polymer hulls of Triumph Boats are one reason they call their line “the world’s toughest boats.” Roplene is five times more impact-resistant than fiberglass. It also floats, but Triumph takes an extra step and fills their boats with foam so they exceed the flotation requirements of the U.S. Coast Guard. The boats have a smooth ride thanks to the shock-absorbing hull, and cleanup and maintenance is easy. If you are looking for something swift and responsive that can go shallow but still handle rips and a chop, check out the 170 CC or the 190 Bay.





Viking

vikingyachts.com Viking is a cutting-edge, engineering-driven company that offers a wide range of models in part because they design and manufacture all of the molds in-house. Vikings are built in New Jersey in a modern 810,000 square-foot manufacturing facility equipped with the latest technology and machinery. To celebrate their 50th anniversary, in 2014 Viking premiered the world’s largest convertible sportfishing yacht with a resin infused composite hull, the incredible Viking 92 EB.





World Cat

worldcat.com What started in North Carolina as a small builder of fishing-focused catamarans, is now part of the world’s largest manufacturer of outboard-powered catamarans. World Cat hulls provide superior performance in a variety of models ranging from 25’ to 32’. Providing more square footage of usable space than any other 29’ or 32’ center console on the market, the 295CC and the 32CC have become staples for offshore fishermen who truly appreciate a catamaran ride. With its 2015 enhancements in console layouts, upholstery and seating, World Cat continues to raise the bar with its team of engineers and craftsmen in their North Carolina manufacturing operation.

