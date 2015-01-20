12-Year-Old in Idaho Takes World Record Perch Title From Massachusetts

In March of 2005, Massachusetts angler and regular On The Water contributor Roy Leyva set the ice-fishing world record for a yellow perch caught on a tip-up: 2 pounds, 6 ounces, caught on Massachusetts’ Sheep Pond. That benchmark stood until 2014, when it was toppled by a hard-core ice-fisherman from Idaho — 12-year-old Tia Wiese.

Tia’s humongous, 2-pound, 11.68-ounce yellow perch broke the Idaho state record and shattered the ice-fishing world record for a fish caught on a tip-up, a category recognized by the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame.

Leyva is big proponent of getting kids into fishing and has worked as project director and lead instructor for The Fishing Academy, a non-profit organization geared to take kids off the streets and into the outdoors by teaching them how to fish. On his Facebook page, he offered his congratulations to Tia: “So glad it was a 12-year-old girl who broke my world record. Fishing might not be the answer to fixing what the next generation will have deal with, but it’s a start! Good for her! Glad to pass the torch!”