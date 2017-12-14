20 Great Gift Ideas For Under $20

Looking for gifts for your fishing friends and family this holiday season that won’t break the bank? On The Water has assembled a great collection of gifts all under $20—items that are big on fishing form and function, but small on price.

You won’t be limited to ideas for anglers either: we have gift ideas under $20 for everyone on your list!

We hope that you’ll find the perfect gift ideas for your fishing buddies and maybe a few for yourself!

Clam Pro Tackle Guppy Flutter Spoon $3.99; clamoutdoors.com



Made with aluminum alloy material, the 1/50-ounce Clam Pro Tackle Guppy Flutter Spoon falls randomly and flutters effortlessly, yet can be jigged aggressively to imitate an injured minnow.



On The Water Outfitters Cape Cod Striper Pint Glass $6.99; onthewateroutfitters.com



The person on your list will love On The Water Outfitters’ new 16 oz Cape Cod Striper Pint Glass! Features our striper logo on one side and the map of Cape Cod on the other.



Daddy Mac Trophy Series Tuna Jig $7.99; daddymaclures.com



Outfitted with an 8/0 Gamakatsu Live Bait Hook, the Daddy Mac Trophy Series Tuna Jig is designed to be fished vertically, and cast and retrieved to entice bluefin and yellowfin tuna. The 5-inch, 3.5-ounce metal features oversized 3D holographic eyes, and comes in nine baitfish-matching colors.



On The Water 16-ounce travel mug $9.99; onthewateroutfitters.com



There’s nothing like a hot cup of coffee for the early morning ride to your secret fishing spot. Keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot with the On The Water 16-ounce travel mug.



Acme Tackle HyperRattle $9.99; acmetackle.com



The Acme Tackle HyperRattle combines a balanced, lifelike swimming presentation with a first-of-its-kind sonic rattle chamber to call fish in from a distance.



Nextgen Baits 7-inch Wounded Rattle Shad $9.99 (for two); nextgenbaits.com



The Nextgen Baits 7-inch Wounded Rattle Shad soft-plastic bait combines a unique profile with patent-pending rattles and real baitfish colors, making it one of the most lifelike soft plastics on the market.



Fat Cow Jig Strips $10.99; fatcowfishing.com



Fat Cow Jig Strips fill the void left in the surfcaster’s arsenal since Uncle Josh stopped producing pork rind trailers. Jig Strips are a close match to the shape, action, and durability of pork rind trailers, with the added benefit of not drying out when left on the hook.



Savage Gear 3D Bluegill Swimbait $9.99-$14.99; savagegear-usa.com



Based on a 3D scan of an actual bluegill, the Savage Gear 3D Bluegill Swimbait looks and swims just like this favorite bass forage. It’s available in two sizes, 4 and 5 inch, and three colors, light gill, dark gill, and red-ear.



Yo-Zuri Hydro Minnow $9.99-$11.99; yo-zuri.com



Featuring an internal weight transfer system, the Yo-Zuri Hydro Minnow LC casts extremely well. It’s built for big bass, with 3X-strong treble hooks and heavy-duty split rings right out of the package. It’s available in two different sizes: 6 and 6-3/4 inch, and in 10 proven colors.



Otter Lure and Tackle Eel $11.99 (for two); otterlures.com



Striper fishermen know that there’s no bait too big for a cow striper, which is exactly why the 13-inch Otter Lure and Tackle Eel is perfect for attracting monster bass. Use it as a trailer on a trolling tube or mojo rig, or try it by itself on a three-way rig, allowing the Otter Scent and undulating action to call the fish in.



On The Water Outfitters Striper Key Fob $12.99; onthewateroutfitters.com



Don’t let your anger leave home without their keys! They’ll love the new On The Water Outfitters Striper Key Fob! Availabile in two colors, this custom ribbon is exclusive to On The Water Outfitters.



Yo-Zuri Super Braid $12.99-$34.99; yo-zuri.com



The specially coated Yo-Zuri Super Braid has excellent abrasion resistance, extremely low stretch, and season-long durability for both casting and bottom-fishing applications. It comes in 150- and 300-yard spools of 10- to 80-pound test.



Livingston Head Hunter $14.99; livingstonlures.com



The double-jointed Livingston Head Hunter combines the slow-swimming action of a swimbait, the hard-vibrating, hunting action of a shallow crankbait, and an enticing kick-out/darting action of a stickbait. It also mimics the sounds of a baitfish with Livingston’s Electric Baitfish Sounds Technology that activates when the lure hits the water.



Frabill Arctic Fire Rail Tip-Up $16.99; frabill.com



The Frabill Arctic Fire Rail Tip-Up comes pre-lubricated with low-temperature lube to provide smooth performance in icy temperatures. All spool shafts are removable for easy cleaning and re-lubrication, and dual trip settings allow an angler to set the tip-ups to the tension needed for any application.



Cuda Knife and Shear Sharpener $17.24; cudabrand.com



The Cuda Knife and Shear Sharpener has bottom suction that secures to any clean, flat surface, allowing for quicker and safer one-handed use. Its industrial aluminum alloy and ABS construction will sharpen non-serrated knives, scissors and shears.



Northbar Tackle Junior Bottledarter $17.49; northbartackle.com



The Northbar Tackle Junior Bottledarter takes the long-casting qualities and erratic action of the Bottledarter and packs it into a smaller lure designed for light tackle and shallow water. The lure weighs 1-5/8 ounces and measures 6 inches.



Flyvines Dog Leash $19.99; flyvines.com



The Flyvines Dog Leash is made from recycled fly lines to create a colorful and unique dog leash that’s lightweight and strong. It is available in 3- or 6-foot lengths.



On The Water Outfitters Striper Trucker Hat $19.99; onthewateroutfitters.com



The On The Water Outfitters Striper Trucker Hat is a sharp looking trucker style hat embellished with an embroidered patch on the front. A snapback adjusts the size for a comfortable fit.



Postfly Box Starting at $19.99; postflybox.com



Fishermen who love getting fresh gear on a regular basis will enjoy a subscription to Postfly Box. Each monthly box comes loaded with premium flies, fly-fishing accessories, and more, providing a value of more than $30. Each month’s delivery is different and geared toward species and current seasons.



Shakespeare Kids Fishing Kit $19.99; shakespeare-fishing.com



The Shakespeare Kids Fishing Kits include a telescoping rod, spin-cast reel spooled with line, sunglasses, and tackle bag. The kits come in popular themes like Spiderman, Barbie, and Disney’s Frozen, and are a great way to introduce your little one to fishing.

